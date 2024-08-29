Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Notes: What You Need to Know - Starts September 4th

The armies of the Burning Hells grow restless, anxious to inflict more wounds upon Sanctuary. Muster the strength to protect your home, wanderer.
The 2.0 Public Test Realm (PTR) for Diablo IV will be available from September 4–11, offering you the chance to test upcoming changes and features releasing for the base game with the next Season and the Vessel of Hatred Expansion.
The purpose of the PTR is to test updates and features before the launch of Season 6. Then, using your feedback, we’ll adjust the content within before it goes live for everyone. The feedback we receive helps us to fine-tune balance changes, eliminate bugs, and create the best experience possible. Having a PTR gives us a chance to test new systems, and we’re grateful for your assistance.
The fires of Hell burn bright in their anticipation of your arrival! Here is what the 2.0 PTR will be previewing.
Codex
Why Make Systemic Changes?
Leveling Adjustments
New Difficulties System
Paragon Updates
Item Quality Rework
New Class Skills and Passives
Runewords: A New Source of Power
Wander Boldly with Party Finder
Features Offered for Testing
How to Provide Feedback
How to Install the PTR
2.0 PTR Patch Notes
Please note that this is a preview for PTR content, which is subject to change. The content shown in this PTR will be accessible to all players upon launch and won’t require the Vessel of Hatred Expansion to experience (unless otherwise noted).
Why Make Systemic Changes?
Developer’s Note: Our original vision for character progression was that you would have a grand journey, traversing through World Tiers, swapping out gear, gaining incremental strength through the Paragon system. We felt that was fun the first time, but on repeated play throughs, World Tier III and Sacred items felt artificial and added a lot of stat bloat that didn’t make the game more fun.
Since launch we’ve added endgame features, like Infernal Hordes and The Pit of the Artificer. Vessel of Hatred will expand the endgame line up even further, adding Dark Citadel and Undercity to the mix. Our hope is that these new systemic changes allow for new characters to reach the endgame faster.
Leveling Adjustments
The way Paragon Points function has been adjusted. Going forward, earned Paragon Points will now be tied to Realm versus Character Level. This means that all Paragon Levels earned will be shared across all your characters on the same Realm. To support this shift, we’ve made a variety of alterations to the leveling journey, other stats, and monster levels. Numbers and values are also more easily understandable.
Paragon and Character Level Split
Paragon and character levels are now split out, with Levels 1–60 representing character level. This means you can earn an additional 10 Skill Points, opening additional avenues of character customization. Starting at Level 60, players will begin to earn Paragon Levels which can be used to unlock Paragon Nodes.
Characters above Level 50 will have all their experience-based Paragon Points converted to a Paragon Level. Here’s an example of this change:
- If your character is Level 100 currently, once these changes go into effect, your character level will be reduced to 50, and all 200 Paragon Points your character has earned with be converted to Realm-wide Paragon Levels. If your character is Level 50 and below, nothing will change for them.
Developer’s Note: The changes to leveling and Paragon were made with the intent of getting you to endgame activities and gear at a more rapid pace and making it easier to ramp up your alt characters for the fight ahead.
Stat Adjustments
In addition to splitting out character and Paragon levels, we've revisited stats like Health, Armor, and Core Stats.
Developer’s Note: We’ve received player feedback stating that the numbers used to depict stats and damage have gotten out of control. We’ve adjusted stats in a way that makes the information more consumable. This change has no bearing on the strength of your character.
New Difficulties System
Standard Difficulties
Developer’s Note: Much of what drove these changes was noticing that it was more fun to be able to control your difficulty and reward pacing using Profane Mindcages and Tormented versions of bosses.
World Tiers have been changed to Difficulties, a new way to control your challenge and reward. The first 4 Difficulties—known as Standard Difficulties—are Normal, Hard, Expert, and Penitent. The purpose of Standard Difficulties tiers is to temper your character while you strive to hit character Level 60, the new maximum.
- Normal is a slower-paced mode suited for those looking for a lighter challenge.
- Hard and Expert offer an increased challenge for those looking to test their mettle and play at a faster pace.
- Penitent isn’t for the faint of heart. Those looking to pave a path to the new Torment Difficulties will face off against heightened danger. Play at your own peril!
As you accelerate in Difficulty, the amount of Gold and experience you earn will rise too. Here’s how to unlock each Difficulty:
- Normal and Hard are unlocked by default.
- Expert is unlocked after completing Diablo IV’s prologue.
- Penitent is unlocked upon reaching Level 50.
Your Gateway to Hell: Torment Difficulties
Making it to the new Torment Difficulties is the mark of a veteran warrior—this is where the endgame truly begins. In Torment Difficulties, your progression is directly linked to the Pit. As you strive to higher Pit Tiers, the Torment Difficulty you have access to will also increase. The higher the Torment Difficulty, the more likely you are to encounter Legendary and Ancestral item drops. Here’s the breakdown of how to unlock each Torment Difficulty:
- Reaching Level 60 unlocks the Pit and Tiers 1–20 of it. Beating Pit Tier 20 unlocks Torment Tier I.
- Beating Pit Tier 35 unlocks Torment II.
- Beating Pit Tier 50 unlocks Torment III.
- Beating Pit 65 unlocks Torment IV.
As if danger wasn’t abundant enough in Sanctuary, Torment Difficulties foster a new hazard: Curses. While playing in Torment Difficulties, your armor and Resistances are reduced as follows:
- Torment 1: -250 Armor and -25% All Resist
- Torment 2: -500 Armor and -50% All Resist
- Torment 3: -750 Armor and -75% All Resist
- Torment 4: -1000 Armor and -100% All Resist
By adding more Difficulties and separating them out in this way, players now have increased choice in how they engage with the risk and reward style of Diablo IV going forward.
Monster Levels
Monsters will no longer have their level displayed and will scale to the Difficulty you’re playing on.
Developer’s Note: We received feedback at launch about level scaling and feeling weak. By removing monster levels entirely and leaning into Difficulty, you now have the freedom to more precisely choose your challenge level.
Paragon Updates
Glyphs
Developer’s Note: There were a few issues with Paragon Glyphs, the Pit, and Nightmare Dungeons. We received feedback that the Pit rewards were feeling lackluster. We wanted to make the action of upgrading Glyphs more satisfying, while simultaneously offering better rewards for pushing deep into the Pit. Our desire was to give Glyphsmore power, but the Glyph upgrading experience system did not scale well and was needlessly grindy. So, to achieve this goal, we moved Paragon Glyphs upgrading out of Nightmare Dungeons and into the Pit, and also redesigned the system to give more control over how quickly Glyphs can be upgraded.
Glyphs have undergone a metamorphosis to better meld with the other changes we’ve made.
- Upgrading a Glyph is no longer driven by experience. Instead, you’re given attempts to increase your Glyph’s Rank by completing Pit Tiers.
- Three attempts to upgrade your Glyph’s Rank are rewarded for successfully completing the Artificer’s Mastery, and a bonus attempt for not dying.
- Each upgrade attempt can be used to increase any Glyph that isn’t already at max level. The chance to upgrade your Glyph is based on the level of the Glyph and the Tier of the Pit you complete. For example, completing a Pit Tier that is 10 higher than your Glyph’s Rank guarantees an upgrade Rank.
- Completing a Pit Tier that is significantly higher than your Glyph’s current Rank grants bonus upgrade ranks per attempt.
Every 20-level difference between the completed Pit Tier and Glyph Rank grants a bonus upgrade per attempt. Here’s an example of this system in action:
Three deathless Pit Tier 30 runs would take a Glyph all the way up to Rank 19, rapidly unlocking the additional Radius Size increase:
First Pit Run
- Attempt 1: Glyph Rank increases from 1 to 3.
- Attempt 2: Glyph Rank increases from 3 to 5.
- Attempt 3: Glyph Rank increases from 5 to 7.
- Bonus Attempt 4: Glyph Rank increases from 7 to 9.
Second Pit Run
- Attempt 1: Glyph Rank increases from 9 to 11.
- Attempt 2: Glyph Rank increases from 11 to 12.
- Attempt 3: Glyph Rank increases from 12 to 13.
- Bonus Attempt 4: Glyph Rank increases from 13 to 14.
Third Pit Run
- Attempt 1: Glyph Rank increases from 14 to 14 (Radius Size increase).
- Attempt 2: Glyph Rank increases from 15 to 16.
- Attempt 3: Glyph Rank increases from 16 to 17.
- Bonus Attempt 4: Glyph Rank increases from 17 to 18.
The maximum level of a Glyph has been increased from 21 to 100. At Level 45, a Rare Glyph can be upgraded to a Legendary Glyph using Gem Fragments with the following bonuses:
- The Glyph’s Radius Size has increased from 4 to 5.
- The Glyph gains an additional affix.
Paragon Boards
Each Class has received 1 new Paragon Board. These Paragon Boards each come with a new Legendary Node as well. Additionally, only 5 Paragon Boards can be equipped, including your starting board.
Developer’s Note: With the introduction of so many new sources of power, namely Legendary Glyphs, we wanted the focus to be more on which board and glyphs you want. By limiting the number of boards, we can inject more power into choices made within the system.
The number of Paragon Points that can be earned by leveling has increased from 200 to 300.
Developer’s Note: Limiting the number of Paragon Boards attached allows us to concentrate more of the power into the boards and Glyphs themselves. This puts more of the decision-making focus on boards and Glyphs that fit your build.
Item Quality Rework
Developer’s Note: We felt Sacred and Ancestral Items lost their specialness and flair due to how common they became. These changes transform Ancestral items into mighty endgame items worth the chase.
Ancestral Items
- Ancestral items start dropping in Torment 1.
- Ancestral items always drop at Item Power 800, the highest possible.
- Greater Affixes only appear on Ancestral items.
- Ancestral items always contain at least 1 Greater Affix.
General
- Sacred Items will no longer drop. Any Sacred Items you have on your character will be marked as ‘Legacy.’ They can continue to be used but cannot be upgraded.
