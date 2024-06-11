The War Within Beta Development Notes for June 11th - Hunter Rework

DEATH KNIGHT



Hero Talents



San’layn (Unholy/Blood)



Infliction of Sorrow has been redesigned – When Vampiric Strike damages an enemy affected by your Virulent Plague, it extends the duration of the disease by 3 seconds and deals 20% of the remaining damage to the enemy. After Gift of the San’layn ends, your next Scourge Strike consumes the disease to deal 200% of its remaining damage to the enemy.

New Talent: Carnage – Blooddrinker and Consumption now contribute to your Mastery: Blood Shield. Each time an enemy strikes your Blood Shield, the cooldowns of Blooddrinker and Consumption have a chance to be reset.

Decomposition now functions with Gargoyle.

Ghoulish Frenzy is now a 1-point talent (was 2). Value at 1-point unchanged.

Improved Death Coil is now a 1-point talent (was 2). Value at 1-point unchanged.

Apocalypse now always summons 4 ghouls regardless of Wounds burst.

Defile damage increased by 200% and no longer increases Mastery when dealing damage to enemies.

Hero Talents



Druid of the Claw (Feral/Guardian)



Aggravate Wounds now causes attacks to increase the duration of Dreadful Wounds by 0.6 seconds (was 0.4 seconds), up to 8 additional seconds (was 6 seconds).

Chance for Ravage to proc increased by 30%.

Feral



Dreadful Wound damage increased by 10%.

Ravage damage increased by 20%.

Dreadful Wound damage increased by 10%.

Power of Nature treant melee damage increased by 200% (was 100%).

Dream Burst damage increased by 100%.

Grove’s Inspiration increases Wrath and Starfire damage by 15% (was 10%)

Harmony of the Grove increases damage by 6% per treant (was 5%).

Wild Mushroom damage increased by 25%.

Hero Talents



Chronowarden (Augmentation/Preservation)



Golden Opportunity has been redesigned – Prescience and Echo have a 20% chance to cause your next Prescience/Echo to have a 100% increased duration/effect (was 25% chance to be free/not trigger their cooldown).

Instability Matrix is now a choice against Master of Destiny.**

Echoing Strike now also increase Azure Strike damage by 15%.

Reactive Hide increases damage of Blistering Scales by 15% per stack (was 10%).

Fixed an issue where Molten Embers was not functioning correctly.

Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated.

New Talent: Padded Armor – Survival of the Fittest gains an additional charge.

New Talent: Kodo Tranquilizer – Tranquilizing Shot removes up to 1 additional Magic effect from its target.

New Talent: Devilsaur Tranquilizer – If Tranquilizing Shot removes only an Enrage effect, its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds.

New Talent: Scout’s Instincts – You cannot be slowed below 80% of your normal movement speed while Aspect of the Cheetah is active.

New Talent: Scrappy – Casting Aimed Shot reduces the cooldown of Intimidation and Binding Shot by 0.5 seconds.

New Talent: Kindling Flare – Stealthed enemies revealed by Flare remain revealed for 3 seconds after exiting the flare.

New Talent: Unnatural Causes – Your damage over time effects deal 10% increased damage. This effect is increased by 50% on targets below 20% health.

New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. Can only occur every 1 minute.

New Talent: No Hard Feelings – When Misdirection targets your pet, it reduces the damage they take by 50% for 5 seconds.

New Talent: Territorial Instincts – Intimidation summons a pet if you do not have one out and stuns two additional nearby enemies at 50% effectiveness.



Developer’s note: This talent is not fully implemented yet, but we wanted to give players access to it early for feedback. The intended vision for this spell is for Hunters to summon their pet, and then it Intimidates their target. We are not interested in circumventing a Hunter’s need for their pet to be out to access Intimidation.

Developer’s note: Survival has gotten substantially increased access to Explosive Shot, so we wanted to make Explosive Shot stacking feel more responsive and exciting.

Improved Traps

Pathfinding

Trailblazer

Wilderness Medicine

Natural Mending

Rejuvenating Wind

Sentinel Owl

Sentinel’s Perception

Sentinel’s Protection

Serpent Sting

Poison Injection

Stampede

Beast Master

Arctic Bola

Nature’s Endurance

Serrated Shots

New Talent: Laceration – Whenever your pets critically strike, they cause their target to bleed for 15% of the damage dealt.

