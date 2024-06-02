The Roots Beneath Khaz Algar - What We Suspect So Far

Warning: War Within Spoilers

The Great Roots

These roots you see are part of something much greater than you know, and it is my job to protect them.

Goehi says: Your new acquaintances are worth more than you know, stranger. Take care with them.

"A battered root from an ancient named Gohei. It is marked with too many rings to possibly count."

The Legend of Elun'Ahir

Eonar wept bitter tears that rained down upon the resulting crater.

But as she peered down upon the sundered earth, the titan realized a truth she did not share with the Highfather. Though he had destroyed the tree, its winding roots still held firm beneath the soil, hidden from Aman' Thul's gaze.

As the forces of the titans waged war against the Black Empire, Eonar bid her keeper, Freya, to watch over the crater and nurture the life that blossomed there.

Below ground, the roots fed upon the tears of Eonar and grew strong.

It is said that much later, as the world entered a new age, mysterious guardians arrived who dedicated their lives to protecting the roots.