Is Gold Making Dead?



Auction is dead. I have almost negative income since that garbage happened, i had 100k per day from flipping old mats and crafted old profession items such as bolts from engi or all kind of transmutes from alche. Guess what now? Everything costs 1g or even negative for crafted items...



Sniping is dead too.



What the point to be a goblin in 2023/2024? Better do some boosting if u need gold, because u cannot sit on ur bruto and farm auction anymore.





What you mean to say is "it's too hard to be a goblin nowadays"



The point is the same as it always was: To make gold, build wealth hoards, etc.



There's more stuff than ever to spend gold on. A lot of the techniques for making it are just diminished or eliminated, especially at this point in an expansion (like always) and especially since the regionwide AH only exacerbated that mat price deflation that always occurs around this time anyways.



There's still plenty of ways to be a goblin though, they're just less effortless than they have been in past expansions or even the earlier parts of DF.



I'm +120 million in Dragonflight from AH activities. Being a goblin has always been about keeping up with the times and always finding the gold to be made.

I left in BfA and came back in S2 DF. The biggest and best (imo) difference I’ve seen is that you can actually make a killing now by making a name for yourself and crafting items for people.



I think that’s really cool and frankly what it should have been from day one.



Everyone else’s comments have basically said enough but my unpopular opinion to add is that it’s actually better for the game that many of the things you listed are (comparatively) dead.



Gold can still be made and change is inevitable. Maybe it’s just not in the way you found most fun and then that’s totally fair and understandable, bummer it changed that way for you (seriously, really not taking the p**s there at all)

Alchemy Recipes for Phase 3 SoD



Today we will take a quick look at some of the top consumable recipes in WoW that we will be getting access to in the next phase.



300 skill = end game recipes

With skill level 300 presumably available we will get getting into the true end-game recipes in WoW. Some of the recipes we can unlock in the next phase will be relevant for the rest of classic, and they are incredibly strong. Alchemy was my bread and butter in classic and some of the receipes we will talk about today were my best performers in classic.









The Ethics of Baiting



This is a super easy way to generate profit in the AH.



Bots and inexperienced traders drop stacks at the auto-sell value listed in the AH.



If you just spam 1 item a little bit lower than the previous item, but you do it over and over, it creates the illusion that this is the new market price. If you're too dramatic with it, it's less effective.



You want a medium pace item, high pace items require a hefty gold start up to manipulate. First you ensure your item market is void of other undercut dogs. Then you begin by dropping the item relatively slowly.



Since the price shown is what was on the AH when you opened it, even if someone buys your penny stock, everyone already has the lowered price in the AH. If you don't manually refresh the query for that item, you won't see the price update when you post the item for trade.



This is extremely lucrative at the beginning of a major patch or expansion.



You don’t win this by buying his item, you get in on the game - people who don’t know better will dump stacks trying to undercut him, and with a proper sniper set up you can snatch them up cheap, but since he’s posting the dangle you assume no risk



When I do this occasionally someone comes along annoyed because it messes with their postings - if this is your issue, it means you aren’t setting appropriate minimum price rules for your posting operations and are leaving a ton of gold on the table.

Shuffles for Season of Discovery

