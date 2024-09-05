A Light in the Dark - The War Within Campaign Finale Cinematic Analysis

Faerin helped Anduin on his spiritual journey. They are so cute together. I hope they become a couple <3
Xal always countered alleria by knocking her bow, controlling her mind or something like that... But this time she just tried to dodge the arrow and got hit ? guess blizzard made a emergency hotfix nerf on her so we can win hahaJokes aside, the cinematic was awesome ;)
The Dark Heart was of similar design to the dragon soul, which was designed so that only Neltharion himself(or his body )could destroy it. Wouldn't surprise me if it's just damaged and it's eventual destruction involves Wrathion or Ebonhorn.
NPC's finally learned how to resurrect
Thanks for this well-made recap and speculation. The cinematic was fantastic and the writing for the characters very good. I haven't been so intrigued by WoW's narrative in a long time, and it's truly a fantastic feeling...!
There will not be stories she will be same vilian as every other ... Show up in expansion few times with some cringe Aleria comments or peasants from Azeroth.. Become raid boss, possible give some unfinished last words..."U dont know what is coming!"
Glad they had Faerin sit this out.Now they just gotta take the eraser to her character and let the other characters continue to shine after this great cutscene. First time I've been intrigued with the story direction in years.
Xal'atath probably just wants everything to disappear. To Zero-Sum everything. Bring all that is, to a point where it never existed in the first place. That includes her, so then, is she really going to win?
Xal could explode a 'city' and was stopped by an arrow (if at least was on her knee)andI love Khadgar character, really do. His death in Dalaran explosion was somewhat shocking but gave strength and meaning to the narrative!The villain exploded a city and killed a major character... more things than the last 2 expansions together. But Khadgar coming back just throw away all of that feeling... It serves to Anduin's path? Yes... but... meh, dozens of options... resurrect Alleria, Thrall, Jaina etc.