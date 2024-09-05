Update: September 5th Maintenance Extended Until 12:00 pm PDT

I sure hope this means they have fixes planned…. Still lots of bugs. Enjoying the expansion regardless!
NA only or EU too?
Is this when we get a working product we paid for?
Whos idea was it to put an extended maintenance during EU peak hour? Stupid af tbh.Morning or night is way better.
OOPS.
You've been disconnected from Blizzard services.You are now connected to Blizzard services.You've been disconnected from Blizzard services.You are now connected to Blizzard services.You've been disconnected from Blizzard services.
About to hit the 20th anniversary and Blizzard still can't do maintenance at a time that isn't inconvenient for everyone.
If it aint Tuesday, it ain't scheduled. It's additional.
Lets just hope it's so they can return all of the items and gold that has been disappearing from our guild vaults ...Still can't believe that Wowhead hasn't bothered to report such a major issue ... it's been weeks.
So I take it this means the guild achievement spam gnna be fixed that happens almost every 5 mins
They need to put a timer on canceling an auction so you can not cancel it until it has been posted for a time, like 10 mins or an hour. They also need to make it so that auctions must be posted one at a time and cannot use macros or scripts. This would help a ton.
Why is Blizzard held to the lowest possible standard? Perhaps that isn't what is best for the game.