- Non-Ancestral items are capped at Item Power 750. Legendary items dropped when you’re Level 60 will always be Item Power 750.
- Item Power 750 items can now be Masterworked up to 4 times.
- Because Character Levels are being re-adjusted in the new Realm-wide Paragon system, items with Item Power over 540 are being adjusted to 540. Affixes on these adjusted items will be rerolled at the highest values in their respective ranges.
New Class Skills and Passives
1 New Skill for Each Class
Martial experts in Sanctuary have developed new techniques to vanquish darkness. Now you must learn them for yourself. Each of these Skills uncovers a new direction to take your Class build.
Barbarian
- Mighty Throw [Weapon Mastery Skill, 12 Second Cooldown]: Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 20% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds.
- Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25%[+] increased Attack Speed.
- Fighter’s Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5 seconds.
- Warrior’s Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw's impact deals 200%[x] increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.
Druid
- Stone Burst [Earth Core Skill, 30 Spirit Cost]: Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 80% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds.
- Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst's final explosion damage is increased by 25%[x] within the initial radius.
- Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds after it ends, gain 30%[+] Attack Speed.
- Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66%[x] more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50%[x] more damage.
Necromancer
- Soulrift [Darkness Ultimate Skill, 50 Second Cooldown]: Corrupt nearby enemies for 8 seconds, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second. Every 0.25 seconds, rip out and absorb the soul of an enemy, generating 2 Essence and granting a Barrier for 2% of your Maximum Life for 5 seconds.
- Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.
- Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls ripped out become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Damaging enemies affected by Soulrift has a 5% chance for their souls to be ripped out and absorbed.
Rogue
- Dance of Knives [Cutthroat Agility Skill, 6 Charges, 1 Second Charge Cooldown]: While Channeling, gain 20%[+] increased Movement Speed, 10%[+] Dodge chance, and launch knives at nearby enemies, each dealing 42% Weapon damage.
- Enhanced Dance of Knives: Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges.
- Methodical Dance of Knives: When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped.
- Disciplined Dance of Knives: Dance of Knives Slows enemies hit by 25% for 3 seconds. Each Knife has a 20% chance to pierce the enemy.
Sorcerer
- Familiar [Conjuration Skill, 3 Charges, 12 Second Charge Cooldown]: Summon a Familiar of the element of your last cast Skill for 8 seconds. The Familiar chases enemies and periodically explodes, dealing 40% of its element's damage in an area. You may have 6 Familiars summoned at a time.
- Enhanced Familiar: Familiar passively applies an effect to nearby enemies, based on their element. Fire Familiar: Applies 94% Burning damage to enemies. Cold Familiar: Applies 15% Chill to enemies. Lightning Familiar: Stuns enemies for 1 second.
- Summoned Familiar: While you have two or more different element Familiars summoned, gain 3% Damage Reduction. Familiar Element is no longer tied to your previous cast skill. Instead, the Familiar Element progresses in sequence. The sequence is Fire to Cold, Cold to Lightning and Lightning to Fire.
- Invoked Familiar: While a Familiar is active, gain 10%[x] increased damage to skills that deal its damage type.
5 New Passives for Each Class
Refine your character into the ultimate agent of destruction with 5 new Passives for each Class. We’ve also added additional connections for some Passives in each Class’s Skill Tree. This means there are more avenues to unlock these Passives, allowing greater flexibility when leveling.
Barbarian
- Belligerence: Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9% for 4 seconds.
- Heavy Hitter: Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45% more damage.
- Warpath: After Overpowering, you deal 4% increased damage for 4 seconds.
- Irrepressible: Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10% of your Maximum Life.
- Barbed Carapace [Key Passive]: For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10%[+] Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.
Druid
- Humanity: You deal 5/10/15%[x] more damage while in Human form.
- Catastrophe: You deal 5/10/15%[x] more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill.
- Feral Aptitude: You deal 3%[x] increased damage while Healthy and 3%[x] increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.
- Backlash: You deal 4%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.
- One with Nature [Key Passive]: Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50%[x] increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and Poison Creeper.
Necromancer
- Necrotic Fortitude: Lucky Hit: Your damage has up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant a Barrier for 5% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.
- Finality: You deal 5/10/15%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill.
- Titan's Fall: While Fortified you deal 6/12/18%[x] increased damage to Elites.
- Precision Decay: Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%[+].
- Affliction [Key Passive]: Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15%[x] increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 80%(Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30%[x] of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.
Rogue
- Target Practice: Your Critical Strike Chance with Marksman and Cutthroat Skills is increased by 3/6/9%.
- Balestra: Gain 4/8/12% increased Damage for 4 seconds after using Evade.
- Evasive: After Dodging an attack, gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds.
- Unto Dawn: Your Ultimate skills deal 15/30/45%[x] increased damage.
- Alchemical Admixture [Key Passive]: Dealing 3 different types of non-physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement skills by 40% for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 20% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.
Sorcerer
- Evocation: Gain 4% Cooldown Reduction.
- Energy Focus: You generate a 6 second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health.
- Dampen Layer: You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.
- Elemental Synergies: Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy damage is increased by 1/2/3%[x] for each skill you have equipped of that type.
- Enlightenment [Key Passive]: Casting any Skill grants 1 stack of Enlightenment, or grants 15 if your previous cast Skill was a different Element. After gaining 100 stacks, you become Enlightened, can no longer gain stacks, and lose 10 stacks per second. While Enlightened, your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain:
- 25%[x] increased damage
- 45%[+] Mana Regeneration
- 20%[+] Attack Speed
Runewords: A New Source of Power
Outside of the 2.0 PTR, Runewords are a feature that can only be accessed if you have the Vessel of Hatred Expansion.
Runewords are a way to take your character’s power to a new level by creating your own abilities. There are two types of Runes you’ll find in Sanctuary: Ritual and Invocation. Runes of Ritual specify actions you must take to trigger them, and Runes of Invocation grant a powerful effect when you meet said trigger.
Let’s take the Bac Rune of Ritual as an example. Its condition is for your character to move 5 meters.
And then there’s the Jah Rune of Invocation. Its effect is: Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer’s Teleport (2 sec cooldown).
Runes work off a resource system called Offering, which is generated by Runes of Ritual upon meeting their listed condition. Runes of Invocation consume this Offering to activate their effects. The more demanding of a requirement, the more Offering the Rune of Ritual will generate. On the inverse, the Offering requirement to activate a Rune of Invocation scales with the strength of its effect.
You may generate more Offering than is required to activate your Rune of Invocation. This is where another mechanic, Overflow, comes into play. Many Runes of Invocation apply a bonus to their effects when more Offering than requires is generated, cranking them up a notch briefly.
To make a Runeword, you must socket a Rune of Ritual and a Rune of Invocation into an item containing two Sockets, such as Chest, Leg, and Two-Handed weapon slots. The Helm slot has also received an additional Socket and can now house a Runeword. Any Rune of Ritual is compatible with any Rune of Invocation. Runes come in 3 rarities: Magic, Rare, and Legendary. The higher a Rune’s rarity, the more potent its effect will be.
Here’s an example of how two Runes formed into a Runeword would function:
Let’s use the Bac Rune of Ritual as an example again: While equipped, every 5 meters your character moves will generate 50 Offering.
And we’ll pair it again with the Jah Rune of Invocation, which has an effect of: Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer’s Teleport (2 sec cooldown). Requires 500 Offering.
Having both the Bac and Jah Runes equipped to an item you’re wearing created the BacJah Runeword. It also means that every time your character travels 5 meters, they will generate 50 Offering. Once they have generated at least 500 Offering, their next Evade is replaced with the Sorcerer’s Teleport.
Runewords can give you access to Skills from other Classes. They can also do things like temporarily increase your Movement Speed, Skills, and more. There are 17 Runes of Ritual and 28 Runes of Invocation available. With a multitude of ways to pair them, the sky’s the limit. Here are the tooltips for all 45 Runes:
Ritual Runes:
- Yul, Legendary:
- Gain: 50 Offering.
- Cast a Skill with a Cooldown.
- Cir, Magic:
- Gain: 25 Offering.
- Cast the same non-Channeled Skill 3 times in a row.
- Ahu, Legendary:
- Gain: 10 Offering.
- Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance against Injured enemies.
- Neo, Rare:
- Gain: 300 Offering.
- Deal damage after not taking any within 5 seconds. (Resets if Invulnerable.)
- Tam, Legendary:
- Gain: 25 Offering.
- Cast a non-Channeled Core Skill.
- Xol, Legendary:
- Gain: 150 Offering.
- Evoke power from another Class.
- Zan, Magic:
- Gain: 150 Offering.
- Cast an Ultimate Skill.
- Feo, Rare:
- Gain: 1000 Offering.
- Become Injured or Crowd Controlled (Cooldown: 20 seconds).
- Noc, Rare:
- Gain: 5 Offering.
- Inflict a Crowd Control that isn't Slow or Chill.
- Cem, Magic:
- Gain: 50 Offering.
- Cast Evade.
- Bac, Legendary:
- Gain: 50 Offering.
- Travel 5 meters.
- Ur, Magic:
- Gain: 10 Offering.
- Your Minion or Companion kills an enemy or dies.
- Yax, Magic:
- Gain: 100 Offering.
- Drink a Healing Potion.
- Poc, Rare:
- Gain: 2 Offering.
- Spend 5% of your Maximum Resource.
- Moni, Magic:
- Gain: 10 Offering.
- Cast a Skill after moving. (Cooldown: 0.2 seconds)
- Kaa, Rare:
- Gain: 2 Offering.
- Lose 1% of your Maximum Life.
- Lith, Legendary:
- Gain: 25 Offering.
- Stand still for 0.3 seconds.
Invocation Runes:
- Lac, Rare:
- Requires: 800 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Barbarian's Challenging Shout, reducing your damage taken.
- Ohm, Legendary:
- Requires: 500 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
- Evoke the Barbarian's Enhanced War Cry, increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt.
- Vex, Legendary:
- Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Gain +3 to all Skills for 5 seconds.
