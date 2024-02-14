A New Dawn - Mythic Dungeon International 2024 Trailer by IKedit

Beginning February 16, the keystone timers will count down for the 2024 Dragonflight Season 3 Mythic Dungeon International! Watch the Groups Stage Tournament on Twitch and YouTubeto see how fast the dungeoneers can go!
The Mythic Dungeon International is back! The premiere Mythic+ Dungeon speedrunning format has returned to challenge the world’s most elite teams in a more competitive format than ever before.This season, the Top 16 teams from the Time Trials earned a spot in the Groups Stage Tournaments. Tune in each weekend of the Groups Stage Tournament to witness eight teams speedrunning dungeons in the head-to-head format filled with epic action and innovative strategies, with the fastest four teams qualifying to compete in the Global Finals. Details Co-Streaming:Co-streaming is returning in 2024! The MDI Watch Party registration is now open—check with your favorite competitor to see if they are streaming their POV during the tournament and host a co-stream! Use the MDI Watch Party Form to sign up for an MDI Watch Party.
Broadcast Start Time:
- Date:
Group A: February 16–18
- Group B: February 23–25
- Global Finals: March 8–10
10:00am (PT) / 7:00pm (CET) Format:
Double Elimination, Best-of-3. Grand Finals, Best-of-5.Competing Teams and GroupsTalentStay Connected
channels to check out the action within the dungeons beginning on February 16! Head over to our Esports page for the latest broadcast schedule
.