Stay A While and Listen Dialogues from The War Within's Campaign Epilogue (Story Spoilers)

Blizz, please release M0!
Khadgar was jealous of Drek'thar Wheelchair ahah
You missed a Stay Awhile...You can speak with Queen Neferess in the Weaver's Lair Inn for another one
Khadgar has finally completed his transformation into Dadgar.
Khadgar survives inexplicably and we're right back to High School level storytelling. Fire the entire writing team.
awful storytelling.
Yeah this feels very rushed even though chadgar being alive is fortuitous to say the least.Also what's with all this pairing up people nonsense?I enjoy the insight into Alleria and Turalyon's relationship(nu-blizzard having a straight white male look good what the actual hell is happening),but modera is literally a nobody and we're supposed to care that she and khadgar are an item?Same reason why it was so easy for Xal'atath to impersonate Drenden he was not a character but a plot device in every way that mattered.Maybe build up your characters a bit if you want us to actually become invested in them,blizzard.Also Faerin and Anduin, 3 big pairs in the first patch,but hey Faerin is actually likeable mostly due to not leaning too much into the disabled angle and their interaction was humanising for both so i don't dislike that one.
So we know now that Modera is alive and they have moved forward with that thing she and Khadgar had in Legion.
Actual WoWhead W. Thank you for posting this, I missed a lot of this while playing.
<3
people are understandably concerned about this all being resolved so easily. like man, we've not even had the first major story patch update yet! almost... too easily. oh well i'm sure it's fine.
There's a Neferess stay awhile in the Inn at the Weaver's Lair, if you want to update this!
I also had an unmarked stay a while and listen with Neferess and the Weaver in the inn at her lair.