7 Year Old Darkheart Thicket Bug Fixed - Mobs No Longer Missing Due to World Quest

Just smol indie company things.
So once again, the 1% get a fix almost instantly, even though it's a 7 year bug. Neat.
Maybe now they can get on that world quest in Halls of Valor where they changed the pack of mobs in the middle of the dining hall so there would be fewer mobs for mythic+, but never put back the quest mob. The world quest still come up regularly, but the mob never spawns so it can't be completed.
MDI? We will do it right away! Millions of players that have encountered this over the years? Nah.
We are Blizzard and we only fix bugs if it directly affects esports! Money money money! Sarcasm aside... well no. It really is just that. They could've but didn't till now for this reason.
Game is finally playable thank god
So who is still denies they design and tune the game for 0.1% (minority) of players and don't care about the rest of us (majority)?
meanwhile the stuck in combat bug still reigns supreme since vanilla .
I don't see why everyone is complaining so much about 4 mobs?
Good change. Now we can try and loot them.