Transform Into Famous Characters During the WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration



This year’s celebration event has expanded, and the bronze dragonflight have taken the activities just outside the Caverns of Time with various new and exciting things to do.



Show off your transmog at the Fashion Frenzy stage hosted by Althaea. Mount up to match Abigail Cyrildotr at the Mount Mania arena and show off your mount collection. Join Lorewalker Cho at the Storyteller stage for an epic tale you can’t help but join in on. Take a photo with guildmates, venture to epic vistas, disguise yourself as your pet, cosplay as famous heroes or villains, skate on the rink, or take a balloon for a lazy ride around the event space. There’s plenty to see and do as you join the celebration in Tanaris, and it’s available to players at level 15 and above.