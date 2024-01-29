Experience Gains in Season of Discovery Phase 2 - 50% Increase up to Level 25, BFD XP World Buff?



It is Not too Late to Join in Season of Discovery For players looking to catch up with their friends above level 25, we will be implementing a 50% experience buff for players between level 1 and 25. Players will also see an increase in experience gained within the Blackfathom Deeps raid dungeon when it is cleared. The raid dungeon will still continue to run with the current lockout timer, and players will no longer gain the world buff beyond level 39, however.Waylaid Supplies will also see an adjustment, we will share more later, but there will be a significant increase in experience gained from them on turn-in.