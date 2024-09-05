New Dracthyr Starting Quests - Unique Dialogue for Class Choice

You learn visage form after talking to Wrathion at the very beginning of the DF campaign.
I love this! What's the hunter's starting pet?
No Dragon Paladin :(
on one hand, i love the drachtyr, and i love dragons as a whole, and have been wanting to play as dragons since i started. on the other hand, the transmog resctrictions have made hate my evoker, the armors might be cool, but it means nothing if all you can see is the damn belt and shoulders that match with nothing
Felologist and Shikari are... lol. Just call them Warlock and Hunter, it works for Dracthyr Warrior without coming up with Dracthyr Combatologist or whatever.
Funny that blizzard don’t use the armor colors there matches the dracthyr “factions, so the alliance got the blue purple armor and the horde got the red and golden color armor!
So ...Will we get Heritage Armor?
Couple more years/expansions and Dracthyr might become a finished, fully functional race. Seperate transmog next? Maybe even a 3rd gear slot transmogable?
My Hope for a draktyr dk ist still in my heart pls let them so it
There will be a percentage of raced changed players, me included, that swap existing characters to gain the mobility advantage for pvp even if we don't like the visuals.
Trying to save a race that almost nobody plays and if so only for evoker lmao.
I want to play a dracthyr so badly, but the lack of transmog for their true form makes them unplayable in my eyes. I sincerely hope Blizzard fixes this absolute blunder of a race someday (we all know that won't happen though).