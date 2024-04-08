Epic Crafting Quest Chain Solved - How To Acquire SoD P3 Profession Recipes

ok but the npc in moonglade is bugged still, can't do this chain at all!
This is not correct. People are not killing him for giggles. He gets phased when someone hands in the quest and is only visible to people in next stage of the questKilling him in next stage is the only way to fix him at the moment
man alch gets the crap end of the stick only 45 ap or 35 and 40 40 damage and healing no proc or anything like attack speed and what not they need to give alch users a trinket to craft or something