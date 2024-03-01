Dreadlord Regalia Transmog Sets Now Available for $20 USD

SHAME ding ding SHAME ding ding
Good lord how much stuff are they gonna put in the shop? It feels like something new every month sometimes more.
boo!i was looking forward to this when it was datamined a few months ago, sucks that they locked it behind the store.hope they add it to trading post soon.
The picture appears to be missing the wings it also comes with. Looks great, would've been a better monthly trading post reward, but oh well.
wfnvwiofbnvruiebgveruibvowhcn I @#$%ING LOVE #$%^ MOGS
*Heavy sigh*At least this one doesn't look like it's powered by FOMO, I don't see a "Will leave the shop by X date" or "This will later be on the trading post."
The price point is wild just on the face of it, nevermind given the quality of WoW graphics and the price of transmog sets in other MMOs. Charging more for less. Unfortunate that people are making this a viable business decision for Blizz, lmao
Sorry but not even for $2
the closest we will ever get to dreadlord allied race 😭
Although they look cool but i'm still waiting for the Ensemble: Dark Ranger General's Kit :( i'd pay for that instead.
Nice, I like the golden ones, however I will wait for it to appear on the Trading Post.
Imagine thinking this lame set is worth $20
Look at those wings.Wow.I should thank Blizzard for making the stuff they put on the store look like hard garbage to stop me from purchasing it. Good God.
Imagine not having enough income to be a whale and buying one for both yourself and your spouse. I can't. Cheers Blizz.
My lord those are uhhideous. Especially for the price tag.