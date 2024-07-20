This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Two New Strongholds Previewed in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 22 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Vessel of Hatred is looming ever closer, bringing with it new areas to explore, new (and old) friends to meet again, and new challenges to overcome - whether that be incredible bosses or insidious terrors deep within the jungles of Nahantu. One such set of challenges lies in two brand new Strongholds - The Festering Dark and Chakhir!
While the data may not be fully complete, these Strongholds are presented as seen in the recent content creator preview event for the Spiritborn class. As more information is revealed, we'll update you with the latest and greatest - stay tuned!
A special thank you to Rob2628, who shared the Stronghold information within this article with us. You can find his video on the Spiritborn below!
Rob2628 on Twitch Rob2628 on YouTube
The Festering Dark
This Stronghold is sure to be a controversial one for many players - its unique mechanic involves using a Reliquary Lantern to light the way forward in the pitch-blackness of the Stronghold. Without it, you won't get very far, but the catch is, you drop it each time you attack!
Light and Dark are two warring elements at play in this unique experience, with players attempting to utilize Warding Braziers to act as checkpoints while they wind their way through the oppressive halls. Holding a Reliquary Lantern changes your skill bar to a different interface, with each button dropping the Lantern, adding additional difficulty to your travels. While some may think they'll just memorize a path forward and dash through to skip the process, it doesn't seem this will be the case, as the path is frequently obstructed by walls that can only be removed via lighting Warding Braziers.
Capping off with a boss fight utilizing darkness as an immunity effect, players must slay the final challenge within small pools of light they create - but don't worry, The Festering Dark rewards players for this process by turning into a new hub with a Waypoint upon completion.
Chakhir
Unlike The Festering Dark, Chakhir is a much more straightforward Stronghold similar to what players have come to expect from the mechanic.
Players will investigate the ancient ruins, clearing maggots and slaying Cauldron Keepers as they go. This poison-themed Stronghold has no shortage of foul ooze and choking blooms, and ends with an explosive confrontation against twin bosses - Blaze and Bile!
What do you think of these two new Stronghold previews? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
thunderbrawl
on 2024-07-20T14:21:09-05:00
NO WAY
1
