Rime Arrow and Faeform Nerfed - More Plunderstorm Hotfixes

Today, with hotfixes that are all now live, we’ve made the following adjustments to offensive and utility abilities in Plunderstorm:
- Fire Whirl damage reduced by 20%.
Developers’ notes: we want to reign in Fire Whirl’s damage a bit more, so that it’s close to the performance of other offensive spells.
Faeform now provides a 50% damage reduction for the first 1 second you’re in Faeform (was 90%).
- Developers’ notes: Faeform offered too much defense without providing for counterplay.
Rime Arrow cooldown increased at higher ranks, and now has a cooldown of 10/8.5/7/5.5 seconds (was 10/8/6/4 seconds).
- Developers’ notes: Rime Arrow’s short cooldown made it a too-low-risk poke, often used to deny healing and chase fleeing targets. Increasing the cooldown at higher ranks will give targets more chances to act against Rime Arrow.
We’ll have all of the above, along with more updates to Plunderstorm in our next hotfixes update
.