- Gar, Magic:
- Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Stacks). Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Gain 2.5% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds, up to 25%.
- Xan, Legendary:
- Requires: 700 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Your next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower.
- Que, Rare:
- Requires: 800 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 second.
- Evoke the Druid's Earthen Bulwark, granting yourself a Barrier.
- Yom, Legendary: Requires:
- 500 Offering Cooldown: 5 Seconds.
- Evoke the Druid's Petrify, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them.
- Eom, Legendary:
- Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldowns) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Reduce your active Cooldowns by 0.25 seconds.
- Lum, Magic:
- Requires: Offering (Overflow: Increased Resource Restored) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Restore 1 Primary Resource.
- Qua, Rare: Requires:
- 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Restore an Evade charge and gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 30%.
- Xal, Rare:
- Requires: 200 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Gain 20% Maximum Life for 4 seconds.
- Wat, Rare:
- Requires: 100 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Necromancer's Horrid Decrepify, Slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you Execute them.
- Teb, Magic:
- Requires: 100 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Necromancer's Abhorrent Iron Maiden, counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die.
- Qax, Rare:
- Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Further Increased Damage) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Your next non-Basic Skill cast spends all of your Primary Resource to deal up to 100% increased damage.
- Zec, Rare:
- Requires: 200 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldown) Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
- Reduce your active Ultimate Cooldown by 4 seconds.
- Ner, Rare:
- Requires: 700 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 6 Seconds.
- Evoke the Rogue's Countering Concealment, gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth.
- Mot, Rare:
- Requires: 150 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Shadows) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Gain a shadow from the Rogue's Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken per shadow.
- Jah, Legendary:
- Requires: 500 Offering Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
- Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer's Teleport, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable.
- Thul, Rare:
- Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Sorcerer's Mystical Frost Nova, inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies.
- Tzic, Rare:
- Requires: 250 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Spiritborn's Concussive Stomp, dealing damage and Knocking Down enemies.
- Kry, Rare:
- Requires: 500 Offering Cooldown: 3 Seconds.
- Evoke the Spiritborn's Vortex, dealing damage and Pulling In enemies.
- Ono, Magic:
- Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Increased Bolts Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Druid's Dancing Bolts, seeking and dealing damage to enemies.
- Tec, Magic:
- Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Barbarian's Earthquake, dealing damage to enemies within.
- Met, Magic:
- Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- You leave the Necromancer's Desecrated Ground behind you for 3 seconds, dealing damage to enemies within.
- Tun, Magic:
- Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Grenades Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Rogue's Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing damage to enemies.
- Ton, Magic:
- Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Increased Meteorites Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Sorcerer's Meteorites, dealing damage to enemies.
- Tal, Magic:
- Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Swarms Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Evoke the Spiritborn's Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies.
- Ceh, Magic:
- Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Summon Multiple Wolves) Cooldown: 1 Second.
- Summon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for 8 seconds.
Keep these aspects about Runes in mind:
- They are tradeable.
- Runes stack and will be stored in a new socketable inventory tab.
- A maximum of 2 Runewords can be equipped (4 Runes total).
- The same Rune cannot be equipped twice.
Rune Crafting
Runes can be used to craft other Runes.
- You can use 3 Runes with the same name to craft a new Rune. The Rune created from crafting is guaranteed to be different than the ones used.
- When non-Legendary Runes are used to craft, there is a chance to create a Rune of the next highest rarity.
Runes can also be used to craft Mythics at the Jeweler.
- Each one requires: 1 Resplendent Spark, 10 Legendary Runes of a specific name, 10 Rare Runes of a specific name, and 10 Magic Runes of a specific name to craft.
How to Obtain Runes During the PTR
Runes of any rarity can be acquired throughout Sanctuary as a monster drop. For testing during the PTR, 2 caches containing each Rune can be acquired from the ‘PTR boost’ NPC located in Zarbinzet through a dialogue option. To give you enough time to experience everything the 2.0 PTR has to offer, Runes will not be available in the PTR until September 6. We cannot wait to see the formidable Runeword combinations you come up with during the PTR.
Wander Boldly with Party Finder
Party Finder is here to help you locate the right allies! This new feature allows you to find wanderers of a similar mettle within Sanctuary.
Go Far, Go Together
Party Finder gives you the ability to list the type of party you’re looking for, set what game type or activity you’d like to run, where you’d like to play, and add preferences for both casual and completionist players alike.
You can use Party Finder to list or find a party for multiple activities within Sanctuary: from slaying through Nightmare Dungeons, selecting Wings to complete in the Dark Citadel, and finding other players to share Materials to summon Endgame Bosses, to completing your Codex of Power. Party Finder can be accessed in a variety of ways, with quick access via the Map, in-game Menu, or through a pre-set action on your emote wheel.
Features Offered for Testing
We will have servers for PTR in our largest regions: North America, Europe, Korea and Japan, South America, and Australia. Characters on your account have been copied ahead of time to help prepare for the PTR, although some of their items may be out of date compared to how they are currently set up in-game. Once you log-in through Battle.net, your account will carry over the following account-based progress:
- Campaign Completion
- Mounts and Skill Points
- Fog of War
- Altar of Lilith Stat bonuses
As many of the changes in this PTR are systematic, the following features will be offered to aid players in testing everything. At the Boost NPC in Kyovashad you can:
- Level to Max
- There are options to increase yourself to Level 50 and 60.
- Complete the Map
- This includes the Campaign, Strongholds, Waypoints, and Fog.
- Complete your Class Mechanic
- Unlock All Torment Tiers
- Fully Upgrade Your Potion
- Max All Aspects
- Max All Paragon Glyphs
- Generate Legendaries
- Grant All Uniques
- Grant All Runes
- Grant All Temper Manuals
- Grant All Materials and Gold and Obols
- Upgraded Potions
- Fully unlocked Paragon Glyphs
These commands can be ran all at once or individually. The Boost NPC will be available starting September 6. For the first bit of the 2.0 PTR, we want to be able to collect information and feedback about a player’s natural experience without any modifiers.
How to Provide Feedback
Your feedback on the changes you will see and experience in the PTR is important to us and is vital in ensuring the 2.0 PTR is the best it can be when it goes live in Diablo IV proper. If you participate in the PTR, please let us know what you think!
You can provide feedback through the in-game feedback tool or the Diablo IV PTR forums. Pressing the Esc key while in the in-game menu will bring up the Report a Bug menu. You can select the dropdown filter and select the In-game feedback tool to provide feedback without leaving the game.
How to Install the PTR
Here are the steps to join the PTR:
- Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select Diablo IV from your Games list.
- In the selector above the Play button, there is a game version drop down menu.
- Select the Public Test Realm option.
- Click Install to Install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.
- Click Play to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available Test Servers.
- Create a new test character.
- Note: Create a Seasonal Mechanic for any testing related to the Seasonal themes.
- Enter the game and test the 2.0 PTR!
If you’re a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate user, you’ll be able to access the PTR through the same flow as other Battle Net users. Access the Battle Net client through the Xbox App, then continue to access the PTR through Battle Net.
2.0 PTR Patch Notes
2.0 PTR Build #57456 (PC) - September 4, 2024
Game Updates
Accessibility
Players may now enable Hybrid Targeting, a new feature that allows for proximity selection of interactables to be used when mouse movement is disabled. This is meant to assist with item selection in instances where cursor targeting could prove challenging.
Additions
All Classes
Mythic Unique Items
Heir of Perdition - Mythic Unique Helm
- Affixes
- Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons
- +20% Critical Strike Chance
- +20% Lucky Hit Chance
- +20% Movement Speed
- +2 to Core Skills
- Power
- Succumb to hatred and earn Mother’s Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%[x]. Briefly steal Mother’s Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.
Shroud of False Death - Mythic Unique Chest Armor
- Affixes
- Inherent: +1 to All Passives
- +111 All Stats
- +222 Maximum Life
- +333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth
- 11.1% Resource Generation
- Power
- If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%[+] Movement Speed.
Shattered Vow - Mythic Unique Polearm
- Affixes
- Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies
- +444 Maximum Life
- +29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking
- +444.4% Damage Over Time
- Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking
- Power
- Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.
Tempering
New Recipe Sharpened Finesse
- +X% Basic Skill Damage
- +X% Core Skill Damage
- +X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from Worldly Finesse)
Elemental Surge Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes
- Elemental Surge - Night
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
- Elemental Surge - Day
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
Skill Tree
All class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.
Barbarian
Active Skill
Mighty Throw - Weapon Mastery Skill - 12 second Cooldown
- Base Skill: Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 15% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds.
- Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25% [+] increased Attack Speed.
- Fighter's Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds.
- Warrior's Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw's impact deals 200%[x] increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.
Passive Skills
Barbed Carapace
- Key Passive: For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10%[+] Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.
Belligerence
- Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9%[x] for 4 seconds.
Heavy Hitter
- Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45%[x] more damage.
Warpath
- After Overpowering, you deal 4/8/12%[x] increased damage for 4 seconds.
Irrepressible
- Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10/20/30% of your Maximum Life.
Unique Item
Ugly Bastard Helm - Unique Helm
- Affixes
- +X% Resistance to All Elements
- X% Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction
- Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal +X Fire Damage
- +X to Prolific Fury
- Power
- Explode when activating Wrath of the Berserker, dealing [100-300% Weapon Damage] Fire damage to enemies. While Berserking, damage you would deal is converted to Fire damage and deal 10-30%[x] increased Fire damage.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Shattering Steel - Offensive Aspect
- Steel Grasp and Iron Maelstrom launch up to 10 metal shards that deal (80-280% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage.
Aspect of the Flaming Rampage - Offensive Aspect
- Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for [69-129% of Weapon Damage] Fire damage to surrounding enemies.
Aspect of the Flaming Rampage - Offensive Aspect
- Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for [69-129% of Weapon Damage] Fire damage to surrounding enemies.