New Talent: Go For the Throat – Kill Command deals increased critical strike damage equal to 100% of your critical strike chance.

New Talent: Killer Cobra – Kill Shot applies Serpent Sting for 12 seconds.

New Talent: Venomous Bite – Bloodshed damage bonus increased by an additional 15% and makes Kill Command deal 20% increased damage to the target.

New Talent: Shower of Blood – Bloodshed now hits two additional targets near the primary target.

New Talent: Basilisk Collar – Each damage over time effect on your target increases the damage they receive from your pet’s attacks by 5%/10%.

New Talent: Huntmaster’s Call – Every third cast of Dire Beast sounds the Horn of Valor to summon a legendary wolf to aid you in battle for 15 seconds, either Hati or Fenryr. Hati increases the damage of all your pets by 15%. Fenryr applies a heavy bleed on your target and grants you additional Haste.

New Talent: Explosive Venom – Every 5 casts of Cobra Shot or Multi-Shot makes your next Multi-Shot or Explosive Shot apply Serpent’s Sting to up to 5 targets.

Bloodshed is now in gate 3 and has been updated – Command your pet to tear into your target, causing your target to bleed for high damage over 18 seconds and take 15% increased damage from your pet.

A Murder of Crows is now passive and has been updated – Every 5 casts of Kill Command summons a Murder of Crows. Murder of Crows no longer resets its cooldown if the affected target dies.

Barrage, Kill Command, Improved Kill Command, Killer Instinct, and Alpha Predator are now Beast Mastery talents (was Class).

Killer Instinct now deals 25/50% increased damage against enemies below 35% health.

Barrage now also grants Beast Cleave.

Bestial Wrath initial damage increased by 280%.

Many 2-point talents are now 1 point.

The following talents have been removed:



One With the Pack

One With the Pack Sharp Barbs

Wailing Arrow

Cobra Sting

New Talent: Rapid Fire Barrage – Your Barrage now instead shoots Rapid Fires at up to five nearby enemies at 30% effectiveness but has its cooldown increased to 60 seconds.

New Talent: Small Game Hunter – The damage of Multi-Shot is increased by 100% and the damage of Explosive Shot is increased by 25%.

New Talent: Penetrating Shots – Gain critical strike damage equal to 20% of your critical strike chance.

New Talent: Kill Zone – Your spells and attacks deal 8% more damage and ignore line of sight against any target in your Volley.

Legacy of the Windrunners has been redesigned – Each time Rapid Fire deals damage, there is a 5% chance to coalesce a Wind Arrow at your target.

Wind Arrows damage increased by 300%. Wind Arrows are longer affected by Aimed Shot modifiers. No longer grants Focus or Aimed Shot charges after firing 24 Wind Arrows.

Wailing Arrow has been redesigned and is now passive – Now replaces your Aimed Shot with a Wailing Arrow after generating 20 Wind Arrows.

Wailing Arrow only silences the primary target and it now benefits from bonuses to Aimed Shot such as Trick Shots.

Readiness now causes Trueshot to immediately grant you Wailing Arrow and you generate 2 additional Wind Arrows while in Trueshot. Wailing Arrow resets the cooldown of Rapid Fire and generates 2 charges of Aimed Shot.

Eagle Talon’s True Focus has been redesigned – Trueshot lasts an additional 3 seconds. During Trueshot, Aimed Shot’s Focus cost is reduced by 50% and Arcane Shot and Multi-Shot casts an additional time at 30% effectiveness.

Barrage, Master Marksman, and Hydra’s Bite are now Marksmanship talents (was Class).

Hydra’s Bite has been redesigned – When Aimed Shot strikes an enemy affected with your Serpent Sting, it spreads Serpent Sting to up to 2 nearby enemies. Serpent Sting’s damage over time is increased by 20%.

Killer Accuracy has been updated – Kill Shot’s critical strike chance and critical strike damage are increased by 20%.

Razor Fragments has been updated – Kill Shot damage increase to 75% (was 50%). Moved to Gate 3.

