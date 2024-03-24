The Scaredy-Cat's Guide to Plunderstorm - Reaching 40 Renown Even If You're Bad At PVP

This guide is for Tomrus! LOL
You don't want to drop on an elite, you want to drop on a normal monster. The first monster you kill is always guaranteed to drop a skill, then you can kill the elite and get a 2nd skill. If you instantly drop on an elite you only get the 1 skill.
Honestly?This is pretty much my approach to this mode and I'm enjoying it enough to carry on playing it for the rewards.
They should have made renown cap at 39. Only by winning 1st place will they be able to reach renown 40 >:)
Appreciate this post. I despise and have never done PVP and would absolutely suck at it. I did try Plunderstorm but landed quickly on an NPC and died nearly instantly before I realized even what was happening! But after reading this maybe I’ll give another go.
I like getting the sword because it gives you a dash. I grab that, boots and the stealth blink thing, while always having a run away item like a barrel or a bike.I just hug storm, grab plunder, grab chests.Another way to go out after completing quest is to fight the Pieces of Hate. They drop a ton of plunder that most players just ignore while they're trying to kill it. Just try to survive there as long as possible, picking up gold, and you can end a game on 900+ renown after 5~ minutes of gameplay.
First, no wonder DiscordianKitty wrote this post. Second, maybe stop trying to look for loopholes to not play this PvP oriented Gamemode (read my lips P V P) like a PvE mode in order to achieve renown 40. Don't follow this sh*t guide. Play the gamemode as it's supposed to be played (aka PVP f*cking ING) and you'll get to 40 twice (at least) as fast than this guide promises you. You suck at PvP? Too bad. Get good. There's guides out there on Youtube and God knows wherever else on how to play this mode and how to abuse every location every tactic every ability every everything. The most incredible fact is that you don't even need to be good at PvP in this gamemode to realize that by just daring to not be a p*ssy and fight that it will yield you more plunder than this guide will ever promise to you. You end up losing one match (which will happen more than 90% of games regardless of your skill)? Go again. Simple as.
You're not doing yourself or us a favor by calling yourself scared and fearful and you know perfectly well it has nothing to do with fear. Stop giving the bullies what they want to hear. (Quick edit: I don't think everyone who enjoys PVP is a bully.)
0% chance I let another player kill me. The whole point of running into the storm is because we don't want to be there in the first place. This game isn't fun. Engaging with sweaty PVP dweebs "to give them a good fight" is the exact polar opposite of what I want to do.
I just try to grind out whatever quest I have when I land and then run around to get as much plunder as I can find until I run into another player, at which point I just let them kill me. I hate PvP but I want the seahorse mount so I am tolerating grinding one renown level per day until I get it. No way I have the patience to get to 40.
Since playing with this mindset, my wife and I enjoy the game mode a lot more. We play to finish our missiona and everything else is just the cherry on top, we've actually laughed when trying to run away and play hide and seek with other players who are obviously going to kill us because we're like 2 levels below them
Scaredy-Cat? Just because some people dont like to PVP, you start calling them names? Good for you. Have fun.
