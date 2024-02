A New Dawn - Mythic Dungeon International 2024 Trailer by IKedit

Details

Group A: February 16–18

Group A: February 16–18 Group B: February 23–25

Global Finals: March 8–10

The Mythic Dungeon International is back! The premiere Mythic+ Dungeon speedrunning format has returned to challenge the world’s most elite teams in a more competitive format than ever before.This season, the Top 16 teams from the Time Trials earned a spot in the Groups Stage Tournaments. Tune in each weekend of the Groups Stage Tournament to witness eight teams speedrunning dungeons in the head-to-head format filled with epic action and innovative strategies, with the fastest four teams qualifying to compete in the Global Finals.10:00am (PT) / 7:00pm (CET)Double Elimination, Best-of-3. Grand Finals, Best-of-5.Subscribe to the Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels to check out the action within the dungeons beginning on February 16! Head over to our Esports page for the latest broadcast schedule