Tempering Recipes
Bleed Innovation – New Utility Recipe
- +X% Rend Effect Size (Moved from Bleed Augments)
- +X% Rupture Size (Moved from Bleed Augments)
- +X Skill Ranks to Hamstring Passive
Barbarian Breach – New Utility Recipe
- +X Skill Ranks to Expose Vulnerability Passive (Moved from Bleed Augments)
- +X Skill Ranks to Pressure Point Passive (Moved from Bleed Augments)
- +X% Kick Vulnerable Duration (Moved from Barbarian Innovation)
Brute Innovation – New Utility Recipe
- +X% Hammer of the Ancients Effect Size (Moved from Furious Augments)
- +X% Upheaval Size (Moved from Furious Augments)
- +X% Mighty Throw Size
Core Augments – Barbarian New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for Hammer of the Ancients to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Whirlwind to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Upheaval to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Double Swing to Hit Twice
Brawling Augments – New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for Charge to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Kick to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Leap to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Ground Stomp to Hit Twice
Weapon Augments – New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Steel Grasp to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Death Blow to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Iron Maelstrom to Hit Twice
Paragon Board
Legendary Node
- Force of Nature: Your Earthquakes have a 75% chance to spawn a Dust Devil every second that deals 180% Weapon damage. Earthquake damage is increased by 30% of your Damage vs Close bonus, up to a maximum of 150%.
Rare Nodes:
- Squall: +10.0% Dust Devil Damage, +10 Strength
- Catalyst: +45.0% Earthquake Damage, +10.0% Physical Damage
- Alloyed: +45.0% Earthquake Duration, + 20 Armor
- Raw Power: +10.0% Physical Damage, +10 Strength
- Denial: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +20 Armor
- Tenacity: 4.0% Maximum Life, +20 Armor
Druid
Active Skill
Stone Burst - Earth Core Skill - 30 Spirit Cost
- Base Skill: Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 80% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds.
- Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst's final explosion damage is increased by 25%[x] within the initial radius.
- Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst and for 2 seconds afterwards, you gain 30%[+] Attack Speed.
- Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66%[x] more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50%[x] more damage.
Passive Skills
One With Nature
- Key Passive: Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50%[x] increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and Poison Creeper.
Humanity
- You deal 5/10/15%[x] more damage while in Human form.
Calamity
- You deal 5/10/15%[x] more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill.
Feral Aptitude
- You deal 3%[x] increased damage while Healthy and 3%[x] increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.
Backlash
- You deal 4%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.
Unique Item
Stone of Vehemen - Unique Totem
- Affixes
- Inherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
- +X Willpower
- +X% Critical Strike Damage
- +X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X to Stone Burst
- Power
- While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds afterwards, gain 15% Damage Reduction.
- Stone Burst's final explosion deals 10-15%[x] increased damage, further increased by 10-15%[x] for each size increase.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of the Agile Wolf - Utility Aspect
- Shred gains a 4th attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals 20-60%[x] increased damage and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.
Aspect of the Rabid Bear - Offensive Aspect
- While Grizzly Rage is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply Rabies and your Poison damage is increased by 30-90%[x].
Stormcrow's Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- Ravens now deal Lightning damage which is increased by 30-50%[x]. Ravens Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are Stunned.
Aspect of Shattered Defenses - Offensive Aspect
- Stone Burst causes enemies to take 30-50%[x] increased damage from your other Skills for 5 seconds. Stone Burst's Spirit cost is reduced by 10.
Aspect of Anticline Burst - Offensive Aspect
- Stone Burst deals 15-35%[x] increased damage and when Cast at or above 75 Spirit, it is immediately at its maximum size.
Tempering Recipes
Lightning Augments
- +X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Lightning Storm to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Cataclysm to Deal Double Damage
Paragon Board
Legendary Node
- Untamed: Casting a Companion Skill grants +4 Ranks to all Companion Skills for 5 seconds.
Rare Nodes
- Apex: +25.0% Companion Damage, +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites
- Ferocity: +2.5% Companion Cooldown Reduction, +20 Armor
- Fortune: +5.0% Lucky Hit Chance, +10 Willpower
- Resolve: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +10 Willpower
- Tempest: +10.0% Vulnerable Damage, +15.0% Critical Strike Damage
- Superiority: +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +4.0% Maximum Life
Necromancer
Active Skill
Soulrift - Darkness Ultimate Skill - 50 second Cooldown
- Base Skill: For 8 seconds, you corrupt surrounding enemies, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second.
- Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.
- Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls absorbed become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. When damaging enemies affected by Soulrift, you have a 5% chance to absorb their soul.
Passive Skills
Affliction
- Key Passive: Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15%[x] increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 30% (Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30%[x] of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.
Titan's Fall
- While Fortified you deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Elites.
Precision Decay
- Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%.
Finality
- You deal 5/10/15%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill.
Necrotic Fortitude
- Lucky Hit: Lucky Hit: Up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant yourself a Barrier for 5% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.
Unique Item
The Unmaker - Unique Helm
- Affixes
- X% Damage Reduction while you Have a Barrier
- X% Resource Generation
- +X to Soulrift
- +X to Imperfectly Balanced
- Power
- Soulrift's duration is increased by 0.5 seconds for every 30 Essence you spend while it is active, up to 8 seconds. Soulrift deals 100-200% of its Shadow damage per second to surrounding enemies for every 30 Essence you gain while it is active.
Legendary Aspects
Reaping Lotus' Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- Sever no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. Sever deals 80-120% of normal damage.
Phasing Poltergeist's Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- When Bone Spirit explodes, it spawns 3 spirits that seek nearby enemies and deal 20-40% of its damage. This effect can only occur once per cast.
Aspect of Fel Gluttony - Offensive Aspect
- Your Golem Active also causes your Golem to erupt, dealing (200-400% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage to surrounding enemies. Your Golem consumes Corpses to reduce its remaining Cooldown by 1 second.
Tempering Recipes
Bone Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Bone Storm Duration
- +X% Bone Spirit Explosion Size
- +X% Bone Prison Duration
Blood Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Blood Surge Nova Size
- +X% Hemorrhage explosion size
- +X% Blood Lance Duration
Decay Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Blight Size
- +X% Decompose Explosion Size
- +X% Soulrift Duration
Execution Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Sever Effect Size
- +X% Reap Effect Duration
- +X% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
Paragon Board
Legendary Node
- Frailty: Cursed enemies take 10%[x] increased damage from you and your Minions, increased by 10%[x] each second they are Cursed, up to 40%[x].
Rare Nodes
- Lingering Shadow: +10% Shadow Damage Over Time, +10% Shadow Damage
- Shadow Resilience: +10% Shadow Resistance, 4% Maximum Life
- Calculated: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +20 Armor
- Preservation: +10 Intelligence, +20 Armor
- Eradicate: +10% Vulnerable Damage, +10 Intelligence
- Relentless: +2.5% Attack Speed, +4% Maximum Life
Rogue
Active Skill
Dance of Knives - Cutthroat Agility Skill - 6 Charges, 1 second Charge Cooldown
- Base Skill: Channel to launch knives at surrounding enemies, consuming one Charge per second and each knife dealing 42% damage. You gain 20%[+] Movement Speed and 10% Dodge Chance while Channeling Dance of Knives.
- Enhanced Dance: Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges.
- Methodical Dance: When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped.
- Disciplined Dance: Each Dance of Knives knife Slows enemies by 25% for 3 seconds and has a 20% chance to pierce.
Passive Skills
Alchemical Admixture
- Key Passive: Dealing 3 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement skills by 40% for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 20% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.
Target Practice
- 3/6/9% [+] Critical Strike Chance with Marksman and Cutthroat Skills
Balestra
- 4/8/12%[x] Damage for 4 seconds after using Evade.
Evasive
- After Dodging an attack, gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds.
Unto Dawn
- Your Ultimate skills deal 15/30/45%[x] increased damage.
Unique Item
Pitfighter’s Gull - Unique Ring
- Affixes
- Inherent: +X% Shadow Resistance
- Inherent: +X% Resistance to All Elements
- +X% Critical Strike Chance
- +X% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth
- X% Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction
- +X to Mending Obscurity
- Power
- Casting Smoke Grenade increases your Critical Strike Damage by 33[x] for 3-6 seconds and leaves behind a cloud of shadows. While within the cloud, you gain Stealth once per second.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Poisonous Clouds: Offensive Aspect
- When entering Stealth, create a cloud that deals (600-780% of Weapon Damage) Poison damage over 6 seconds.
Aspect of Splintering Shards: Offensive Aspect
- Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance when hitting or killing a Frozen enemy to create an ice splinter that fires away from them dealing (25%-50% of Weapon Damage) Cold damage and Chilling for 20-30%.
Aspect of Star Shards: Offensive Aspect
- Knives from Dance of Knives have a 50% chance to shatter into 6 shards of metal on hit, dealing 100-120% Physical damage. Dance of Knives now spends Combo Points, granting up to 3 additional Charges that can exceed the Maximum.
Tempering Recipes
Agile Augments - New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for Flurry to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Dash to Deal Double Damage
Assassin Augments - New Weapon Recipe
- Shadow Step Cleaves for +X% Damage
- +X% Chance for Blade Shift to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Smoke Grenade to Deal Double Damage
Warped Augments - New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for Twisting Blades to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Rain of Arrows to Waves to Cast Twice
- Invigorating Strike Cleaves for +X% Damage
Basic Augments — Rogue
- Renamed to Marksman Augments — Basic to better reflect its existing contents
Core Augments — Rogue
- Renamed to Marksman Augments — Core to better reflect its existing contents
Paragon Board
Legendary Node
- Danse Macabre: Casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increases the damage of your next Skill by 50%[x].
Rare Nodes
- Assassin: +25% Damage to Healthy Enemies, +4% Maximum Life
- Acrobat: +2.5% Mobility Cooldown Reduction, +10 Dexterity
- Skulker: +2.5% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction, +10 Dexterity
- Giant Killer: +16% Damage to Elites, +3% Resistance to All Elements
- Brawler: 4.5% Damage reduction from Close Enemies, +12% Damage to Close Enemies
- Ranger: 6% Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies, +15% Damage to Distant Enemies
Sorcerer
Active Skill
Familiar - Conjuration Skill - 3 Charges, 12 second Charge Cooldown
- Base Skill:
- Summon a familiar matching the element of your last cast Skill for 8 seconds. It seeks enemies and periodically explodes, dealing 40% of its element's damage.
