Preview of SoD Phase 2 Runes - Rallying Cry, Pain Suppression, Maelstrom Weapon

Eclipse
is a player favorite ability from future expansions that we've brought back for Season of Discovery. Eclipse
increases the critical strike chance of your next two Wrath
abilities by 30% and Wrath
increases the critical strike chance of your next Starfire
by 30% with each effect stacking up to 4 times.King of the Jungle
fundamentally changes your Tiger's Fury
by increasing all physical damage you deal by 15%, as well as instantly granting you 60 energy. As a trade-off for this, Tiger's Fury
now has a 30 second cooldown.