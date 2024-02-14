Steve Danuser Quietly Left Blizzard Entertainment Last November - Interview with PC Gamer

The Marksmanship Hunter artifact questline and Legion Order Hall.

Some of the original allied-race quests.

Old God whispers and prophecies made by Il'gynoth and N'Zoth, which have long been used to tease future expansion content including the upcoming World Soul Saga.

Tons of in-game books, including those found in the Forbidden Reach and the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight.

Scripts for many of the "stay awhile and listen" conversations and in-game cutscenes.

Canonizing the relationship between Nathanos Blightcaller and Sylvanas Windrunner.

Steve Danuser, via PC Gamer

"There had been hints of a relationship between them, but I was the one to make it canon via my 'Dark Mirror' short story," he said. "And I wrote a number of their in-game scenes, such as their banter on the dais during the demon attack at Vol'jin's funeral and many moments between them in Battle for Azeroth.



"I wrote the loyalist scene in which they said goodbye at the end of BfA, when he calls her 'my love.' And I wrote the Sylvanas message to loyalists in the Forsaken questline, in which she hints that she's going after his soul in the Maw."



"I'm most proud of my work on Dragonflight, from creating the original pitch for the expansion's story, cultures, and history to helping plan its narrative beats across the patches alongside my fantastic creative partners," he said. "And of course: 'Guards! Arrest this handsome wizard!'"

