Blizzard Announces How to Get Fyr'alath Legendary - How Bad Luck Protection Works

Greetings heroes of the Dream!
While Mythic champions begin to harness the intense Shadowflame within Fyr’alath the Dream Render, we’d like to share some details on how other denizens of Azeroth may get their hands on this igneous item.
We have observed many thousands of Evokers swooping down into Aberrus to forge their new legacy and heard their triumphant roars echoing eternally upon acquiring Nasz’uro. We’ve also heard feedback about how this process felt for players and have made some adjustments for Fyr’alath’s acquisition with that in mind, in hopes of better aligning players’ chances and effort.
Fyr’alath can be obtained with any loot specialization for Death Knights, Paladins, and Warriors by defeating Fyrakk within the heart of Amirdrassil on all difficulties, which will be very rare on Raid Finder difficulty (when available) and significantly increases in drop rate with each difficulty. As with Nasz’uro, completion on higher difficulties will include your chances from all uncompleted lower difficulties that week–this also includes the cumulative increase in chances for future weeks.
The cumulative increase to your drop chances will now be available from all difficulties and will be directly represented by players receiving a Greater Ember of Fyr'alath
when defeating Fyrakk. Additionally, defeating other encounters within Amirdrassil on Heroic or Mythic difficulty has a chance to award a Lesser Ember of Fyr'alath
which will further attune you to the Shadowflame, increasing your cumulative chances on both difficulties. Beyond that, Fyr’alath will continue to drop as Group Loot from Fyrakk on Mythic difficulty at a greatly reduced chance.
We hope these adjustments allow this legendary to continue to serve as an aspirational goal for all players, while providing additional incentive and reward for those who wish to challenge themselves on higher difficulties.