New Shaman Ascendance Models Coming in Patch 11.0.5

lol
Mom can I stick a fork in an electric socket? NVM too late.
the wow community has 0 taste
Please reconsider the head blizzard. I do not want to look like a troll on a pencil.Please.
They look like the "after" when someone gets electrocuted in a comedy
barber option for old/new toggle please
I don't normally subscribe to the "Blizzard developers hate X class" conspiracies... but when Shamans beg for years for an update and they get this absolutely awful elemental scourge looking nonsense, one does get suspicious.Can't wait for Shamans to finally get their fourth spec!...and for it to be support instead of tank.
this is sick !
Goku approves!
Looks like the villain from the first Incredibles movies. I mean that as negatively as possible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHpmyQbh474that image comes to mind of beetlejuice
Aahahahahah
Cool
please for the love of god give shadow priests the option to change their shadowform to.if people could PLEASE spread this around as much as possible i'd be so damn happy man.not even looking for new shadowform version just the option to use old existing ones that are still in the files.on this posts topic though i really like these new forms for shamans which is why im making such a fuss about shadows current fart cloud form. loli love the air version especially!
Please just give me a glyph to turn this off. We could have had something like Dathea from last expansion, just our regular characters floating in a transparent elemental around us. But instead we got some weird undead banshee thing that manages to significantly more out of place than the previous ascendance model. What were they thinking?
I think it might look even worse now that I have more angles to look at it
So much coping. I could throw dung at a wall and they would find something to like about the pattern it makes. No. This thing is still awful and not even close to the themes established by the Shamans we admire.
"Class fantasy", right?When I think I Thrall going super-power mode, this is obviously what I see
You sound like a California survey asking me eight different ways if a tax on driven miles sounds good. No. The new angles don’t make this abomination any better.
still ass