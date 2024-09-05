Classic Dungeons Added to Timewalking Rotation with 20th Anniversary Event

i really like the idea. im kinda surprised this wasnt a thing before
Does the refresh involve also removing old items from the vendors, or just adding new ones?
Question is:Will it be the original Deadmines, or the disgusting, disgusting version introduced in Cata?
Does this mean the Classic ones will be up during each Timewalking or that they will be added as a new part of the rotation?
Hope they will modernize this dungions after it. To be honest they altert a little bit ^^
i hope it is the cata version of VC not the crappy classic one
Vanilla Dungeons would've been better. These are the Cataclysm "revamp" Classic Dungeons. :/
Shadowfang Keep is such a classic, lame the4y didn't include it. Yeah, I know it was redone in Cata, but so was Deadmines.Diremaul, oh well... guess we're gonna have to wait and see how that one is gonna play out.
They really went and added DM and DM...I-I mean VC and DM
I'm just imagining how terrible Zul'Farrak is gonna be with the one boss that comes in waves. It will be uhh interesting. Plus dire maul? Oh, that will be uhh.... nice.
About time.
They just had to put dire maul in there didnt they. Usually when you level people bail when they see its dire maul and i dont blame them. If they would make it so you can mount in them i can live with that