"We Have a Lot of Opportunities in the Consumables Tab" - BlizzCon Interview Roundups Reveal Diablo 4 Insight
Diablo IV
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
BlizzCon gave us a ton of interviews with the Diablo staff and various content creators - we've summarized a few of them, this time with multiple game news outlets!
BlizzCon is always a treasure trove full of information on upcoming features, reasoning behind development decisions, and thoughtful commentary from Blizzard. With so many interviews happening at once, though, things get overwhelming - so we're summarizing Diablo 4 interviews that occurred during the convention for those that might not have time to watch them in full. Take a look at these interviews, conducted by multiple game news outlets!
Buffed with Rod Fergusson & Joe Shely
Editor's Note: The outlet originally reported this interview in German.
The devs want to make it more clear to players if an item affix is good for their build or not, especially when it comes to affixes that have requirements attached to them
More item modification through crafting is planned for the future
Loadouts for Diablo 4 (similar to the Armory in Diablo 3) are in the works but when they will be implemented is to be determined
To read Buffed's interview in full, check out
their article
!
4Players with Rod Fergusson & Joe Shely
Editor's Note: The outlet originally reported this interview in German.
There are currently no plans to bring Diablo 4 to the Nintendo Switch
To read 4Players' interview in full, check out
their article
!
MeinMMO with Joe Piepiora & Tiffany Wat
Editor's Note: The outlet originally reported this interview in German.
The devs want to change itemization so that the player has an easier time finding items that they actually want to keep. Finding and evaluating items should be fun.
Improvements to make item affixes feel more important is a goal for the developers
Blizzard is planning to make significant changes and improvements to item modification in the future. They agree that there is not much depth to the system currently.
Vessel of Hatred will bring updates to all of the existing classes in Diablo 4
There are no details to share yet whether or not Vessel of Hatred will raise the character's level cap
To read MeinMMO's interview in full, check out
their article
!
Digital Trends with Rod Fergusson & Chris Wilson
"Having a little bit of a valley there before you go to the next peak can be kind of refreshing and get you energized for the next thing. We want people to play all the way through; we want people to be there for 12 weeks, and that’s why we’re having more and more content. But that’s not to say we won’t change in the future."
"There’ll be seasonal play and expansion play. We want to make sure that the people who are playing seasonally and don’t want to play the expansion are fine."
Blizzard wants to make sure that feedback from Vessel of Hatred is able to help inform the second expansion. This has to be taken into account when it comes the release of the second expansion.
To read Digital Trends' interview in full, check out
their article
!
PC Gamer with Joe Shely & Brent Gibson
There is no date to be announced on the loot filter yet
" When we think about a loot filter, we want to get these revisions to the way that our items work in the game , then the loot filter needs to be informed by these changes."
Changes to consumables are being evaluated. "I think we have a lot of opportunities in the Consumables tab."
To read PC Gamer's interview in full, check out
their article
!
