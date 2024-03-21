The Best Way to Get Plunderstorm Renown - End Game PvP Kills and Winning Games

I think I’ll just buy the cosmetics when they hit the trading post. Cool you took time to write this though.
This mode is so fun. Hopefully blizzard keeps it and makes some sort of PvE only mode inspired by Vampire Survivors.
It is shame that PvE kills give almost no renown at all, even after recent hotfix. You end up with may be 500 plunder per game best case if you manage to get quest done and kill a few mobs before getting griefed by random pvp'er. Such a garbage game design.These Blizzard devs are so clueless and out of touch, yet they are claiming they read feedback. No they don't...This event is absolute trash.Buff the damn rep gains from PvE tenfold already so we can get this crap done faster and forget it ever existed.
Or just collect plunder and be ready to spam the Leave Game button.
Yea I'm just gonna stick to the original method, because I don't care enough about Plunderstorm to actually want to win, I just want to get the rewards and then I'm never touching it again.
my daily routine is 2-3 rounds of PVE. I get around 2k rep a day (with the daily almost being half of that) which should be enough rep for the BP to complete when s4 hits in "several weeks"
That 4800 must've been with the weekly and farmed 50 player kills. I just won and barely cleared 1500.
Honestly just going to wait a month or two when they either nerf the rank up costs or make so everything drops 1000x the amount of plunder.Battle Royale was interesting 10 years ago but now I can't play longer than an hour without getting insanely bored.
I had a pretty rough introduction to Plunderstorm the first time I tried it. Might be feeling brave enough to try again with the changes.
Oh well, that's my interest gone. Yesterday you could usually get the objective done, but now every tryhard with an offensive ability goes straight for the pvp kill. And I suck at pvp, so I just spam emotes at them.I guess I'll just settle for the daily + world quest for the 1k rep, and then I'll adjust once they announce when the event is going to end.
Nice. Now I know I don't have to bother with the mode at all.
I mean I probably wasn't going to finish the renown track anyways considering I can't stand playing BRs. Only queued up for one game a day and did my daily quest in there. If they change it so you can exponentially gain more plunder from doing the quest then I'll look at doing this again.
i guess im just going to slow corpse run it for my rep then as i sucks at pvp i think iv got 1k rep max b4 some one kills me lol
Seems the PvE strat hasn't changed. Get about 500 renown and run into either mobs or the storm to die. Rather repetitive. So those players end up stuck the longest in the grind while those that last longer than that getting the 2-3k per match get done fastest, but I wouldn't be shocked to see many of those continue to hang around just to ensure those grinding through take even longer or give up entirely.