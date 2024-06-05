War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses for All 13 Classes Datamined in Beta Launch Build

Great work! pretty sure these are DF Season 1 sets though lmao
windwalker is insane strong, holy moly
Warlock one uninspired as usual. quadruple down on MR, still no dot extension, no multiple dot application by 1 button, VT still clunky and you have to apply agony between VT, looks like spriest is the go to once again if you wanna play affliction warlock.
Destro tier set looks pretty decent! Not SL S3 amazing, but still pretty decent!
i thought worst days in past, until read resto chaman tier set bonus.
My, what a good 2pc for fury.And does the bigger font size make the numbers bigger for priest?
So Demonology Warlocks give Blizzard countless amounts of feedback that Shadowbolt is not fun to play, so they respond by... changing the spec to put more of a focus on casting Shadowbolt, and design the tier set bonus around casting Shadowbolt. So does Blizzard actually want our feedback on what is fun and what isn't, or not? Because if they're listening to feedback at all, it seems they're just doing the opposite.
wow these are gigaboring. strong? maybe. but boring? for sure. what happened to tier sets for each hero talent?
really like havoc 4pc. I don't get why people complain about simple tier sets for season 1; the tier should be simple so you can experience the class changes/hero talents without being forced into anything too gameplay-altering. They did the same with dragonflight.
Pls do an effort blizzard you can do better thant this, it's garbage for the most of theses... At this point just put "P2 : 10% damage ; P4 : 20% damage."
They seem to be tamer than previous bonuses. My guess is they want us to get a hang mainly of hero talents first, before doing more "extreme" stuff, as they've done in s1 with all classes and s2 with augvoker.
I see Blizzard are trying to out do themselves by making the most uninteresting non-interactive set bonuses as they did in Vault of the incarnates...
it's dragonflight S1 tier again, but also hunters remain GIGAtrash compared to everybody else. god why do you guys hate us so much?
Trashcan apprerance to match my trashcan set bonuses GG bliz. Delete Dks
Fire's bonus sounds cool, and Frost seems decent. Arcane could be good.
These S1 tier set bonuses should be simple throughput increases that should work for any build of a spec. Would hate to see some players feel forced into one specific hero talent tree because the new tier set feeds into it so well
Yes, season 1 tier sets SHOULD be relatively unimpactful so the hero talents and class changes in the expansion can take centre stage for a season. Nothing would be worse than having mandatory talents because of your tier set at a point where you want to be able to explore all the new options.