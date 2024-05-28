This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Locus-Walker's Shocking Revelation - The Radiant Song and What it Means for Our World
Live
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
DiscordianKitty
Alleria's Hunt for the Harbinger has begun. During this questline, Locus-Walker - Alleria's mentor and expert on the Void - had a shocking revelation for her. We unpack what it means for the future of Azeroth.
The Radiant Song
All across Azeroth, people are experiencing mysterious visions. Known as the Radiant Song, we first saw Anduin and Thrall experience these visions during the
War Within Announcement Cinematic
. While they don't know it yet, we believe the visions to be of Azeroth's World Soul.
Now, Locus-Walker has made a shocking revelation. He knows of a world experiencing these visions before - his home world of K'aresh... before it was destroyed.
Locus-Walker: So it is Xal'atath who has claimed the Dark Heart... I understand now why she calls herself the Harbinger.
Alleria Windrunner: I've had enough riddles for one day.
Locus-Walker: The radiant visions you spoke of are the very same my people had... Before our world was consumed by the Void Lord Dimensius.
Alleria Windrunner: What!? You don't think... Could Xal'atath be seeking that same fate for Azeroth?
Locus-Walker: I fear that is precisely what she intends. You... must find a way to stop her.
Alleria Windrunner: Me? Look, she knew exactly how to hurt me. I don't think I'm the one to...
Locus-Walker: Yes, she knew your greatest fear is endangering your family. But you must let go of that fear. Embrace who you truly are.
Alleria Windrunner: I know who I am.
Locus-Walker: Do you? You are unbalanced. You must master your unique nature, Alleria. If you cannot... then Azeroth is already doomed.
Void Lord Dimensius
The Void Lords are powerful entities of pure Shadow who rule over the Void. However, the Void Lords struggle to manifest in the physical universe. Only the most powerful are able to, only in a greatly weakened state, and only for a short amount of time. Dimensius the All-Devouring was one of these Void Lords.
Like Locus-Walker says, Dimensius destroyed the Ethereal home planet of K'aresh. Back then, Dimensius opened countless gateways into the Void and Twisting Nether, bathing the planet in arcane and dark energies - Order and Shadow. The Ethereals hastily set up magical barriers, but were only able to block the dark energies - and the flood of arcane energies tore away their bodies, but infused their souls with enough energy to exist without a corporeal form. The Ethereals as we know them today are the result of this catastrophic event - with magical bindings wrapped around their souls to give them something of a body once more.
Even to maintain their weakened state, Void Lords who have manifested in the physical universe need to consume a great deal of matter and energy - explaining why Dimensius is called the All-Devouring. They are known to have an insatiable hunger - enough to consume an entire planet - As the Ethereals know all too well.
We faced and seemingly killed Dimensius ourselves during the
Burning Crusade
. But all we encountered was a fragment - a weakened manifestation - presumably even weaker than before, if it hadn't consumed any planets recently. During
Legion
, a whisper from Xal'atath reminded us as much - and even hinted at the plans we are seeing in motion today.
I long for the day our masters can truly pass into this realm. You have only seen fragments, shadows; the faintest of echoes. Ask the Ethereals what one of these manifestations are capable of.
Xal'atath's Plans
Xal'atath's whisper about the Ethereals is not the only time she's been linked to Dimensius. The reward for completing the November 2023 Traveler's Log was
a set of cosmic weapons
- two of which resembles the Heart of Azeroth, while the third looks more like the Dark Heart, the powerful artifact Xal'atath currently wields. The flavor text on
Voidsong, Stave of the Harbinger
reads,
"A gift of Dimensius bestowed at the height of the Black Empire. Those touched by shadow are drawn to its haunting whispers."
While we doubt players are canonically running around with Xal'atath's staff, the point is that there clearly is an important link between her and the Void Lord. Now, she is also directly linked to events that, for the Ethereals, meant Dimensius's manifestation and the end of their world - and it seems she intends the same future for Azeroth. But her own whisper reminds us that her plans go even further than that. Xal'atath longs to see the Void Lords fully pass into our realm - not as a limited manifestation, but in all their shadowy glory.
It has never been revealed how Dimensius found K'aresh, but we now know that the Ethereals experienced their own version of the Radiant Song before his coming - suggesting that their planet, too, had a World Soul. This does raise a question - what happened to that World Soul? Supposedly, the Void Lords are so eager to create a Dark Titan of their own, they send Old Gods all over the universe to find World Souls for this purpose. If Dimensius had such a planet in his crosshairs, why didn't he try to make sure the planet's soul became the Dark Titan? Why would Xal'atath be willing to destroy Azeroth - even if it meant helping a Void Lord to manifest - when the plan has always been to convert Azeroth's World Soul into a Void entity? Surely any parallels to the destruction of K'aresh must still in some way be linked with the already established plans to claim Azeroth's World Soul for the Void.
At this point, we can only speculate. Could it be that the Void claims World Souls by literally consuming them as they're being born - after preparing them with enough Void energy?
For example, it was always strange that Dimensius apparently unleashed arcane magic on K'aresh - considering the fact that the arcane is Order. According to the Word of the Conclave, he Naaru T'uure once sacrificed itself to save another planet - Karkora - from Dimensius's hunger. We don't know if Karkora had a World Soul or not, but the account talks about Dimensius infusing the planet with Void energies - no mention of the arcane. By covering the planet with Light, the Naaru was able to wash away the Void.
Is it possible that Dimensius didn't unleash the arcane - that the reason why the planet of K'aresh was torn apart by Order magic is because the Titan World Soul within was being born - and that Dimensius consumed the newborn Titan to empower himself? Obviously, this isn't the same as infecting a Titan World Soul with Void energies and then that soul being born as a new Dark Titan. The Dimensius that consumed K'aresh remained just a manifestation of the Void Lord. But perhaps a Void Lord would need to consume several World Souls until it has enough power to fully pass over into our reality - or perhaps they just need to consume a particularly powerful soul - the most powerful World Soul ever encountered by anyone - Azeroth.
It's hard to tell. All we really know for sure is Xal'atath absolutely is a Harbinger of nothing good for our world - at least, not from our perspective anyway.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Doktoren1
on 2024-05-28T11:13:36-05:00
Ten years later because...... ?
Comment by
nocherrybars
on 2024-05-28T11:16:04-05:00
this is way too similar to FFXIV
Comment by
Katsutomai
on 2024-05-28T11:18:48-05:00
Final Days anyone?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News