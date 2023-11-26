Fyr'alath, the Dream Render Legendary Axe Dropped by Mythic Fyrakk

AXE
Colored me surprised on there not being a secret pause to fyrrak, grats to echo. I do hope this acts like the legendary weapon for evokers, it would really stink if they restricted it to mythic only.
What class is an adventurer? :O
LOL at that ? icon.
Note that the first Evoker legendary was also a direct drop with no PL.
Seems likely it will be a personal drop just like the Cracked Titan Gem was - those were also part of the standard loot on the first region drop, and then subsequent drops were personal.
Evoker legendary wasn't personal loot for the first drop either.
The ? icon is because it was encrypted to prevent datamining, they likely pushed (or will be pushing) a hotfix right after to decrypt it
The crafting parts ( that were datamined in the ptr) are likely to allow us to actually wield it.
The quest sends you to find "200 Shadowed Dreamleaf" A new reagent. -The weekly Superbloom quest is the only source confirmed at the time of writing this post.-Suspecting these drop from powerful loot sources only at the moment.
so will this be ultra super omega rare, lucky boys only, like the evoker one?
only mythic raid can drop ?