All New Mythic Unique Items Coming in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR
Diablo IV
1 hr 56 min ago
Garmanoth
were just released after this week's
, and this update was the longest one yet! Blizzard has confirmed a ton of exciting new changes coming to the game in Patch 2.0, including some brand new Mythic Unique Items!
Helm of Perdition
Mythic Unique Helm
Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons
+20% Critical Strike Chance
+20% Lucky Hit Chance
+20% Movement Speed
+2 to Core Skills
Succumb to hatred and earn Mother’s Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother’s Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.
Shattered Vow
Mythic Unique Polearm
Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies
+444 Maximum Life
+29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking
+444.4% Damage Over Time
Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking
Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.
Shroud of False Death
Mythic Unique Chest Armor
Inherent: +1 to All Passives
+111 All Stats
+222 Maximum Life
+333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth
11.1% Resource Generation
If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.
Patch 2.0 will bring a ton of cool updates to the game, and new items are sure to shake up everyone's Best-in-Slot lists for a while! Finding powerful new items and testing them out is always one of the most exciting things to do when a new patch arrives, and we can't wait to get our hands on our first Shroud of False Death! In addition to the above Mythic Uniques, several class-specific Unique Items will also be added to the game - as always, keep an eye out for updates as we continue to learn more.
Which of these items are you most interested in getting your hands on in Patch 2.0? Let us know in the comments below!
