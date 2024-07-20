This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Paragon and Skill Point Changes Possibly Coming in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred - New Level Cap Increase?
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 51 min ago
by
Tharid
In Vessel of Hatred gameplay footage, we have found that the Paragon system might unlock at Level 60 in Diablo 4's upcoming expansion. Could that be a hint towards a new Level Cap?
Spiritborn Skill Tree Revealed Spiritborn Class Trailer Released
A first look at the Spiritborn skill tree revealed a lot of exciting new information about Diablo 4's newest class coming with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. However, one striking detail within this screenshot seems equally exciting:
On top of the skill tree menu, the locked Paragon tab displays
Level 60
as the new level requirement for unlocking the Paragon system. Currently, in-game characters must reach
Level 50
to unlock it. This level requirement increase could be the first definitive hint at a level cap increase coming with the Vessel of Hatred expansion.
This isn't the only bombshell, however. With Blizzard's newest Inside the Game video, we've spotted some additional changes that have raised some eyebrows - including more Available Skill Points to work with as well as what appears to be a redesigned Paragon experience bar on the player HUD.
With the information in mind
that classes will get both new skills and new Paragon boards with each new expansion
, it would make a lot of sense to raise the level cap in Diablo 4 to create the additional skill and Paragon points needed. Additionally, Diablo 3's first and only expansion Reaper of Souls
raised the level cap from 60 to 70 back in 2014
.
Back at Blizzcon last year,
Blizzard had no details to share regarding a potential Vessel of Hatred level cap increase
. What do you think about a potential level cap increase coming to Diablo 4? Could this make sense looking at the planned changes to increase experience gains in Season 5?
1
Comment by
bluebird91
on 2024-07-20T10:37:51-05:00
including more Available Skill Points to work with as well as what appears to be a redesigned Paragon experience bar on the player HUD.
The 60 (1) thing seems like they're trying to separate "levels" from paragon levels perhaps in an effort to make the game seem less daunting for casuals? Other games have a "max level" which is relatively low but they add hundreds of paragon/champion/mastery levels on top of that for player progression. If anything, D4 should reduce the paragon level grind because it's the most boring part of the game's progression. If they expand the skill trees with new skills and branches and options, that would be a good thing, I hope it's more than adding more available skill points.
1
