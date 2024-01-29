Details for Gnomeregan Raid Lockout in Season of Discovery Phase 2 - Slow Start for Two Weeks



As a compromise for both leading edge players and more casual players, the raid dungeon will become available with the launch of Season of Discovery Phase 2, but there will be two lockouts on the normal weekly lockout timer at the start of the phase. This means the first of these raid resets will occur on February 13 and the second will occur on February 20 with the regularly scheduled maintenance. This will allow for leading edge players to get to level 40 and start their hunt in the raid dungeon right away, but also minimizes the number of lockouts missed for those who level more slowly.