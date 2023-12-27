Xal'atath in Season of Discovery? The Shadowy Figure That Has Us Wondering

Proof Xalatath can traverse time and multiverses?
If things like SoD would be canon then they could retcon a lots of things...
sure bro, the shadowy npc from almost 20 years ago is the big bad from the expansion they literally just thought of when metzen came back and shoved into a sword during Legionyou have an insane reach. you should be an mma fighterwasnt she literally bound to the dagger? she just randomly throws out here visage once in the entire game? must be a pretty important item you pick up at a level 20 quest. inb4 someone come in "well ackshually the crown of wills was an item from hillsbrad"also, didnt they literally say they arent retconning or changing anything? this would be considered changing something. something pretty big lore wise.
I think it is far simpler then what this theory is, I think Blizzard just added a hellraiser reference. The box is the lament configuration box and the light destroying the box is a reference to the film Hellraiser: Bloodline.
I mean...its better than Shadowlands' "EVERYTHING WAS MY BIG PLAN THE WHOLE TIME" from The Jailer...The suggestion that Our Knaifu could have some kind of influence outside of the Dagger while its buried in Tirisfal Glades isn't out of the realm of possibility.
As far as storytelling goes, this is the best way to actually tell a new story for a classic+ version of the game. The fan concept of classic+ being a new timeline with a different story never struck well with me. The SAME story told with new details etched in, on the other hand, hits those notes. SoD rocks and I see it getting better and better.
It is entirely possible for this to happen. I mean the Old Gods in World of Warcraft are inspired by the works of Lovecraft, which aside from dark horror, he experimented a lot with his "gods" or entities in traversing time/space so that it would melt mortal minds. When I see Iridikron using the void magic to 1) steal the essence of Galakrond but 2) return to Xala'tath, I think of his story The Shadow Out of Time, which was about an alien race (Yith) that possessed people in order to traverse time and space. As Old Gods in WoW though, there is nothing in WoW lore that says they cannot enter other timelines, or previous parts of history. Xala'tath is a new old god or Void entity that we haven't fully figured out yet and we really haven't figured out the true power of the others. I think with the Void entities anything is possible.
I don't think she's moving between timelines so much as this is just an extra thing Xal'atath did prior to Legion.I kinda wonder if they mean to imply she had something to do with that crystallised blood some Forsaken scientists in Hillsbrad were investigating/getting driven mad by.