Lone Wolf reduced to 5% increased damage when you do not have an active pet (was 10%).



Developer’s note: The opportunity cost of having your pet out as a Marksmanship Hunter is so high that it can feel as though you’re locked out of all pet based utility, especially in AOE situations. Marksmanship is always going to be the Hunter spec that provides more throughput without a pet, but lowering this talent’s power should help to make those times where you’re the only lust or need an extra defensive feel a bit less bad.

Mastery: Spirit Bond has been redesigned – You and your pet deal increased damage and take 3% reduced damage, increased by 100% when within 25 yards of each other.



Developer’s note: We’ve also implemented a “Mercy” effect to Spirit Bond that allows the proximity bonus to persist up to 10 seconds after you or your pet breaks the Mastery’s boundary.

Developer’s note: We’re pleased with the theme and gameplay that Tip of the Spear provides and enjoy its role as a meaningful outlet for Kill Command resets. As such, we’re expanding this talent’s use case and introducing a range of effects across the tree to make it more of a core rotational concept.

Carve

Coordinated Kill

Birds of Prey

Intense Focus

Sharp Edges

Hero Talents



Spellslinger (Frost/Arcane)



Spellfrost Teachings Orb damage bonus reduced to 20% (was 50%).

Frost Splinter damage reduced by 66%.

Embedded Frost Splinter damage reduced by 66%.

Arcane Splinter damage reduced by 15%.

Embedded Arcane Splinter damage reduced 15%.

Mana Addiction now grants 0.5% Haste per stack (was 2%) for Fire Mages.



Developer’s note: Mana Addiction was taking up a lot of Sunfury’s power budget and was creating a powerful snowball effect with the rest of Fire’s kit. This adjustment should bring Sunfury more in line with the damage output of other Hero Talents and open us up to making the more active parts of Sunfury more exciting.

Hero Talents



Shado-Pan (Windwalker/Brewmaster)



Flurry Charges are now accumulated based on Attack Power rather than maximum health.

Mana Tea no longer grants its mana reduction effect if its channel begins before a raid encounter or Mythic+ dungeon starts.

New Talent: Power of the Thunder King – Crackling Jade Lightning now chains to 4 additional targets and its channel time is reduced by 50%.

New Talent: Darting Hurricane – After you cast Strike of the Windlord, the global cooldown of your next 2 Tiger Palms is reduced by 50%. Your damaging spells and abilities have a chance to grant 1 stack of Darting Hurricane.

Hero Talents



Herald of the Sun (Holy/Retribution)



Retribution



Activating Crusade applies 4 Dawnlights onto nearby allies or enemies.

Activating Radiant Glory applies 1 Dawnlight onto a nearby ally or enemy.

New Talent: Cauterizing Shadows – When your Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked expires or is refreshed with less than 5 seconds remaining, a nearby ally within 40 yards is healed.

New Talent: Phantom Reach – Increases the range of most spells by 15%.

Manipulation has been redesigned – Now causes you to take 1%/2% less damage from targets affected by Shadow Word: Pain, Purge the Wicked, or Holy Fire.

Power Word: Life healing increased by 15%.

Mindgames has been removed from the Priest talent tree and is now a PvP talent.

Shattered Perceptions has been removed.

Hero Talents



Oracle (Holy/Discipline)



Premonition of Insight is now the first spell in the Premonition sequence.

Premonition of Solace has been redesigned – Now causes your next single target healing spell to grant your target a shield that absorbs damage and reduces damage taken by 15% for 15 seconds.

Premonition of Piety now increases healing done by 10% (was 5%).

Premonition of Piety now lasts 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Fatebender now increases the effects of Premonition by 40% (was 30%).

Updated the spell icons for the Premonition spells.

Updated the tooltip for Clairvoyance to more accurately reflect its functionality.

Mind Flay: Insanity now deals damage every 0.5 seconds for 2 seconds (was every 0.75 seconds for 3 seconds).

Mind Flay: Insanity now generates 12 Insanity over its duration (was 16).

Void Torrent damage increased by 30%.