- You may have up to 6 Familiars active at a time.
- Enhancement: Familiars apply effects around them every 0.5 seconds according to their element.
- Fire: Applies 94% Burning damage over 4 seconds to enemies.
- Cold: Applies 15% Chill to enemies.
- Lightning: Stuns enemies for 1 second.
- Summoned Familiar:
- Your Familiars' elements no longer depends on your previous cast Skill, and instead follows a set sequence of Fire to Cold, Cold to Lightning, and Lightning to Fire.
- While you have at least two different element Familiars active, you gain 3% Damage Reduction.
- Invoked Familiar: While you have an active Familiar, you deal 10% increased damage of its type.
Passive Skills
Enlightenment
- Key Passive: Casting any Skill grants 1 stack of Enlightenment, or grants 15 if your previous cast Skill was a different Element. After gaining 100 stacks you become Enlightened, can no longer gain stacks, and lose 10 stacks per second. While Enlightened your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain:
- 25% increased damage
- 45% Mana Regeneration
- 20% Attack Speed
Evocation
- Reduce all cooldowns by 4/8/12%.
Energy Focus
- You generate a 6 second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health.
Dampen Layer
- You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.
Elemental Synergies
- Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy Skills deal 1/2/3% increased damage for each Skill you have equipped of their type.
Unique Item
Sidhe's Bindings - Unique Gloves
- Affixes:
- +X% Non-Physical Damage
- +X% Familiar Explosion Size
- +X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice
- +X to Familiar
- Casting Familiar now summons all three elemental variants at once. Familiar's duration is increased by 25-50%[x] and its Cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds, but its maximum Charges are reduced by 1.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Charged Flash - Offensive Aspect
- After Charged Bolts hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 casts of Charged Bolts becomes waves that pierce and deal (200-240% Weapon Damage) Critical Shock Damage.
Aspect of Elemental Constellation - Offensive Aspect
- Casting Pyromancy, Shock, and Frost Skills conjures a matching Elemental Dagger around you that pierces through enemies dealing (50-70% Weapon Damage) damage after 3 seconds. The damage increases by 100% per matching elemental skill you cast.
Aspect of Overheating - Offensive Aspect
- After channeling Incinerate for 2 seconds it deals (30-70% Weapon Damage) Critical Fire damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.
Tempering Recipes
Pyromancy Augments - Fiery - Weapon Recipe
- +% Chance for Incinerate to do Double Damage.
- +% Chance for Firewall to do Double Damage.
- +% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage.
Frozen Augments - Frozen - Weapon Recipe
- +% Chance for Blizzard to do Double Damage.
- +% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage.
- +% Chance for Deep Freeze to do Double Damage.
Sorcerer Innovation - Utility Recipe
- +% Frost Nova Size
- +% Blizzard Size
- +% Teleport Nova Size
Paragon Board
Legendary Node
- Fundamental Release: Each Fire, Lightning, and Cold attack you make against an enemy increases the damage it takes from your attacks by 10%[x] per element, up to 30%[x].
Rare Nodes
- +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence
- +10% Non-Physical Damage / +10 Intelligence
- 5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +20 Armor
- 5% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Maximum Life
- +10% Damage to Burning Enemies / 16% Damage to Eiltes
- 6.5% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction / 3% Resistance to All Elements
Balance Updates
All Classes
General
- Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.
- Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.
- All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.
- All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction
- Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.
Legendary Aspects
Deflecting Barrier
- Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
- Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.
Aspect of Slaughter
- Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.
- Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.
Starlight Aspect
- Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.
- Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.
Barbarian
Skills
Frenzy
- Fury generation increased from 4 to 7.
- Damage increased from 13% to 15%.
Enhanced Frenzy
- Before – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, it also generates 3 additional Fury.
- Now – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, the Fury costs of your Core Skills are reduced by 25%.
Combat Frenzy
- Before – You gain 8% Damage Reduction for each stack of Frenzy you currently have.
- Now – You gain 5% Damage Reduction and 5% Movement Speed per stack of Frenzy you currently have.
Battle Frenzy
- Attack Speed per stack of Frenzy increased from 5% to 6%.
Ground Stomp
- Damage increased from 9.5% to 20% Weapon Damage.
Enhanced Ground Stomp
- Before – Increase Ground Stomp's duration by 1 second.
- Now – Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury and has a 1 second increased Stun duration.
Tactical Ground Stomp
- Before – Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury.
- Now – Ground Stomp is now a Brawling Skill and deals 800% increased damage to Bosses. It also applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.
Strategic Ground Stomp
- Before – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds for each enemy damaged by Ground Stomp.
- Now – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 4 seconds per enemy damaged by Ground Stomp, up to 12 seconds.
Passives
Hamstring
- Before – Your Bleeding effects Slow Healthy enemies by 20%.
- Now – Your Bleeding effects have a 15% chance to Slow Healthy and Injured enemies by 70% each time they deal damage.
Slaying Strike
- Damage to Injured reduced from 8% to 5%.
Unconstrained
- Before – Increase Berserking's maximum duration by 5 seconds and increase its damage bonus to 60%.
- Now – Berserking's damage bonus is increased to 60%. While below 65% Life, you are always Berserk and gain a 25% Physical Damage Reduction bonus.
Tempering
The following lists all the affixes now available for each Tempering recipe.
Bleed Augments – Weapon Recipe
- +X Skill Ranks to Cut to the Bone
- +X% Chance for Rend to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Rupture to Deal Double Damage
Furious Augments – Weapon Recipe
- Bash Cleaves for +Y% Damage
- +X% Chance for Frenzy to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Lunging Strike to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Flay Duration (Moved from Bleed Augments)
Berserking Augments
- Changed to a Utility recipe.
- Renamed to Berserking Innovation.
Berserking Finesse – Offensive Recipe
- +X% Dust Devil Damage added to this recipe. (Moved from Sandstorm Augments)
Barbarian Innovation – Utility Recipe
- +X% Earthquake Size (Moved from Wasteland Augments)
- +X% Frenzy Duration
- +X% Stun Duration (Moved from Barbarian Control)
Wasteland Augments – Changed to a Utility recipe
- +X% Ground Stomp Size
- +X% Leap Size
- +X% Dust Devil Size (Moved from Sandstorm Augments)
Sandstorm Augments – Weapon Recipe
- Renamed to Natural Augments.
- +X% Dust Devil Damage (additive) removed.
- +X% Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Earthquakes to Cast Twice
- +X% Earthquake Duration (Moved from Barbarian Innovation)
Demolition Finesse – Offensive Recipe
- +X% Brawling Skill Damage
- +X% Weapon Mastery Damage
- +X% Damage While Iron Maelstrom is Active
- The additive damage recipes for Death Blow, Charge, and Kick have been removed. Replacements have been added in new Weapon Tempering recipes.
Legendary Aspect
Of Giant Strides
- Cooldown per enemy hit reduced from 2.5-5.0 to 1.3-2.5 seconds.
- Maximum reduction reduced from 9 to 7 seconds.
Of Bul-Kathos
- Earthquake damage increased by 30%. (From 105-165% to 137-217% Weapon Damage)
Of Earthquakes
- Earthquake damage increased by 30%. (From 85-145% to 111-191% Weapon Damage)
Paragon
Hemorrhage Board
- Grit (replacing Flayer)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Flayer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Strength
- Flayer (replacing Bloodbathed)
- Previous: +10% Physical Damage Over Time / +10% Damage to Bleeding Enemies
- Now: (Bloodbathed) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
Blood Rage Board
- Enraged (replacing Grit)
- Previous: +10% Damage while Berserking / +15% Berserking Duration
- Now: (Grit) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding / +4% Healing Received
- Grit (replacing Wrath)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Wrath) +10% Damage while Berserking / +10 Strength
Carnage Board
- Berserker (replacing Brash)
- Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
- Brash (replacing Berserker)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Berserker) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength
Decimator Board
- Arrogance (replacing Destroyer)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies and +10 Strength
- Now: (Destroyer) +10% Physical Damage and +10 Strength
- Destroyer (replacing Arrogance)
- Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons / +10% Vulnerable Damage
- Now: (Arrogance) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / 4% Healing Received
Bone Breaker Board
- Bludgeoner (replacing Vigor)
- Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +45% Overpower Damage
- Now: (Vigor) 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / 4% Healing Received
- Vigor (replacing Bludgeoner)
- Previous: 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / +10 Strength
- Now: (Bludgeoner) +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +10 Strength
Flawless Technique Board
- Wild Force (replacing Brash)
- Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
- Brash (replacing Wild Force)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Wild Force) +10% Damage with One-Handed Weapons / +10 Strength
Warbringer Board
- Conditioned (replacing Brute Force)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Strength
- Now: (Brute Force) +10% Damage while Fortified / +10 Strength
- Guarded Advance (replacing Conditioned)
- Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
- Now: (Conditioned) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received
Weapons Master Board
- Iron Strength
- Previous: +20 Armor / +10 Strength
- Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength
Druid
Skills
Innate Debilitating Roar reworked
- Previous - Debilitating Roar also slows enemies for 65% for its duration.
- Now - Debilitating Roar increases your damage by 15%[x] for its duration.
Preserving Debilitating Roar
- Healing increased from 4% to 6% of your Maximum Life per second while active.
Earthen Bulwark
- Innate Earthen Bulwark's damage increased from 30% to 60% Weapon Damage.
Trample
- Updated to more consistently Trample to your target destination, rather than stopping immediately upon hitting terrain.
Cataclysm
- Lightning Strike damage increased from 95% to 115% Weapon Damage.
- Lightning Strikes now cannot hit the same target more than once every 0.5 seconds.
