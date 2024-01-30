Season of Discovery Phase 2 Datamined Runes - WoW Classic

Yay, more copypasting WOTLK/retail abilities into vanilla. Fun times.
is Rogue suppose to have 2 Shadowstep runes?
Really boring this time around
looks like everyone has giga aoe in p2
I know these probably aren't final but speaking specifically about the warrior runes I'm not excited at all. I was really hoping that we would see NEW mechanics to play with rather than just things from other expansions. I know it probably takes a lot of time to develop new ideas rather than take from things that already exist, but that's what I want to see. Just my 2 cents.
bruh lmao what is this?SoD is gonna be like Retail by Phase 3 just with Vanilla graphics.
Blizzard is all about the "unique class builds" this season, yet there's only one option for each rune slot for Balance DPS. I understand the complication of having a 4-spec class, but it's still disappointing.
This is too much. They need to cool it, Season of Discovery was meant to be Classic+ but feels like we have as many spells as WOTLK.
"rolling with the punches" should be under rogue not priest...also, in the video they said not ALL the runes will be in the game AND not ALL of them wont be available in P2
Priest - Rolling with the Punches, think that might be for warrior? Can priests even parry?
God pls no Berserk for feral druid its a complet waste for cats.Give us a rune that reduces the mana cost of shifting or something like refreshing bleeds on critwe dont need another active just build around what makes feral fun and engaging POWERSHIFTINGwe dont want some recycled ability from wrath that drags us away from what makes feral exciting
They are spamming us with passives that make the retail classes feel fleshed out and work smoothly. Welcome to Retail-.
These are mostly just BC and Wrath talents. At this point just play Wrath.
I hope that the repeated rogue shadowstep rune is actually supposed to be cloak of shadows :D
I was hoping for something more daring, honestly. These are safe to the point of blandness - Art of war again, eclipse, etc.I wonder if the team has true creative freedom or if it's a design-by-committee to ensure nothing is too "out there".
So many whiney ass people lol this is better than anything blizzard has done in a very long time, if you dislike it please go play GDKP wrath or Dragontails retail, the servers wont hurt I promise lol
If these feral runes are real then blizzard really blundered this phase. Looks like they killed the only thing that made the classic feral actually unique and made another version of retail/wotlk feral. GG.Can't believe they actually listened to the absolute garbage "wishlist" wowhead posted.