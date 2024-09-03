Stay A While and Listen Dialogues from The War Within's Campaign Epilogue (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Anduin and Thrall

Thrall: You found your Light again.

Anduin: Sort of. More like I stopped running from it.

Anduin: Before he died, my father wrote me a letter.

Anduin: He said that I had to fight for peace.

Anduin: I thought that I had to become him. Because the world still needed him.

Anduin: Because I still needed him.

Anduin: But taking up his sword only led to war and death.

Anduin: I made mistake after mistake. I felt...

Thrall: ...Unworthy.

Thrall: Varian Wrynn was a fierce, proud warrior. I respected his strength.

Thrall: But you, Anduin... you have your own strength, greater than any sword.

Anduin: I'm not my father...

Anduin: ...but he never expected me to be.

Anduin: That's why he wrote that letter.

Anduin: To remind me who I am.

Anduin: It was his final lesson. And his greatest gift.

Alleria and Khadgar

Khadgar: It occurs to me that I never got the chance to properly thank you, <player>.

Khadgar: Were it not for your efforts, Dalaran could have proven to be an even greater tragedy than it was.

Alleria: We thought we had lost you, Khadgar. How did you survive?

Khadgar: The Dark Heart was created not to destroy, but to capture and harness all manner of power.

Khadgar: When I felt what it was doing to me, I transmuted myself into pure arcane energy...

Alleria: ...and allowed yourself to be trapped within the Dark Heart.

Khadgar: Yes. Until you freed me.

Alleria: That was a risky move. Trusting me to finish the fight against Xal'atath.

Khadgar: I knew you would do whatever it took to defeat her. Just like all those years ago...

Khadgar: ...when we charged through the Dark Portal and closed it behind us to save our world.

Khadgar: Both then and now, placing my faith in you was never any risk at all.

Khadgar: That transmutation spell, however... that was not without consequences.

Khadgar: You know, Kurdran keeps saying I should just ride a gryphon around.

Khadgar: That seems terribly inconvenient, if you ask me. I much prefer this chair.

Alleria: Could that be because Modera designed it for you herself?

Khadgar: Why Alleria, whatever are you implying?

Alleria: Only that you and Turalyon are so very alike: bold in battle, shy in matters of the heart.

Khadgar: Hah! And you are still the same old Alleria, I see.

Alleria: That I am, Khadgar. Void, or no Void.

Turalyon

I've known Alleria for many, many years. She still never ceases to amaze me.



The battle against the nerubians turned the moment Beledar shifted back to the Light. Somehow, I knew it was because of Alleria's efforts. That she had walked boldly into darkness and emerged victorious.



I... cannot bring myself to trust the Void, or the power it promises. But I trust Alleria with every fiber of my being.



For now, that is enough.

The Vizier and The Weaver

Anduin: Wait, what is that!?

Alleria: All that remains of Queen Neferess.

Xal'atath: I told you that you were destined for great things. Rejoice, for you have aided the end of all things.

Faerin: Monster! May your soul be judged by the Flame!

The Broken Queen: My people... shrouded... in pain....

The Broken Queen: No more! Darkness... pain... No more!

Anduin: Something's wrong...

Anduin: She's fighting against her will...

To see our old queen in such a state...

Your discretion and civility in this situation is a boon. We will take her back to Azj-Kahet and see if any of her former life is retained in her. If not...

Then we'll deal with it ourselves.



Ask about Neferess's condition.



Executor Nizrek: It would have been easy for you to end Queen Neferess's life to secure victory. And yet you spared her.

Executor Nizrek: Words cannot capture my gratitude. I will escort my queen home, and bring word of your deeds to my conspirators.

Executor Nizrek: Return to the surface for now. And know that you will forevermore have allies in Azj-Kahet.

Queen Neferess and The Weaver



Sew. Stitch, Heal.

I... was Neferess. I am.



I'm glad you are doing well.



Widow Arak'nai: My queen. Forgive me. I should have known your demise was manufactured by Xal'atath.

Neferess: Widow... NO! No... do not... look... stay away!

Widow Arak'nai: Neferess... I have been apart from you for too long. Do not ask me to suffer your absence for another moment!

Neferess: I... abomination... hurts... leave me, Naia!

Widow Arak'nai: Never. After all that has happened, all that we've done... It was worth it, to hear you say my name again.

Widow Arak'nai: You needn't speak, my dear. I am here at your side. I will not leave you. All is as it should be.