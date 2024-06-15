Rogue War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

How Does It Work?
In The War Within the Outlaw Rogue tier set will be focused on dealing Shadow Damage while increasing the damage of Between the Eyes
. For the two-piece bonus we have Rogue Outlaw 11.0 Class Set 2pc
gives you a 20% chance for your generators; Sinister Strike
, Pistol Shot
, Ambush
, to deal bonus damage as Shadow. Meanwhile the four-piece bonus Rogue Outlaw 11.0 Class Set 4pc
means that whenever you proc your two-piece, your next Between the Eyes
deals bonus damage.
How Strong Is It?
This tier set needs a massive increase to it's numbers because right now it's worth less than a 3% increase.
First, let's break down the two-piece. The two-piece gives you a 20% chance for your generators to do 15% increased damage. On average, this will be a 3% increase to your generators. Meanwhile, our generators only deal around 25% of your total damage. 3% of 25 is a 0.75%
increase. Even if this caused all of your generators to deal 15% increased damage, this tier set would still only be a 3.75%
increase.
Currently the two-piece does NOT
work with Blade Flurry
which means not only is this weak on single target, but it applies 0 value in any multi-target scenario.
Similarly, the four-piece is undertuned as well. We need to do more math to explain how weak this one is again, so bear with me. You would be expected on an average fight to hit around 70 procs of the four-piece. Between the Eyes
deals 20% of our damage, and each of these is a 6% buff to Between the Eyes
. For the sake of simplicity, let's say every single one of these procs is utilized; that would be a 1.2%
dps increase. This isn't even accounting for any of the potential lost casts due to overcapping your stacks depending on the cooldown of Between the Eyes
.
How Does It Play?
Most Tier Set bonuses this tier are very low impact due to the devs wanting us to focus on the hero talents and how they affect us before providing more layers of complexity right out the gates. The tier set for us is no different. Going into The War Within the core changes to the spec are going to have a bigger impact on how we play than the tier set. Many of the changes that Rogue has gotten have been nerfs focused on the Crackshot
playstyle. With the two-piece being generator-focused and the four-piece stacking increased damage, spamming Between the Eyes
casts continues to be disincentivized.
Feedback And The Loss of Old TIer
When it comes to feedback, I think the most important thing, other than its damage, is that losing the current tier set needs to be addressed at a foundational level as soon as possible. Outlaw Rogue has always been a spec that has been seen as a spec with high variance but without remedying this it's variance will double by expansion launch. Back when Rogue was reworked in Season 3, Outlaws version of Weaponmaster
got moved from the talent tree to the Season 3 two-piece. In addition the four-set helps with getting good buffs from Roll the Bones
further increasing our consistency. Both of these being gone quite literally double our current variance putting us higher than some of the "gambler" spec versions of builds from previous tiers.
The spec in it's current state is very reliant on your Ambush
, and Sinister Strike
procs to give you Pistol Shot
, and for your Pistol Shot
to give you more Ambush
uses. When you can't even get the ball rolling due to multiple layers of RNG not working in your favor, it doesn't feel great.