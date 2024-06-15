The War Within Date Announce Cinematic Breakdown

I really hope Xal'atath wins this expansion and then just dominates us...You know, for story reasons
Illidan and Sargaras will be set free and help save Azeroth in The Last Titan.
After these three expansions, the titans cartoony vision of the world will be rendered asunder, to unveil to us in WoW 2 that the world really has modern hi res graphics.
The way she says "so long denied me", specifically, almost makes it sound like she's part of Azeroth herself, like how in Diablo the primordial being threw its darkness out to become perfect and in doing so created an evil being.I don't think this is accurate, but it makes me consider the possibility that Xal'atath's origins are Azeroth's darkness cast aside and she's spent her existence working with the void to try to eventually take over Azeroth's world soul as she believes is her right.