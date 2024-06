Priest War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

Discipline's tier set bonus for Season 1 of the War Within provides a flat Atonement increase for 2pc and a damage or absorb increase from the 4pc. While a straightforward and solid 2pc is quite good, the 4pc has some annoying gameplay implications for the spec. Having Penance and Smite generate stacks that can be used on Mind Blast or Power Word: Shield leads to altering your raid Atonement application so that you do not waste a significant burst of damage from your Mind Blast when you working on producing heavy raid healing. That is, avoiding casting Power Word: Shield s so that your blast will hit for full strength.In a dungeon environment you also are not heavily using Power Word: Shield and tanks seem fairly strong thusfar in testing so the concept of casting a few Smite s and then shielding the tank or one ally nearly on cooldown is just not how the spec plays in dungeons. It feels so far like you have to always make a mental check that you are not using shield near your Mind Blast cooldown so you do not waste the damage amp on the absorb increase.The 2pc is a solid boost and about what I expected power-wise for Discipline entering into TWW. I think the 4pc has more potential to be messed up or "wasted" by the average player leading to a lackluster performance from it in general. The ideal solution is just removing Power Word: Shield from the buff section and only having Mind Blast s damage be increased. This way there is not a concern about "wasting" the buff or improperly using it and the start of your burst damage profile (which begins with Mind Blast ) is noticeably more powerful.