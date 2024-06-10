Diablo 4 Future Base Game Updates - New Skills, Paragon Boards, and More

Blizzard
Tons of Base Game Updates
All Diablo IV players can venture forward with new Pets to aid in gold and material pickup today! Plus, experience more updates coming to all players when Vessel of Hatred releases. Empower your favorite classes with new skills, added Paragon Boards, and Legendary Glyphs. Explore new dungeon types and added activities and rewards from the Tree of Whispers, with even more updates on the way.
Rod Fergusson
There will be seasonal play and expansion play. We want to make sure that the people who are playing seasonally and don’t want to play the expansion are fine, and the people that get the expansion have new experiences they get from that.