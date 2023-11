WoW Lofi Mixes Now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer

Send your ears on an auditory odyssey throughwith ethereal Lofi tunes mixed by Rezodrone’s Jason Charles Miller (the voice of Prince Valanar in Wrath of the Lich King and High Commander Goodchilde in Legion) and Jamison Boaz.All remixes, including one bonus track, “Orc 2,” originally from Warcraft 3, can now be streamed directly through Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.– Stormwind– Daughter of the Sea– Pig and Whistle– Elwynn ForestListen to the music on Spotify Apple Music , and Deezer – Orgrimmar– Thrall Aggra– Orc 2 Orc– BarrensListen to the music on Spotify Apple Music , and Deezer – Legends of Azeroth (Main Title)– Lament of the Highborne– Totems of the Grizzlemaw– Dragonflight Main ThemeListen to the music on Spotify WallpapersDecorate your space and set the mood by downloading these chill wallpapers.Jaina 2560x1440 Thrall 2560x1440 Chromie and Norzdormu 2560x1440