Tinker Gem Tier List for Raids in Remix: Mists of Pandaria

i dont understand why vindication is S teir ... it doesnt proc searing light soo its basically worthless b/c u reach a point healing is irrelevant
gotta love having a community that min maxes all the fun out of the game, thanks wowhead
Searing Light is S+++ tier for Brewmaster monks, because Spirit of the Ox healing spheres also proc it. When soloing HC raids it does the best part of 50% of my overall damage.
I feel like a list such as this is kind of pointless because it's trying to cover every class and spec. Depending on your spec some of the high tier here are completely useless.
Fervor should 100% be lower tier, on ptr it was strong since it did 2% hp per hit, but on live it got changed to scale with gear ilvl.Fervor is doing the same damage it did when I was at 5million hp as it is now that I am over 30million hp, and for a gem that does damage based off of using my hp, my melees do more over all.It also only hits 1 target per proc. Sunstrider has a 1 second CD, but when that CD is up, anything that hits at the same time (an aoe move or dots ticking at the same time) all targets get hit.Fervor hits once per proc, even if I swipe a group (I would be fine with it taking hp for each instance of damage in that proc, too)Arcanists Edge also has the same problem as Fervor, both really suck and need to be placed in lower tiers. Arcanists should go down maybe just one tier, as specs that can get a shield going on pull, it works out great, but the 10 second CD is atrocious. Fervor should be D tier.As for Guardian Druids, Vindication + Searing Light combo is amazing, Vind and Leech doesnt power SL, but our extra heal from Mastery does proc it.We also quadruple dip in Lifestorm. Lifestorm does direct damage. It's damage gets turned into Vind, which when healing us gets doubled with mastery, feeding into SLIt heals others which feeds into SLAny OTHER Lifestorms that heal us, get doubled with our mastery, and the mastery healing gets fed into SL
windweaver does not belong to S tier, once you are haste cap it is useless to you