The Roots Beneath Khaz Algar - What We Suspect So Far
The War Within
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
DiscordianKitty
The
War Within
takes us deep beneath Azeroth's surface. In the lowest zone, Azj-Kahet, mysterious great roots can be found - but what are these roots? And why are they so special?
Warning: War Within Spoilers
The Great Roots
Early on in the Azj-Kahet storyline, we meet
Orweyna, a Harronir
who enlists our help when a contamination of Black Blood threatens the great roots of... something important.
These roots you see are part of something much greater than you know, and it is my job to protect them.
In fact, we learn that the Harronir camp beneath these roots, which they act as guardians for. In the Wildcamp Or'lay, We meet some Arathi who have only just come across the Harronir camp themselves. They make several comments about the strangeness of the place - how it's filled with unusual wild growth that they cannot understand, and the sense of peace and calm that they can feel.
For the most part, the Harronir are very secretive - hinting only that their role is a vitally important one - but in a side quest, a root ancient tells us how once, the area was a great lake - until the roots ruptured its floor, draining the water away. The ancient also hints at the importance of the Harronir - and, by extension, the roots that they guard.
Goehi says: Your new acquaintances are worth more than you know, stranger. Take care with them.
As part of a quest, Goehi also gives us
Goehi's Root
, which indicates Goehi - and presumably the roots he's associated with - is, well, ancient.
"A battered root from an ancient named Gohei. It is marked with too many rings to possibly count."
The lushness of the area and importance, age, and size of the roots suggests, quite strongly, that these are the roots of a World Tree. Specifically, they are likely the roots of the very first World Tree, Elun'ahir.
The Legend of Elun'Ahir
We first learned about the legend of Elun'Ahir from an
Emerald Dream lore book from Patch 10.2
. According to this story, Eonar was gifted a branch of G'Hanir from Elune, and she named the World Tree that grew from the branch "Elun'Ahir, in honor of her great love". Eonar planted this tree to drive away the darkness of Old God corruption during the time of the Black Empire.
However, the Titan Aman'Thul was angered by Eonar's actions and ripped the World Tree out of Azeroth. But unknown to the Highfather, the tree's roots remained in a crater far below the earth, where they were nurtured by Elune's tears. Finally, the story mentions "mysterious guardians" who arrived "much later, as the world entered a new age".
Eonar wept bitter tears that rained down upon the resulting crater.
But as she peered down upon the sundered earth, the titan realized a truth she did not share with the Highfather. Though he had destroyed the tree, its winding roots still held firm beneath the soil, hidden from Aman' Thul's gaze.
As the forces of the titans waged war against the Black Empire, Eonar bid her keeper, Freya, to watch over the crater and nurture the life that blossomed there.
Below ground, the roots fed upon the tears of Eonar and grew strong.
It is said that much later, as the world entered a new age, mysterious guardians arrived who dedicated their lives to protecting the roots.
We can already see the parallels between the roots below Azj-Kahet and the roots of the story - a crater deep beneath the earth filled with Elune's tears could easily be the lake that the root ancient told us about. The guardians must be the Harronir.
Currently, the Nerubians of Azj-Kahet seem determined to corrupt the roots - and it's easy to see why. If these are the roots of Elun'Ahir, then they are a real threat to Xal'atath's attempts to bring about a new Black Empire. Elun'Ahir helped cleanse the world of corruption even during the height of the Black Empire - there is no doubt it could do so again. If we have any hope of winning the upcoming war, they really must be protected at all costs - We can only hope the Harronir are up to the task.
