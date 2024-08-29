Druid Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

Blizzard
1 New Skill for Each Class
Martial experts in Sanctuary have developed new techniques to vanquish darkness. Now you must learn them for yourself. Each of these Skills uncovers a new direction to take your Class build.
- Stone Burst : Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 80% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds.
Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst's final explosion damage is increased by 25% within the initial radius.
- Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds after it ends, gain 30% Attack Speed.
- Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66% more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50% more damage.
5 New Passives for Each Class
Refine your character into the ultimate agent of destruction with 5 new Passives for each Class. We've also added additional connections for some Passives in each Class's Skill Tree. This means there are more avenues to unlock these Passives, allowing greater flexibility when leveling.
- Humanity: You deal 5/10/15% more damage while in Human form.
- Catastrophe: You deal 5/10/15% more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill.
- Feral Aptitude: You deal 3% increased damage while Healthy and 3% increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.
- Backlash: You deal 4% increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.
- One with Nature : Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50% increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and .
Game Additions
All Classes Mythic Unique Items
Heir of Perdition - Mythic Unique Helm
- Affixes
Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons
- +20% Critical Strike Chance
- +20% Lucky Hit Chance
- +20% Movement Speed
- +2 to Core Skills
Power
- Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.
Shroud of False Death - Mythic Unique Chest Armor
- Affixes
Inherent: +1 to All Passives
- +111 All Stats
- +222 Maximum Life
- +333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth
- 11.1% Resource Generation
Power
- If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.
Shattered Vow - Mythic Unique Polearm
- Affixes
Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies
- +444 Maximum Life
- +29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking
- +444.4% Damage Over Time
- Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking
Power
Tempering
- Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.
New Recipe Sharpened Finesse
- +X% Basic Skill Damage
- +X% Core Skill Damage
- +X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )
Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes
- Elemental Surge - Night
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
- Day
Skill Tree
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
All class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes. Active Skill
Stone Burst - Earth Core Skill - 30 Spirit Cost
Passive Skills
- Base Skill: Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 80% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds.
- Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst's final explosion damage is increased by 25% within the initial radius.
- Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst and for 2 seconds afterwards, you gain 30% Attack Speed.
- Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66% more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50% more damage.
One With Nature
- Key Passive: Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50% increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and .
Humanity
- You deal 5/10/15% more damage while in Human form.
Calamity
- You deal 5/10/15% more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill.
Feral Aptitude
- You deal 3% increased damage while Healthy and 3% increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.
Backlash
Unique Item
- You deal 4% increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.
Stone of Vehemen - Unique Totem
- Affixes
Inherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
- +X Willpower
- +X% Critical Strike Damage
- +X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X to Stone Burst
Power
Legendary Aspects
- While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds afterwards, gain 15% Damage Reduction.
- Stone Burst's final explosion deals 10-15% increased damage, further increased by 10-15% for each size increase.
Aspect of the Agile Wolf - Utility Aspect
- gains a 4th attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals 20-60% increased damage and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.
Aspect of the Rabid Bear - Offensive Aspect
- While is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply and your Poison damage is increased by 30-90%.
Stormcrow's Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- now deal Lightning damage which is increased by 30-50%. Ravens Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are Stunned.
Aspect of Shattered Defenses - Offensive Aspect
- Stone Burst causes enemies to take 30-50% increased damage from your other Skills for 5 seconds. Stone Burst's Spirit cost is reduced by 10.
Aspect of Anticline Burst - Offensive Aspect
Tempering Recipes
- Stone Burst deals 15-35% increased damage and when Cast at or above 75 Spirit, it is immediately at its maximum size.
Lightning Augments
Paragon Board
- +X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Legendary Node
- Untamed: Casting a Companion Skill grants +4 Ranks to all Companion Skills for 5 seconds.
Rare Nodes
- Apex: +25.0% Companion Damage, +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites
- Ferocity: +2.5% Companion Cooldown Reduction, +20 Armor
- Fortune: +5.0% Lucky Hit Chance, +10 Willpower
- Resolve: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +10 Willpower
- : +10.0% Vulnerable Damage, +15.0% Critical Strike Damage
- : +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +4.0% Maximum Life
Balance Updates General
Legendary Aspects
- Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.
- Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.
- All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.
- All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction
Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.
- Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
- Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.
- Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.
- Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.
- Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.
- Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.
Druid Skills
reworked
- Previous - also slows enemies for 65% for its duration.
- Now - Debilitating Roar increases your damage by 15% for its duration.
- Healing increased from 4% to 6% of your Maximum Life per second while active.
- 's damage increased from 30% to 60% Weapon Damage.
- Updated to more consistently Trample to your target destination, rather than stopping immediately upon hitting terrain.
