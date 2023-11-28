Embers of Fyr'alath - Bad Luck Protection Items Dropping in Amirdrassil

Aint no way they made it to where the GREATER ember does nothing, but the LESSER ember does.Also aint no way they will make ti to where you "CANNOT" get the legendary without RNG unless doing mythic, that would be horse^&*!. something has to be broken, or not tracked properly.
I didn't get any this week, so that's fun. Not live on NA yet?
Someone got a lesser off second boss in our heroic raid off a boss, so it's not just Mythic - this is on NA.
Copy Pasting my post from the official forums"Can confirm upon killing Fryakk in Normal today AFTER Meeres completed the Axe quest in the EU, three of us (2 Ret, 1 Unholy DK) all received the Greater Ember drop. (We also cleared all of normal and did not receive any lesser embers))I am assuming since he obtained the equip-able axe, and the leggo achievement, that it is now active as a global unlock happened more than likely. Would like some Blue Confirmation on this; but seems that BLP for the Axe is now on.Using the item did 105k Shadowflame damage to us; and nothing more, assuming this is to somehow draw the Axe to us. (AKA Bad Luck Protection)"
Why does EVERYTHING always have to be DIFFICULT with this game . ... We dont even know if this work ....
HOLD UP! so one item that is usable for 3 classes has bad luck protection, but NO OTHER CLASSES get any sort of bad luck protection? seems kinda BS.
I've only done Tindral and Fyrakk on heroic so far this week (NA), looted the Greater Ember off Fyrakk and nothing special off Tindral. I sure hope the Greater Ember actually does something and isn't broken or placebo, as that would be a kick in the pants.
Yea , get bad luck protection so people can spend millions of gold for legendary farm :D
God i hope that doesnt mean we have a to do all difficulties every week.
I’m sure there will be a a blue post soon.When dealing with this sort of thing, mystery is not really something anyone will enjoy. Either as a raider, or a raid leader.Has anyone seen the axe drop yet? Is it personal loot?
really hate the lack of transparency happening here, i got excited when i looted a greater ember off of last boss after a full clear, id love to see a percent or something. so i know im not wasting time.
Jesus why can't they just come out and say how the system is supposed to work. The mystery of if !@#$ is working or not is not remotely interesting.