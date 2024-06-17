This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
First Look at the Delver's Dirigible in The War Within - How to Obtain and Visible Customizations
The War Within
Posted
12 seconds ago
by
Neryssa
The
Delver's Dirigible
is one of the new mounts coming in The War Within, and with the most recent beta build, we can finally obtain this mount, and take a first look at it! Learn how to obtain it, as well as the customizations currently visible ingame.
How to Obtain the Delver's Dirigible
You will obtain your
Delver's Dirigible
shortly after hitting level 80 in the War Within! Once you hit lv80, Brann Bronzebeard by the Delver's Headquarters in Dornogal will offer you a quest introducing you to the concept of
Bountiful Delves
.
Bountiful Delves are a special "affix" to Delves that do not increase their difficulty, but rather grant you extra rewards at the end, accessible via chests that you need Keys for. Bountiful Delves change every day, their map icon is changed to highlight the fact they're Bountiful for the day, and keys used to open the extra rewards are awarded from doing world content in the War Within.
The quest
Bountiful Delves
grants you your very first
Restored Coffer Key
and requires you to clear a Bountiful Delve at any difficulty tier.
A Bountiful Delve with a highlighted map marker.
A normal Delve can be seen to the right of Mereldar.
Once completing this quest, Brann will give the following quest
Ship It!
, granting you the
Delver's Dirigible
! Below, we have a video of the mounting animation (currently the same as the Dragonriding drakes from Dragonflight) and the /mountspecial animation.
Delver's Dirigible Customizations
Customization for the Delver's Dirigible can be done in a Rostrum of Transformation, similar to the ones seen in Dragonflight - In Khaz Algar, there is one in Dornogal, located on the southwestern portion of the Forgegrounds. We have pictures of all Dirigible Customizations seen in-game below,
but be mindful that because of the nature of Beta, these are very likely not final
.
Full Transformation
No Transformation (Unlocked by default)
Void
Color
Silver and Brown
Bronze and Green (Unlocked by default)
Nose
Needle (Unlocked by default)
Propeller
Lantern
Wings
Propeller
Airscrew (Unlocked by default)
Lantern
Tail
Airscrew (Unlocked by default)
Exhaust
Empennage
Top
Rotor Blades
Zeppelin
Banner (Unlocked by default)
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post