Developer’s note: We’re updating Mind Flay: Insanity so that it fits into Shadow’s rotation better. There are several spells competing for the spotlight, so we’re cutting the length to create some room. Void Torrent’s damage has fallen off as we’ve increased the power of spells throughout Dragonflight, so we’re increasing its damage to return it to a high priority position in the rotation.

Mortal Coil projectile has been updated with a newer visual.

Hero Talents



Hellcaller (Destruction/Affliction)



Mark of Peroth’arn has been redesigned – Critical strike damage dealt by Wither is increased by 10%. Wither has a chance to gain a stack when it critically strikes. Stacks gained this way do not activate Blackened Soul.

Demonic Soul damage reduced by 50%.

Soul Anathema damage reduced by 50%.

Shared Fate damage reduced by 30%.

The visual for Demonic Soul and Sataiel’s Ambition has been updated.

Pact of the Ered’ruin has been redesigned – When Doom expires, you have a chance to summon a Doomguard that casts 5 Doom Bolts before departing. Each Doom Bolt deals Shadow damage.

Charhound’s Infernal Presence damage reduced by 50%.

Gloomhound’s Gloom Slash damage reduced by 50%.

Doom damage reduced by 50%.

Chaos Bolts cast by Overfiend no longer gains modifiers active on its summoner.

The visual for casting Dimensional Rift has been updated.

Sudden Death can now stack 2 times.

The visual for Shockwave will now properly match its radius, both with and without the Rumbling Earth talent. Impact visual has also been updated.

The visual for Thunderous Roar has been adjusted.

Hero Talents



Mountain Thane (Protection/Fury)



Call of Thunder renamed to Crashing Thunder.

Burst of Power increases Bloodthirst damage by 35% (was 25%).

Strength of the Mountain increases Rampage and Bloodthirst damage by 15% (was 10%).

Protection



Thunder Blast damage bonus increased to 40% (was 20%).

Imminent Demise slightly redesigned – Instead of increasing Sudden Death’s chance to trigger, now every 3 Slayer’s Strikes will grant Sudden Death.

Cleave now replaces Whirlwind.



Developer’s note: We feel that Arms has an overwhelming number of abilities they must use in their AOE rotation, so we’re making Cleave replace Whirlwind to help alleviate that.

Developer’s note: We are happy with Cleave’s position as the focus of Arms AOE but feel that the 3 second cooldown put too much pressure on the rotation. Increasing the cooldown will allow more room for Overpower and rotational cooldowns like Sweeping Strikes and Warbringer.

The positions and connections of the Tier 3 talents have been adjusted.



Developer’s note: We’ve received feedback that pathing to some abilities at the bottom of the Fury tree is difficult, so we’re repositioning these abilities to allow for more synergistic pathing.

Developer’s note: Unbridled Ferocity was a major offender in Recklessness uptime, and it triggering from Onslaught added additional talent choice pressure in Fury’s Tier 3 talents. We’re reducing the proc chance to put it on par with other Tier 3 talents and removing Onslaught from the list of triggers to reduce talent choice pressure in Tier 3.

Dance of Death has been redesigned – When an enemy dies while affected by your Ravager, its duration is extended by 2 seconds. This effect can trigger a maximum of 3 times per use of Ravager.

Dance of Death and Storm of Steel are now on a choice node.

Trinkets



Many item effects have had their tuning significantly adjusted due to scaling changes.

Fixed an issue causing Void Reaper’s Contract’s secondary phantoms to deal no damage.

Fixed various issues related to Sikran’s Endless Arsenal’s stance effects and tooltip descriptions.

Foul Behemoth’s Chelicera now triggers more consistently from class abilities. Tooltip updated to clarify effect behavior when leaving combat.

Fixed an issue preventing several specializations from triggering Aberrant Spellforge’s Aberrant Empowerment with their intended class abilities. Tooltip updated for effect clarity.

Gruesome Syringe’s passive Intellect changed to Critical Strike.

PRIEST



Mindgames is now a PvP talent (was a Class talent).

Mindgames damage, damage reversal, and healing reversal increased by 33%.

The camera will now allow for the player character to be more obstructed by the environment before colliding and pushing the camera forward.



Use the console command “cameraIndirectVisibility ” to turn the feature off or on, and use “cameraIndirectOffset ” to modify the sensitivity.

