New User Interface Setting to Reduce Camera Collision in The War Within

oh my god this is amazing. aren't they adding a character highlight/silhouette if obstructed in TWW? could pair well with this to address the negative points
actual w change
This is such a small but extremely welcome Quality of Life feature. As a player that does both end-game stuff like m+ and raiding and also in the patch lulls dabbles in exploration, visiting old zones just to take in the sights, recording it a bit for fun....so good for both of those cases.There's so many trees or little things that make things difficult in M+ for example that this should help a lot with.Please please please Blizzard, bring in an option for increased FoV as well. There are players who, similar to those that play on a low FoV, get motion sickness from too LOW of an FoV. Also...the game deserves to be presented in a wider FoV ratio, I remember there was a glitch in the Zerith Mortis patch that allowed 120 FOV and the game looks spectacular with it!
This is great.
Great change, maybe we can actually see Tol Dagor as a returning M+ dungeon now, right after they also fix pulling trash by being too close to a wall.
Amaaaazing! Thank god almighty.
I've wanted this for so long, praise the maker.
A small, but wonderful, & welcome, option that will improve player experience!
How well does this mesh with the other new feature to show you character glow through obstructions? I assume it also works for decorations on the walls ceiling that would always bump the camera.Still would love it to work like Diablo. so you can keep the camera still far away. But I think that would require a full engine overhaul.
I MEAN JUST ADD THIS IN THE GAME RIGHT NOW OR?
Finally huh..
now i will cast ground effects behind trees instead that casting them on top of them!
Isn't half the game making your camera dodge obstructions? If they remove that, how are they gonna fill all the time walking back to raid bosses?
Huh? 20 years too late? Holy cow, the game might actually start be enjoyable... I swear, this was driving me nuts.
This is just an objectively great change, especially since its an optional settingKeep making improvements like this, Blizz!