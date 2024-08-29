Druid Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

Blizzard

1 New Skill for Each Class

5 New Passives for Each Class

Humanity: You deal 5/10/15% more damage while in Human form.

Catastrophe: You deal 5/10/15% more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill.

Feral Aptitude: You deal 3% increased damage while Healthy and 3% increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.

Backlash: You deal 4% increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.

One with Nature : Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50% increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and .

Game Additions

Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons

Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons +20% Critical Strike Chance

+20% Lucky Hit Chance

+20% Movement Speed

+2 to Core Skills

Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.

Inherent: +1 to All Passives

Inherent: +1 to All Passives +111 All Stats

+222 Maximum Life

+333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth

11.1% Resource Generation

If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.

Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies

Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies +444 Maximum Life

+29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking

+444.4% Damage Over Time

Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking

Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

Key Passive: Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50% increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and .

Inherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Inherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies +X Willpower

+X% Critical Strike Damage

+X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X to Stone Burst

While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds afterwards, gain 15% Damage Reduction.

Stone Burst's final explosion deals 10-15% increased damage, further increased by 10-15% for each size increase.

gains a 4th attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals 20-60% increased damage and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.

While is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply and your Poison damage is increased by 30-90%.

now deal Lightning damage which is increased by 30-50%. Ravens Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are Stunned.

Stone Burst causes enemies to take 30-50% increased damage from your other Skills for 5 seconds. Stone Burst's Spirit cost is reduced by 10.

Stone Burst deals 15-35% increased damage and when Cast at or above 75 Spirit, it is immediately at its maximum size.

+X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Untamed: Casting a Companion Skill grants +4 Ranks to all Companion Skills for 5 seconds.

Apex: +25.0% Companion Damage, +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites

Ferocity: +2.5% Companion Cooldown Reduction, +20 Armor

Fortune: +5.0% Lucky Hit Chance, +10 Willpower

Resolve: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +10 Willpower

: +10.0% Vulnerable Damage, +15.0% Critical Strike Damage

: +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +4.0% Maximum Life

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Previous - also slows enemies for 65% for its duration.

Now - Debilitating Roar increases your damage by 15% for its duration.

Healing increased from 4% to 6% of your Maximum Life per second while active.

's damage increased from 30% to 60% Weapon Damage.

Updated to more consistently Trample to your target destination, rather than stopping immediately upon hitting terrain.

Lightning Strike damage increased from 95% to 115% Weapon Damage.

Lightning Strikes now cannot hit the same target more than once every 0.5 seconds.

Damage bonus while Healthy reduced from 30% to 15%.

Maximum Health bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Overpower damage bonus increased from 30% to 45%.

Overpowering Bosses now extends duration by 5 seconds.

Previous: When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1/2/3% increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 8/16/24%.

Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form grants 1/2/3% increased damage, up to 6/12/18%. This bonus is lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Previous: When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6% Movement Speed for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.

Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6% Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Previous: After being a Werewolf for 2 seconds, gain 30% Attack Speed for 15 seconds. After being a Werebear for 2 seconds, deal 50% increased damage for 15 seconds.

Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 30% increases damage and Werewolf grants 20% Attack Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form, but are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Damage increased from 100-300% to 200-400% of Weapon Damage.

Damage increase per 100 Willpower increased from 30% to 50%.

s that are rotating in your now Knockback enemies less to allow you to more consistently hit enemies with multiple s. Boulders now more consistently hit enemies that are within your melee range.

Previous: When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or Werebear, gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1-3% stacking damage every 2 seconds, up to 20-60%.

Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form increases the value of your bonuses by 2.0-5.0%, up to 20-50%. This bonus decays by 2% per second.

Previous: Gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Spirit and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for 104-522 when damage is first dealt.

Now: Every 30 seconds you spend in an animal form, your next Core Skill is guaranteed to Overpower and Critically Strike and deals 30-60% increased damage. Casting Shapeshifting Skills reduces this timer by 1 second, or 2 seconds if you change to a new animal form.

Offensive Recipe converted to Companion Augments Weapon Recipe

Hurricane Damage and Cataclysm Damage removed from

Boulder Damage and Earth Overpower Damage removed from

Trample Damage, Rabies Damage, and Lacerate Damage removed from

Duration moved from to

Hurricane Duration moved from to

Duration Removed from

Reclaim (replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower Now: (Reclaim) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Concentrated (replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +10 Willpower

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +10 Willpower Now: (Concentrated) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / 4% Maximum Life

Now: (Hubris) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Healing Received

(replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower Now: () +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Earth Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life





Previous: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / +10 Willpower

Previous: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / +10 Willpower Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Damage while in Werebear Form / +45% Overpower Damage

Now: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / 4% Maximum Life

Ripper (replacing )



Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Willpower

Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Willpower Now: (Ripper) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Werewolf Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage

Now: +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

(replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +10 Willpower

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +10 Willpower Now: () +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies / +10% Poison Damage

Now: (Nature-born) 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +4% Healing Received





Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Willpower

Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Willpower Now: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower

Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical Damage

Now: (Wilds) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received

(replacing )



Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Willpower

Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Willpower Now: (Devastation) +10% Nature Magic Damage / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Nature Magic Damage / +16% Damage to Elites

Now: (Courage) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor

(replacing )



Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower

Now: (Guidance) +10% Damage / +10 Willpower

Removed from Grigoire



Druid



Mjölnic Ring

Druid













Druid













Mjölnic Ring moved from Grigoire to Lord Zir.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the buffs from and could be unexpectedly lost.

Fixed an issue where the cooldown reduction from the was inconsistent between Bosses and Elites.

Fixed an issue where the buff would persist after swapping between and .

Fixed an issue where bonuses to Duration did not properly update all related tooltips for duration.

Fixed an issue where bonuses to Lightning Bolt Damage didn't properly update all related tooltips for damage.

Fixed an issue where the did not gain damage against targets poisoned by .

Martial experts in Sanctuary have developed new techniques to vanquish darkness. Now you must learn them for yourself. Each of these Skills uncovers a new direction to take your Class build.Refine your character into the ultimate agent of destruction with 5 new Passives for each Class. We've also added additional connections for some Passives in each Class's Skill Tree. This means there are more avenues to unlock these Passives, allowing greater flexibility when leveling.All ClassesHeir of Perdition - Mythic Unique HelmPowerShroud of False Death - Mythic Unique Chest ArmorPowerShattered Vow - Mythic Unique PolearmPowerNew Recipe Sharpened FinesseTempering Recipe has been split into two recipes- DayAll class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.Stone Burst - Earth Core Skill - 30 Spirit CostOne With NatureHumanityCalamityFeral AptitudeBacklashStone of Vehemen - Unique TotemPowerAspect of the Agile Wolf - Utility AspectAspect of the Rabid Bear - Offensive AspectStormcrow's Aspect - Offensive AspectAspect of Shattered Defenses - Offensive AspectAspect of Anticline Burst - Offensive AspectLightning AugmentsLegendary NodeRare NodesDruidreworkedAll Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.Lightning AugmentsCompanion AugmentsMoved or Removed RecipesStarter BoardThunderstruck Board(replacing )Board(replacing )BoardBoardBoard(replacing )Board(replacing )Board(replacing )BoardGuidance (replacing )Loot UpdatesAll Unique items now have a single boss for target farming.Removed from Lord ZirAll ClassesRemoved from Beast in the IceAll ClassesMovedGameplay