Developer’s Note: Cataclysm was previously updated to be guaranteed to hit an enemy with its lightning strikes, if one is in range. We really like how much better the skill feels to use with this change! However, It turned out to be a bit overpowered. Now we’re limiting how frequently Cataclysm's lightning strikes can repeatedly hit the same target to ensure that other Ultimate Skills can still be a competitive option in single target situations. The damage of the lightning strikes is being increased to compensate.
Ursine Strength
- Damage bonus while Healthy reduced from 30%[x] to 15%[x].
- Maximum Health bonus increased from 20%[x] to 30%[x].
- Overpower damage bonus increased from 30%[x] to 45%[x].
Developer’s Note: Ursine Strength is one of the most popular Key Passives for Druids. It was designed with Werebear and or Overpower focused builds in mind. However, it is often being used in builds that have little interest in Werebear Skills or Overpower effects, simply because the 30%[x] Damage bonus while Healthy was generically powerful. We are reducing the power of this effect, while increasing the Maximum Health and Overpower damage bonuses to better support its Werebear and Overpower niche, and not be as generically appealing to other builds that it was not intended for.
Grizzly Rage
- Overpowering Bosses now extends duration by 5 seconds.
Passives
Quickshift
- Previous: When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1/2/3%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 8/16/24%[x].
- Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form grants 1/2/3%[x] increased damage, up to 6/12/18%[x]. This bonus is lost after 3 seconds in Human form.
Heightened Senses
- Previous: When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6%[+] Movement Speed for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.
- Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6%[+] Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.
Bestial Rampage
- Previous: After being a Werewolf for 2 seconds, gain 30%[+] Attack Speed for 15 seconds. After being a Werebear for 2 seconds, deal 50%[x] increased damage for 15 seconds.
- Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 30%[x] increases damage and Werewolf grants 20%[+] Attack Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form, but are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.
Unique Items
Fleshrender
- Damage increased from 100-300% to 200-400% of Weapon Damage.
- Damage increase per 100 Willpower increased from 30%[x] to 50%[x].
Dolmen Stone
- Boulders that are rotating in your Hurricane now Knockback enemies less to allow you to more consistently hit enemies with multiple Boulders. Boulders now more consistently hit enemies that are within your melee range.
Wildheart Hunger
- Previous: When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or Werebear, gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1-3%[x] stacking damage every 2 seconds, up to 20-60%[x].
- Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form increases the value of your Bestial Rampage bonuses by 2.0-5.0%, up to 20-50%[+]. This bonus decays by 2% per second.
Hunter’s Zenith
- Previous: Gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Spirit and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for 104-522 when damage is first dealt.
- Now: Every 30 seconds you spend in an animal form, your next Core Skill is guaranteed to Overpower and Critically Strike and deals 30-60%[x] increased damage. Casting Shapeshifting Skills reduces this timer by 1 second, or 2 seconds if you change to a new animal form.
Tempering
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
Storm Augments
- +X% Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Hurricane to Deal Double Damage
Lightning Augments
- +X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Lightning Storm to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Cataclysm to Deal Double Damage
Earth Augments
- +X% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice
Werewolf Augments
- +X% Chance for Shred to Hit Twice
- +X% Rabies Duration
- +X% Lacerate Duration
- +X% Chance for Claw to Deal Double Damage
Werebear Augments
- +X% Chance for Maul to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Pulverize to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Trample to Deal Double Damage
Companion Augments
- +X% Chance for Wolves to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Poison Creeper to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Raven to Deal Double Damage
Moved or Removed Recipes
- Companion Finesse Offensive Recipe converted to Companion Augments Weapon Recipe
- Hurricane Damage and Cataclysm Damage removed from Storm Finesse
- Boulder Damage and Earth Overpower Damage removed from Earth Finesse
- Trample Damage, Rabies Damage, and Lacerate Damage removed from Shapeshifting Finesse
- Grizzly Rage Duration moved from Werebear Augments to Shapeshifting Finesse
- Hurricane Duration moved from Storm Augments to Nature Magic Innovation
- Lightning Storm Duration Removed from Nature Magic Innovation
Paragon
Starter Board
- Reclaim (replacing Resolve)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Reclaim) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
Thunderstruck Board
- Concentrated (replacing Hubris)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Concentrated) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
- Hubris (replacing Restorative)
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / 4% Maximum Life
- Now: (Hubris) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Healing Received
Earthen Devastation Board
- Crushing Earth (replacing Resolve)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Crushing Earth) +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +10 Willpower
- Resolve (replacing Crushing Earth)
- Previous: +10% Earth Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
- Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Survival Instincts Board
- Battleworn Hide
- Previous: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / +10 Willpower
- Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
- Ursine
- Previous: +10% Damage while in Werebear Form / +45% Overpower Damage
- Now: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / 4% Maximum Life
Lust for Carnage Board
- Ripper (replacing Regenerative)
- Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Ripper) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower
- Ferocity
- Previous: +10% Werewolf Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage
- Now: +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Heightened Malice Board
- Toxic Bane (replacing Nature-born)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Toxic Bane) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
- Nature-born (replacing Toxic Bane)
- Previous: +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies / +10% Poison Damage
- Now: (Nature-born) 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +4% Healing Received
Inner Beast Board
- Determination
- Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Willpower
- Now: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower
- Wilds (replacing Havoc)
- Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical Damage
- Now: (Wilds) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received
Constricting Tendrils Board
- Devastation (replacing Courage)
- Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Devastation) +10% Nature Magic Damage / +10 Willpower
- Courage (replacing Devastation)
- Previous: +10% Nature Magic Damage / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Courage) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor
Ancestral Guidance Board
- Resolve (replacing Recuperate)
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
- Guidance (replacing Resolve)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Guidance) +10% Damage / +10 Willpower
Necromancer
Skills
Blight
- Enhanced Blight
- Previous - Blight Slows enemies by 25%.
- Now - Blight's radius is increased by 15%.
- Paranormal Blight Reworked
- Previous - Blight has a 30% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2.5 seconds on impact.
- Now - Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second.
Blood Lance
- Blood Lance now always pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.
- Enhanced Blood Lance Reworked
- Previous - Blood Lance pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.
- Now - After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.
- Supernatural Blood Lance Reworked
- Previous - After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.
- Now - Blood Lance deals 15%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage and 15%[x] increased Overpower Damage.
Blood Wave
- Prime Blood Wave Reworked
- Previous - Blood Wave Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.
- Now - Casting Blood Wave grants 20% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.
- Supreme Blood Wave
- Blood Orbs spawned increased from 3 to 6.
Passives
Transfusion
- Cooldown for spawning a Blood Orb reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.
Death's Approach
- Movement Speed increased from 4/8/12% [+] to 5/10/15% [+].
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Cursed Aura
- Tooltip updated to clarify that Curses are not cast, and so the curses would not benefit from Tempering.
Tidal Aspect
- Additional Blood Waves now deal 100-120% of normal damage instead of dealing 50-30% reduced damage.
Unique Items
The Mortacrux
- Previous Affixes
- Inherent: +50% Damage
- +126-180 Intelligence
- +98-125% Critical Strike Damage
- +70-85% Vulnerable Damage
- +3-5 Ranks of Hewed Flesh Passive
- New Affixes
- Inherent: +100% Macabre and Corpse Damage
- +126-180 Intelligence
- +36.5-50% Chance For Corpse Explosion to Deal Double Damage
- Hewed Flesh also grants a Barrier for 8-10% Maximum Life for 4 seconds
- +3-5 Ranks of Hewed Flesh Passive
Black River
- +126-180 Intelligence Affix replaced with +36.5-50% Chance for Corpse Explosion to Deal Double Damage.
Tempering
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
Bone Augments
- +X% Chance for Bone Spirit to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Bone Splinter Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Bone Storm to Deal Double Damage
Blood Augments
- +X% Chance for Blood Surge to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Blood Lance to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Hemorrhage to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage
Shadow Augments - Decay
- +X% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Decompose to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Soulrift to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Affliction to Deal Double Damage
Shadow Augments - Execution
- +X% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Reap to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Corpse Explosion to Deal Double Damage
Summoning Augments
- +X% Chance for Army of the Dead to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Skeleton Mages Attacks to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Skeleton Warriors to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Golem to Hit Twice
Other Tempering Updates:
- +X% Corpse Explosion Damage removed from Shadow Finesse
- +X% Bone Spirit Damage removed from Bone Finesse
- +X% Blight Slow Potency Tempering affix changed to +X% Blight Chill Potency on the Profane Cage
Paragon
Starter Board
- Grasp (replacing Preservation)
- Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Grasp) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence
Cult Leader Board
- Custody
- Previous: 10% Damage Reduction for Your Minions / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +15% Summon Crit Damage / +10 Intelligence
Hulking Monstrosity
- Miscreation
- Previous: +14% Golems Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +10% Summon Damage / +10 Intelligence
Flesh-Eater Board
- Rend (replacing Erudite)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Rend) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence
- Erudite (replacing Culler)
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack Speed
- Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Scent of Death
- Seethe (replacing Preservation)
- Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Seethe) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence
- Ruin
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Crtitical Strike Damage
- Now: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +20 Armor
Bone Graft Board
- Erudite (replacing Tenacity)
- Previous: 4% Maximum / +100 Armor
- Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
- Calcified
- Previous: +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10% Bone Damage
- Now: +20 Armor / 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
- Splinter (replacing Erudite)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Splinter) +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
Blood Begets Blood Board
- Aggression (replacing Blooddrinker)
- Previous: +5% Blood Orb Healing / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Aggression) +12.5% Damage while Healthy / +10 Intelligence
- Blooddrinker (replacing Aggression)
- Previous: +45% Overpower Damage / +10% Damage
- Now: (Blooddrinker) +5% Blood Orb Healing / 4% Maximum Life
Bloodbath Board
- Guarded Advance
- Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
- Now: 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
- Remedy
- Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +45% Overpower Damage / +10 Intelligence
Wither Board
- Gnawing Darkness (replacing Gloom)
- Previous: +10% Shadow Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Gnawing Darkness) +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +10 Intelligence
- Gloom (replacing Gnawing Darkness)
- Previous: +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Gloom) +10% Shadow Resistance / +20 Armor
Rogue
Skills
Enhanced Blade Shift
- Previous: While Blade Shift is active you gain 20% Movement speed.