Developer's Note: Cataclysm was previously updated to be guaranteed to hit an enemy with its lightning strikes, if one is in range. We really like how much better the skill feels to use with this change! However, It turned out to be a bit overpowered. Now we're limiting how frequently 's lightning strikes can repeatedly hit the same target to ensure that other Ultimate Skills can still be a competitive option in single target situations. The damage of the lightning strikes is being increased to compensate.
- Lightning Strike damage increased from 95% to 115% Weapon Damage.
- Lightning Strikes now cannot hit the same target more than once every 0.5 seconds.
Developer's Note: is one of the most popular Key Passives for Druids. It was designed with Werebear and or Overpower focused builds in mind. However, it is often being used in builds that have little interest in Werebear Skills or Overpower effects, simply because the 30% Damage bonus while Healthy was generically powerful. We are reducing the power of this effect, while increasing the Maximum Health and Overpower damage bonuses to better support its Werebear and Overpower niche, and not be as generically appealing to other builds that it was not intended for.
- Damage bonus while Healthy reduced from 30% to 15%.
- Maximum Health bonus increased from 20% to 30%.
- Overpower damage bonus increased from 30% to 45%.
Passives
- Overpowering Bosses now extends duration by 5 seconds.
- Previous: When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1/2/3% increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 8/16/24%.
- Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form grants 1/2/3% increased damage, up to 6/12/18%. This bonus is lost after 3 seconds in Human form.
- Previous: When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6% Movement Speed for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.
- Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6% Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.
Unique Items
- Previous: After being a Werewolf for 2 seconds, gain 30% Attack Speed for 15 seconds. After being a Werebear for 2 seconds, deal 50% increased damage for 15 seconds.
- Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 30% increases damage and Werewolf grants 20% Attack Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form, but are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.
- Damage increased from 100-300% to 200-400% of Weapon Damage.
- Damage increase per 100 Willpower increased from 30% to 50%.
- s that are rotating in your now Knockback enemies less to allow you to more consistently hit enemies with multiple s. Boulders now more consistently hit enemies that are within your melee range.
- Previous: When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or Werebear, gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1-3% stacking damage every 2 seconds, up to 20-60%.
- Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form increases the value of your bonuses by 2.0-5.0%, up to 20-50%. This bonus decays by 2% per second.
Tempering
- Previous: Gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Spirit and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for 104-522 when damage is first dealt.
- Now: Every 30 seconds you spend in an animal form, your next Core Skill is guaranteed to Overpower and Critically Strike and deals 30-60% increased damage. Casting Shapeshifting Skills reduces this timer by 1 second, or 2 seconds if you change to a new animal form.
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Lightning Augments
- +X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Rabies Duration
- +X% Lacerate Duration
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Companion Augments
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Moved or Removed Recipes
Paragon
- Offensive Recipe converted to Companion Augments Weapon Recipe
- Hurricane Damage and Cataclysm Damage removed from
- Boulder Damage and Earth Overpower Damage removed from
- Trample Damage, Rabies Damage, and Lacerate Damage removed from
- Duration moved from to
- Hurricane Duration moved from to
- Duration Removed from
Starter Board
- Reclaim (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Reclaim) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
Thunderstruck Board
- Concentrated (replacing )
Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Concentrated) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
(replacing )
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / 4% Maximum Life
- Now: (Hubris) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Healing Received
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: () +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +10 Willpower
(replacing )
- Previous: +10% Earth Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
- Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Board
-
Previous: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / +10 Willpower
- Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
- Previous: +10% Damage while in Werebear Form / +45% Overpower Damage
- Now: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / 4% Maximum Life
Board
- Ripper (replacing )
Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Ripper) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower
- Previous: +10% Werewolf Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage
- Now: +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +10 Willpower
- Now: () +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
(replacing )
- Previous: +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies / +10% Poison Damage
- Now: (Nature-born) 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +4% Healing Received
Board
-
Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Willpower
- Now: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower
(replacing )
- Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical Damage
- Now: (Wilds) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Devastation) +10% Nature Magic Damage / +10 Willpower
(replacing )
- Previous: +10% Nature Magic Damage / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Courage) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Guidance (replacing )
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Guidance) +10% Damage / +10 Willpower
Loot Updates
All Unique items now have a single boss for target farming.
- Removed from Grigoire
Druid
Mjölnic Ring
Removed from Lord Zir
All Classes
Removed from Beast in the Ice
All Classes
Moved
- Mjölnic Ring moved from Grigoire to Lord Zir.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the buffs from and could be unexpectedly lost.
- Fixed an issue where the cooldown reduction from the was inconsistent between Bosses and Elites.
- Fixed an issue where the buff would persist after swapping between and .
- Fixed an issue where bonuses to Duration did not properly update all related tooltips for duration.
- Fixed an issue where bonuses to Lightning Bolt Damage didn't properly update all related tooltips for damage.
- Fixed an issue where the didn't grant resource generation when using .
- Fixed an issue where the did not gain damage against targets poisoned by .