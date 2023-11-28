Fyr'alath the Dreamrender - Complete Questline Playthrough

$40-100 legendary crafting tax just to be on the same level as other classes, very cool blizzard.
HAHAHAHAHA i love this, forcing the mythic raiders to do world content. Watching meeres on stream right now and he's being talked through how to do a superbloom LOL
I wish this was a personal drop like the Evoker leggo instead of a roll…
The Dreamleaf part likely isn't broken. He's had an item in his bag since the last superbloom.
1,201,007g on my server for the mats. That's IF you get the item to drop. I may just unsub, this @#$% is beyond stupid.
Lol at the "just disenchant the vendor gloves from the renown quartermaster" step.That'll 100% be changed with Tuesday's reset. That's just an oversight on the developer's part.Also, OF COURSE it uses 3 of the Cobraskins. At least farmers getting their hands on those will be able to make money for the rest of the expansion. If you're trying to craft the axe though...my condolences to your wallet.
Locking a legendary behind expensive materials (roughly 1 mil in gold) is a really really bad design decision and I have no idea why they are doing that again. I can't think of a worse way to implement a legendary (All of the previous ways in previous expansions were undeniably better).
Meeres bought cosmic ink rank 2 and it worked.
Getting it to drop will already be difficult and on top of that you have gold cost.