- Now: While Blade Shift is active you gain 20% Movement speed. Moving through enemies refreshes its duration.
Fundamental Blade Shift
- Previous: Moving through enemies while blade shift is active refreshes its duration. After moving through 3 enemies your next blade shift will daze enemies for 2 seconds.
- Now: Casting a skill that isn't Blade Shift empowers your next Blade Shift to deal 100%[x] more damage.
Disciplined Shadow Step
- Previous: Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.
- Now: Shadow Step deals 200%[x] more damage. Casting Shadow Step reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.
Concealment
- Now also grants Unhindered.
Subverting Concealment
- Previous: The Skill that breaks Concealment always makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.
- Now: The Skill that breaks Concealment is always a Critical Strike and makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.
Countering Concealment
- Previous: The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike.
- Now: Casting Concealment grants 10% Dodge Chance and increases the Movement Speed bonus to 60%[+] for 5 seconds.
Prime Shadow Clone
- Previous: You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after Casting Shadow Clone.
- Now: You gain Stealth and Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clone.
Death Trap
- Baseline: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.
Supreme Death Trap
- Previous: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its cooldown is reduced by 12 seconds.
- Now: Enemies that resist Death Trap's pull in are hit again for 120% of Death Trap's damage.
Rain of Arrows
- Baseline first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.
Supreme Rain of Arrows
- Previous: Rain of Arrows' first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.
- Now: Rain of Arrows deals 40%[x] increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.
Passives
Weapon Mastery
- Tooltip now states: Gain a bonus based on the weapons used in your attack.
Close Quarters Combat
- Now scales from 15% of Damage to Close rather than 10% of Damage vs Crowd Controlled.
Adrenaline Rush
- Energy regen while moving increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.
Impetus
- Now gains damage to Basic skills along with Agility/Subterfuge while the buff is active.
Victimize
- Previous: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 62% of the damage to them and surrounding enemies. Victimize's damage is increased by 120%[x] of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.
- Now: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing [80% weapon damage] damage to them and surrounding enemies. Victimize's damage is increased by 120%[x] of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.
Momentum
- Now counts for Channeled Cutthroat Skills.
- Now only removes stacks when casting Marksman skills.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of True Sight
- Previous: You deal 70-100% Critical Strike Damage to enemies marked by Inner Sight.
- Now: You deal 70-100% Critical Strike Damage to enemies marked by Inner Sight. While Inner Sight is full, you gain 21-30%[x] increased damage.
Resistant Assailant's
- Now gives resistance on casting Concealment cast rather than when breaking stealth.
Uncanny Treachery
- Previous: Dealing damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. When Stealth breaks you gain 5-15% dodge chance for 2 seconds.
- Now: Dealing direct damage with a non-Agility Skill after casting an Agility skill grants Stealth for 2 seconds. When Stealth breaks you gain 10-18% dodge chance for 2 seconds.
Opportunists
- Grenades now drop on your target if exiting Stealth with Shadow Step.
Tempering
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
Trap Augments
- +X% Chance for Caltrops to Consume No Charges
- +X% Chance for Death Trap to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Poison Trap Duration
Basic Augments - Rogue
- +X% Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice
Core Augments - Rogue
- +X% Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice
Agile Augments
- +X% Chance for Flurry to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice
- Invigorating Strike Cleaves for +X% Damage
- +X% Chance for Dash to Deal Double Damage
Assassin Augments
- Shadow Step Cleaves for +X% Damage
- +X% Chance for Blade Shift to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Twisting Blades to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Rain of Arrows Waves to Cast Twice
Other Tempering Changes:
- Smoke Grenade Damage removed from Subterfuge Expertise Recipe.
Paragon
Devious Glyph
- Now applies its damage bonus against Bosses.
Starter Board
- Outlaw (replacing Lawless)
- Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Outlaw) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Dexterity
Eldritch Bounty Board
- Imbuer
- Previous: +15% Imbued Damage / +10% Non-physical Damage
- Now: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +20 Armor
- Concoction (replacing Dosage)
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Concoction) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Dexterity
Tricks of the Trade Board
- Surgical (replacing Lawless)
- Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Surgical) +10% Damage / +10 Dexterity
- Haven (replacing Havoc)
- Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical Damage
- Now: (Haven) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life
Cheap Shot Board
- Artificer (replacing Wiles)
- Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Slowed Enemies / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Artificer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Dexterity
- Deviant (replacing Oppress)
- Previous: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
- Now: (Deviant) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Deadly Ambush Board
- Ensnarement (replacing Cunning)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Ensnarement) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Dexterity
- Cunning (replacing Slayer)
- Previous: +100 Armor / +4% Potion Healing
- Now: (Cunning) 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +3% Resistance to All Elements
Leyrana’s Instinct Board
- Essential (replacing Feint)
- Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Essential) +14% Core Damage / +10 Dexterity
- Punishment (replacing Tolerance)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Punishment) +10% Physical Damage / +10 Dexterity
- Targeted (replacing Discerning)
- Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Targeted) +14% Core Damage / +16% Damage to Elites
No Witnesses Board
- Deliverance (replacing Training)
- Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Deliverance) +35% Ultimate Damage / +10 Dexterity
- Training (replacing Ruin)
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage
- Now: (Training) 4% Maximum Life / +10% Poison Resistance
Exploit Weakness Board
- Misery (replacing Dosage)
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Misery) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Dexterity
- Revitalize (replacing Hunter Killer)
- Previous: +16% Damage to Elites / +14% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
- Now: (Revitalize) +4% Healing Received / +20 Armor
Cunning Stratagem Board
- Fundamentals (replacing Lawless)
- Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity
- Now: (Fundamentals) +10% Damage / +10 Dexterity
- Lawless (replacing Fundamentals)
- Previous: +35% Basic Damage / +10% Damage
- Now: (Lawless) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life
Sorcerer
Skills
Enhanced Charged Bolts
- Lightning surge now also hits the original target as well as surrounding enemies.
Enhanced Fireball
- Old: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50%.
- New: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50% and Burns enemies for 10% damage over 6 seconds.
Chain Lightning Enchantment's
- Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds to 1 second.
Hydra Enchantment
- Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.
Arc Lash Enchantment
- Stun duration increased from 0.5 to 1 second.
Incinerate Enchantment
- Cooldown reduced from 14 to 8 seconds.
Passives
Endless Pyre
- Previous: You deal increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 5%[x] after 5 seconds.
- Now: You deal 6/12/18%[x] increased Burning damage. This bonus is increased to 25/50/75%[x] to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.
Conjuration Mastery
- Now caps its bonuses at 30 active Conjurations. Tooltip updated for clarity.
Legendary Aspects
Storm Swell Aspect
- Previous: You deal 15-30% more damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a barrier.
- Now: You deal 15-35% increased damage while Ice Armor is active. This amount is increased by another 15% against Frozen enemies.
Aspect of Engulfing Flames
- Previous: You deal 30-45%[x] increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal 70-100%[x] increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.
- Now: You deal 6%[x] increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 30%[x] after 5 seconds. Additionally, you deal 10-30%[x] increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life.
Aspect of Armageddon
- Now drops more Meteorites.
Meteorites from Aspect of Armageddon and Aspect of Shattered Stars now more consistently land around or on the enemies near the cast target.
Unique Items
Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop
- Previous: For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10-15% increased damage for 4 seconds, up to 40-60%. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.
- Now: Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your damage by 10-25% for 5 seconds, stacking once per element. Casting again refreshes all bonuses if the previous skill was a different Element.
Axial Conduit
- +X% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to +X% Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice.
Gloves of the Illuminator
- Effect reworded, but functionality unchanged.
- Previous: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 30-0% less damage.
- Now: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 70-100% of normal damage.
Tempering
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
Pyromancy Augments
- +X% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Meteor to do Double Damage
Pyromancy Augments - Fiery
- +X% Chance for Incinerate to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Firewall to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage
Frozen Augments - Frozen
- +X% Chance for Blizzard to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Deep Freeze to do Double Damage
Frost Augments
- +X% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice
Conjuration Augments
- Casted Hydras have +X Heads
- +X% Chance for a Second Ice Blades when Cast
- +X% Chance for a Second Ice Blades when Cast
- +X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice
Shock Augments - Discharge
- +X% Chance for Teleport to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Arc Lash to Swipe Twice
- +X% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
Shock Augments - Surge
- +X% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
Other Tempering Updates:
- Incinerate Size, Meteor Size, and Firewall Size removed from the Pyromancer Augments Recipe
- Blizzard Damage and Ice Spike Damage removed from the Frost Finesse Recipe
- Teleport Damage removed from the Shock Finesse Recipe
- Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice
- Teleport Nova Size moved from Shock Augments - Discharge recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe
- Frost Nova Size moved from Sorcerer Control recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe
- Blizzard Size moved from Frost Augments recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe
- Conjuration Damage replaced with Familiar Damage on the Conjuration Finesse Offensive recipe
- Fire Damage Over Time removed from the Pyromancy Finesse recipe
- Familiar Lucky Hit Chance added to the Conjuration Fortune Utility recipe
Paragon
Starting Board
- Studied (replacing Erudite)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Studied) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence
Searing Heat Board
- Explosive (replacing Ashes)
- Previous: +10% Fire Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Explosive) 15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
- Recuperate
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: +4% Potion Healing / +25 Life per 5 Seconds
- Ashes (replacing Pyromancy)
- Previous: +10% Fire Damage / +10% Fire Damage Over Time
- Now: (Ashes) +10% Fire Resistance / +25 Life per 5 Seconds
Burning Instinct Board
- Safeguard
- Previous: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +100 Armor
- Now: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +20 Armor
- Smoldering Embers (replacing Culler)
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack Speed
- Now: (Smoldering Embers) 5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +4% Healing Received
- Explosive (replacing Smoldering Embers)
- Previous: 5% Damage Reduction from Enemies / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Explosive) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
Frigid Fate Board
- Elemental Favor (replacing Chilling)
- Previous: +10% Cold Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Elemental Favor) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Intelligence
Icefall Board
- Frigid (replacing Cryomancy)
- Previous: +10% Cold Damage / 4% Chill Application
- Now: (Frigid) 6% Damage Reduction from Chilled / 4% Maximum Life
- Cryomancy (replacing Frigid)
- Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Chilled / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Cryomancy) +10% Cold Damage / +10 Intelligence
Static Surge Board
- Overwhelming
- Previous: +15% Damage to Stunned Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: +10% Lightning Resistance / +20 Armor
- Electro
- Previous: +10% Lightning Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence
Ceaseless Conduit Board
- Shock Resistant (replacing Recuperate)
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: (Shock Resistant) +10% Lightning Resistance / 4% Maximum Life
- Shelter (replacing Hunter Killer)
- Previous: +16% Damage to Elites / +14% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
- Now: (Shelter) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor
- Devastate (replacing Electro)
- Previous: +10% Lightning Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Devastate) +17% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
Elemental Summoner Board
- Keeper of Elements (replacing Erudite)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Keeper of Elements) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Intelligence
- Resistant (replacing Keeper of Elements)
- Previous: +10% Non-physical Damage / +3% Resistance to All Elements
- Now: (Resistant) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +20 Armor
Enchantment Master Board
- Tactical (replacing Erudite)
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Tactical) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence
- Toughened (replacing Elementalist)
- Previous: +10% Non-physical Damage / 4% Maximum Life
- Now: (Toughened) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life
- Blessing (replacing Recuperate)
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: (Blessing) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received
Shrine Updates
The following Shrines now scale off of Weapon Damage, similar to Skills.
