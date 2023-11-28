WoW Lofi Mixes Now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer

Send your ears on an auditory odyssey through World of Warcraft
with ethereal Lofi tunes mixed by Rezodrone’s Jason Charles Miller (the voice of Prince Valanar in Wrath of the Lich King and High Commander Goodchilde in Legion) and Jamison Boaz.All remixes, including one bonus track, “Orc 2,” originally from Warcraft 3, can now be streamed directly through Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. 00:00:00
– Stormwind00:06:10
– Daughter of the Sea00:11:52
– Pig and Whistle00:17:34
– Elwynn ForestListen to the music on Spotify
– Orgrimmar00:04:33
– Thrall Aggra00:09:35
– Orc 2 Orc00:15:43
– BarrensListen to the music on Spotify
– Legends of Azeroth (Main Title)00:05:38
– Lament of the Highborne00:11:06
– Totems of the Grizzlemaw00:18:42
– Dragonflight Main ThemeListen to the music on Spotify
WallpapersDecorate your space and set the mood by downloading these chill wallpapers.
Jaina2560x1440
, 3840x2160
Thrall2560x1440
, 3840x2160
Chromie and Norzdormu2560x1440
, 3840x2160