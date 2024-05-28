Locus-Walker's Shocking Revelation - The Radiant Song and What it Means for Our World

The Radiant Song

Locus-Walker: So it is Xal'atath who has claimed the Dark Heart... I understand now why she calls herself the Harbinger.

Alleria Windrunner: I've had enough riddles for one day.

Locus-Walker: The radiant visions you spoke of are the very same my people had... Before our world was consumed by the Void Lord Dimensius.

Alleria Windrunner: What!? You don't think... Could Xal'atath be seeking that same fate for Azeroth?

Locus-Walker: I fear that is precisely what she intends. You... must find a way to stop her.

Alleria Windrunner: Me? Look, she knew exactly how to hurt me. I don't think I'm the one to...

Locus-Walker: Yes, she knew your greatest fear is endangering your family. But you must let go of that fear. Embrace who you truly are.

Alleria Windrunner: I know who I am.

Locus-Walker: Do you? You are unbalanced. You must master your unique nature, Alleria. If you cannot... then Azeroth is already doomed.

Void Lord Dimensius

I long for the day our masters can truly pass into this realm. You have only seen fragments, shadows; the faintest of echoes. Ask the Ethereals what one of these manifestations are capable of.

Xal'atath's Plans

"A gift of Dimensius bestowed at the height of the Black Empire. Those touched by shadow are drawn to its haunting whispers."