-
- Artillery Shrine
- Blast Wave Shrine
- Conduit Shrine
Loot Updates
All Unique items now have a single boss for target farming.
- Removed from Grigoire
- Barbarian
- Ramaladni's Magnum Opus
- Ancients' Oath
- Druid
- Necromancer
- Rogue
- Sorcerer
- Gloves of the Illuminator
- Removed from Lord Zir
- Barbarian
- Rage of Harrogath
- Gohr's Devastating Grips
- Druid
- Mad Wolf's Glee
- Vasily's Prayer
- Greatstaff of the Crone
- Necromancer
- Deathless Visage
- Greaves of the Empty Tomb
- Rogue
- Eyes in the Dark
- Grasp of Shadow
- Skyhunter
- Sorcerer
- Iceheart Brais
- Staff of Endless Rage
- Raiment of the Infinite
- All Classes
- Penitent Greaves
- The Butcher's Cleaver
- Removed from Beast in the Ice
- Barbarian
- 100,000 Steps
- Battle Trance
- Fields of Crimson
- Druid
- Insatiable Fury
- Hunter's Zenith
- Waxing Gibbous
- Necromancer
- Howl from Below
- Deathspeaker's Pendant
- Bloodless Scream
- Rogue
- Condemnation
- Word of Hakan
- Sorcerer
- Esu's Heirloom
- Staff of Lam Esen
- All Classes
- Frostburn
- Mother's Embrace
- Added
- The Butcher's Cleaver now drops for Necromancers from Grigoire.
- Moved
- Mjölnic Ring moved from Grigoire to Lord Zir.
User Interface and User Experience
- The order in which the player can Favorite/Mark an item as junk has been reversed. Favoriting now requires one click, marking as junk requires two.
- The icon denoting that there are additional Skill/Paragon points to spend now also displays how many points are available to spend.
- The tooltips for Dungeons viewed in the Map have been improved to have more information at a glance.
- New settings have been added in the gameplay options menu to hide certain warning messages and announcements, such as "You need more mana".
- The sound that plays when arriving at a pinned destination has been made more prominent.
- Players may now enable Hybrid Targeting, a new feature that allows for proximity selection of interactables to be used when mouse movement is disabled. This is meant to assist with item selection in instances where cursor targeting could prove challenging.
Miscellaneous
- The number of available character slots has been increased from 12 to 13.
- Dodge chance can no longer reach 100% through any means. The Dodge Chance bonuses from the handful of related aspects have been swapped from additive to inverse multiplicative, matching typical Dodge Chance modifiers.
- The Gauntlet will be disabled for Season 6 while the meta settles with the introduction of the Spiritborn and all other system updates.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Barbarian
- Fixed an issue where excessive skill ranks of Martial Vigor and Guttural Yell could result in 100% Damage reduction.
Developer’s Note: This was only possible on the eternal realm since the tempering recipe for additional ranks of these skills was removed in the Season of Infernal Hordes. The Damage Reduction from these passives is now capped at 80%, which requires 20 ranks of the skill.
- Fixed an issue where Leap had to fully complete its animation before being able to cast Leap again.
- Fixed an issue where the Dust Devil's Aspect could activate more frequently if Whirlwind was cancelled.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Call of the Ancients showed a higher damage value than it was actually dealing.
Developer’s Note: Call of the Ancients has been slightly rebalanced to compensate for this issue, dealing slightly less damage for low level Barbarians, and dealing slightly more damage for Barbarians with stronger late game gear.
- Fixed an issue where assigning a skill point to Tactical Rallying Cry did not upgrade the tooltip for Rallying Cry.
Druid
- Fixed an issue where the buffs from Clarity and Vigilance could be unexpectedly lost.
- Fixed an issue where the cooldown reduction from the Virulent aspect was inconsistent between Bosses and Elites.
- Fixed an issue where the Iron Fur buff would persist after swapping between Insatiable Fury and Mad Wolf's Glee.
- Fixed an issue where bonuses to Poison Creeper Duration did not properly update all related tooltips for duration.
- Fixed an issue where bonuses to Lightning Bolt Damage didn't properly update all related tooltips for damage.
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Vocalized Empowerment didn't grant resource generation when using Blood Howl.
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Blurred Beast did not gain damage against targets poisoned by Poison Creeper.
Necromancer
- Fixed an issue where Blood Orbs would remain after dying during an Encounter.
- Fixed an issue where killing a vulnerable enemy with a Bone Skill could not generate essence when using the Aspect of Exposed Flesh.
Rogue
- Fixed an issue where the bonus from the Deadly Ambush legendary node could affect non-critical strike damage.
- Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel's Kiss couldn't fire through Chilling Winds.
Sorcerer
- Fixed an issue where the damage modifier for Destructive Fireball was additive instead of multiplicative.
- Fixed an issue where the Ball Lightning Enchantment did not properly benefit from the Gravitational Aspect.
- Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy motes would remain after dying during an Encounter.
- Fixed an issue where Blizzards from the Blizzard Enchantment did not benefit from the duration increase granted by Mage's Blizzard.
- Fixed an issue where Flickerstep triggered inconsistently with Teleport Enchant evades.
- Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy triggers chained to additional enemies in the opposite way as intended. I.e. 70% chance was a better chance for it to happen than 90%. 100% chance was actually 0% chance. (Joke? 100% of the time, it works none of the time)
- Fixed an issue where active Chain Lightnings would not dissipate after the player died when Axial Conduit was equipped.
General
- Fixed an issue where Mythic Unique Items could not drop for lower-level players.
- Fixed an issue where the damage over time from Andariel's Visage didn't trigger if an affected monster was far away from the player.
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Voracious Rage did not refund resource in all expected contexts.
- Fixed an issue where Yen's Blessing could be triggered by collecting volatile blood dropped by the Blood Boiling aspect.
- Fixed an issue where players would not gain the elemental resistance of Tassets of the Dawning Sky when taking damage from damage over time effects.
- Fixed an issue where the objective to slay the infernal tormentor in Túr Dúlra wouldn't complete properly if Baelgemoth was killed too quickly.
- Fixed an issue where quest progression for the Depths of Despair could be blocked if Demotath was killed too quickly.
- Fixed an issue where Incense could be dispelled by talking to a side quest NPC.
- Fixed an issue where enemies with post-death effects, such as Bloated Corpsefiends exploding, could delay wave completion for the Sole Survivor Event.
- Fixed an issue where the Vampire Boss affix in the Pit did not appear in Pit Tiers 31 and above.
- Fixed an issue where the following Defensive and Utility Aspects could not be imprinted on Shields.
- Sly Steps
- Prudent Heart
- Assimilation
- Concussive Strikes
- Fixed an issue where an error could occur that would prevent progression in the Onyx Watchtower Stronghold.
User Interface and User Experience
- Fixed an issue where Item names in the Transmutation tab were inconsistent.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Ground Stomp didn't display the modifiers for the Enhanced and Tactical upgrades.
- Fixed an issue where the Blast-Trapper's and Infiltrator's Aspects weren't associated with the Trap keyword when searching the Codex of Power.
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Bursting Venoms and the Toxic Alchemist Aspect weren't associated with the Poison keyword when searching the Codex of Power.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltips for Boss summoning items were inconsistent between the inventory and the summoning menu.
- Fixed an issue where the highlighting of Necromancer Minions was inconsistent throughout various tooltips.
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Vocalized Empowerment was still labeled as Aspect of Echoing Fury in the Delver Challenge aspect list.
- Fixed an issue where Frostburn's Lucky Hit to Freeze was not displayed in Character Stats.
- Fixed an issue where several aspects would not properly show up when using the keyword search filter in the Codex of Power.
- Fixed an issue where there wasn't a quest marker over the Medical notes dropped by the witch in Alcarnus.
- Fixed an issue where Life total could display as slightly above or slight below max health when affixes with bonus maximum life were present.
- Fixed an issue where the quest pin would disappear after running away from the Frightened Pilgrims during the To Walk a Dark Path quest.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where items could become un-droppable after interacting with the stash while sitting on a chair.
- Various performance, stability, and visual improvements.