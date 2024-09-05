A Light in the Dark - The War Within Campaign Finale Cinematic Analysis

WARNING: Spoilers for The War Within Campaign Finale!

Thrall: You found your Light again.

Anduin: Sort of. More like I stopped running from it.

Anduin: Before he died, my father wrote me a letter.

Anduin: He said that I had to fight for peace.

Anduin: I thought that I had to become him. Because the world still needed him.

Anduin: Because I still needed him.

Anduin: But taking up his sword only led to war and death.

Anduin: I made mistake after mistake. I felt...

Thrall: ...Unworthy.

Thrall: Varian Wrynn was a fierce, proud warrior. I respected his strength.

Thrall: But you, Anduin... you have your own strength, greater than any sword.

Anduin: I'm not my father...

Anduin: ...but he never expected me to be.

Anduin: That's why he wrote that letter.

Anduin: To remind me who I am.

Anduin: It was his final lesson. And his greatest gift.

