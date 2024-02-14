This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.0
Steve Danuser Quietly Left Blizzard Entertainment Last November - Interview with PC Gamer
Blizzard
Posted
16 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
In an
interview with PC Gamer
, former Narrative Director Steve Danuser confirmed his quiet departure from Blizzard last November, concluding an eight year career with the World of Warcraft development team from Warlords of Draenor through Dragonflight.
Responsible for guiding the World of Warcraft story and collaborating with other teams to develop the ongoing narrative, Danuser was a particularly visible member of the team, participating in
several
different
interviews
, which naturally made the director a target of community feedback throughout the very divisive reception of Shadowlands story arcs, though early Dragonflight content was generally better received.
As reported by PC Gamer, Danuser says his departure wasn't related to
the return of Chris Metzen
, who has largely been
celebrated as the mastermind
of the upcoming three-expansion World Soul Saga - he was simply ready for something new after working on the same game for eight years. Wanting to continue working remotely was also a factor, as Blizzard finally began to enforce their long-expected
return to office policy
.
While his role as narrative director guided most of the ongoing narrative, some of the parts he personally worked on include:
The Marksmanship Hunter artifact questline and Legion Order Hall.
Some of the original allied-race quests.
Old God whispers
and prophecies made by Il'gynoth and N'Zoth, which have long been used to tease future expansion content including the upcoming World Soul Saga.
Tons of in-game books, including those found in the Forbidden Reach and the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight.
Scripts for many of the "stay awhile and listen" conversations and in-game cutscenes.
Canonizing the relationship between Nathanos Blightcaller and Sylvanas Windrunner.
Steve Danuser, via PC Gamer
"There had been hints of a relationship between them, but I was the one to make it canon via my 'Dark Mirror' short story," he said. "And I wrote a number of their in-game scenes, such as their banter on the dais during the demon attack at Vol'jin's funeral and many moments between them in Battle for Azeroth.
"I wrote the loyalist scene in which they said goodbye at the end of BfA, when he calls her 'my love.' And I wrote the Sylvanas message to loyalists in the Forsaken questline, in which she hints that she's going after his soul in the Maw."
"I'm most proud of my work on Dragonflight, from creating the original pitch for the expansion's story, cultures, and history to helping plan its narrative beats across the patches alongside my fantastic creative partners," he said. "And of course: 'Guards! Arrest this handsome wizard!'"
Danuser went on to say that he'll miss the narrative team he built at Blizzard, and the many friends he still has there. Although not yet ready to share any upcoming plans, we wish him well in his future adventures.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Comments on this news post are locked.
Sign In to Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News