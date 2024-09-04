New Shaman Ascendance Forms Coming With 20th Anniversary Patch

New Shaman Ascendance Forms

But wait, there’s more! Shaman can also look forward to new Ascendance forms to express their elemental mastery. Restoration Shaman will get a new Water form, Elemental will get a new Fire form, and Enhancement will get a new Wind form.We’ll have additional adjustments you can look forward to for Ascendance, just keep an eye out for the PTR update notes in the days ahead. We can’t wait to see what paths your new Dracthyr take when the update goes live!