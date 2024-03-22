Rime Arrow and Faeform Nerfed - More Plunderstorm Hotfixes

Common

(Rank 1) Uncommon

(Rank 2) Rare

(Rank 3) Epic

(Rank 4) Extra Notes

AP Mod CD AP Mod CD AP Mod CD AP Mod CD

Basic Attack 0.16 6 yard range.

Earthbreaker 0.44 18 0.47 16 0.5 14 0.53 12 12 yard AoE, 2 sec stun, 3% run speed while charging, Knockback 110

Fire Whirl 0.0575

(0.8625 Total) 18 0.077

(0.9075 Total) 16 0.081

(0.9570 Total) 14 0.085

(0.9975 Total) 12 8 yard AoE, Movement Speed +70%. Ticks every 0.2s for 3s

Holy Shield

(Shield) 0.1275

14 0.135

12 0.14

10 0.145

8

Mana Sphere 0.4 14 0.42 12 0.44 10 0.46 8 Knockback 70

Rime Arrow 0.15 10 0.18 8.5 0.21 7 0.24 5.5 6 yard AoE, cannot miss

Searing Axe 0.48 12 0.5 10 0.52 8 0.55 6 15 yard range, Knockback 30

Slicing Winds 0.35 12 0.37 10 0.39 8 0.41 6 12, 20, 28, 36 dash distance

Star Bomb 0.8 18 0.84 16 0.88 14 0.92 12

Storm Archon

(1&2) 0.1575

20 0.1675

18 0.175

16 0.1825

14

Toxic Smackerel

(Initial) 0.114

0.18 Bonus



5.5 0.12

0.19 Bonus



5 0.126

0.2 Bonus



4.5 0.132

0.21 Bonus



4 15 yard range

Toxic Smackerel

(DoT) 0.0333

(0.2664 Total) 0.0350

(0.28 Total) 0.0368

(0.2944 Total) 0.0385

(0.308 Total) DoT ticks every 1 sec for 8 sec.

Explosive Caltrops 0.19 18 0.2 16 0.21 14 0.22 12 60% Snare for 3 sec

Fade to Shadow 18 16 14 12 25 yard Blink, 4 second stealth

Faeform 18 16 14 12 Breaks all CC, 50% Damage Reduction for 1 second, then +125% movement speed and prevents all CC for 3 seconds

Hunter's Chains 0.26 18 0.27 16 0.28 14 0.29 12 35 yard range, damage on charge

Lightning Bulwark 0.035

(0.35 Total) 14 0.036

(0.36 Total) 12 0.037

(0.37 Total) 10 0.038

(0.38 Total) 8 2 second damage immunity until first hit, then +120% movement speed & 6 yard AoE damage every 0.4sec for 4 seconds

Quaking Leap 0.28 14 0.29 12 0.3 10 0.31 8 0.75s stun, 9 yard impact

Repel 0.21 22 0.22 20 0.23 18 0.24 16 Damage and CC immunity while casting, Knockback 100, 2.5 sec silence

Snowdrift 0.1

(0.3 Total) 14 0.106

(0.318 Total) 12 0.112

(0.336 Total) 10 0.118

(0.354 Total) 8 3 ticks of 30% slow and damage every 0.5s for 1s, 4.5s slow duration, 12 yard radius

Steel Traps 0.24 18 0.25 16 0.26 14 0.27 12 3 second root.