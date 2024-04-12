The Shadowy Figure Returns in Season of Discovery Phase 3 - What is She Planning?

Warning: Questline Spoilers for Phase 3's Epic Crafting Quest Ahead

The Shadowy Figure Returns

Well hello <name>! I was just standing here taking in the scenery and I just couldn't help but overhear your predicament. Fortuitously, I think I can provide just what you need to help you with your little "evil devouring nightmare monster" problem.

Isn't it encouraging to have someone like me around that tends to have just what you need, just when you need it?

A Troubling Exchange

You likely know of the gnomish mechanic, Ziri Littlesprocket? Well, she's quite the genius, and was kind enough to lend me her talents to help me create something that I think you'll find incredibly useful in your current predicament...

A set of void-powered vambraces, constructed utilizing a particularly impressive piece of gnomish technology that "someone" was kind enough to find and repair for her.

"Someone" recovered, eh? Let me guess, these special bracers utilize a Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor Unit?

How astute! l'm glad you are able to keep up. At any rate, Ziri was feeling inexplicably inspired when she created this item and it has some truly astonishing properties. Not the least of which being able to impart a portion of my willpower upon the bearer, and shield them from, let's say, external mental interference. Such as, for example, an aura of all-encompassing dread.

Wait, what? Did you hit your head? Why would I ask you to bring one of these things to help fix that bucket of bolts? All that the Salvagematic needed was a few cartridge fuses, some mithril struts, and bits of enchanting essence.

If I were to put a full-power G-7 Unit into that thing... well I don't know what would happen. Nothing good, that's for sure. Explosions, fire, interdimensional monsters. A real horror show most likely.

One Salvagematic 9000 ready to rock, as promised. If you happen to get anything good out of there, come see me. I might be able to teach you a thing or two, for a price of course!

<Ziri grins widely and shoves something into her back pocket>

The Shadowy Figure's Willpower

Unfortunately, I recently lent the vambraces to someone who has proven to be, regrettably, quite the disappointment. You see, you aren't the only adventurer with whom I've treated with. There was another adventurer of some apparent renown whom I recently recruited and equipped with this item, in hopes that he would venture into the dream and dispose of this nightmare beast for the good of Azeroth. It seems, however, that he's in dereliction of his duty. He's also dropped from my sight, so if I had to guess, I'd bet on him lying dead in a ditch somewhere.

Very well, what must I do?

Unfortunately, that is going to be the tricky part. Since he is no longer wearing the bracers, I've completely lost track of him.

When I found the vile creature, a truly epic battle was met. We must have fought for hours until at last I sent the beast into full retreat. no doubt run to succumb to its wounds. I was barely able to make it back to town myself before I collapsed in exhaustion.

Just One More Thing...

Oh, and one more thing... the beast is in possession of a specific item that is of great interest to me. Bring me whatever you find on its corpse and you'll be well rewarded.

You see, all I wanted is a little teeny fragment of a dream hiding within this mantle, but the husk is a treasure all on its own, and that part is yours. I think you'll find that it has certain unique properties, and if you have the proper skills for it, speak with me again and I'm sure I can help you figure out just the right way to use it.

So... What's Going On?

<Time seems to momentarily slow and you are treated to the not-entirely-pleasant sensation of a memory that is not your own being forcibly injected directly into your mind. Before you can even fully register what is happening. it's over>

Excellent! I've just left my... mark on you.

The benefits of altruism are not lost on me, and I very much enjoy cultivating mutually beneficial relationships. Who knows... there may come a time when you are in a position to help me and may find yourself feeling similarly altruistic.

What's Her Plan?