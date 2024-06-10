Diablo 4 Future Base Game Updates - New Skills, Paragon Boards, and More

Blizzard

Tons of Base Game Updates



All Diablo IV players can venture forward with new Pets to aid in gold and material pickup today! Plus, experience more updates coming to all players when Vessel of Hatred releases. Empower your favorite classes with new skills, added Paragon Boards, and Legendary Glyphs. Explore new dungeon types and added activities and rewards from the Tree of Whispers, with even more updates on the way.

