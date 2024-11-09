Wrath of the Cat King Part 2 - WotLK Classic Television Ad in China

What a stupid ad to buy spectral tiger...
"Even Trader's Tender is being sold directly, presumably because"...money.Thats why.
somehow it does not really catch the Lichking vibe or does the whole theme Justice.Maybe China is not taking WoW seriously..
Wow, very anticlimatic. Those are ads in China?At first I was surprised about the pumpkin, is Halloween a thing in China? And then this is very anticlimatic, nothing happens for 2 minutes. Very curious.
What I never understood, is if there are so many WoW players in China, why do we never hear about world first kills by chinese guilds? The last one I remember a chinese guild killing a boss worldfirst, was Yogg Saron+0 back in 2009 by the the chinese guild "Stars".
Okay, that's pretty cool! :DEspecially the plushy Gorehowl and the Bird chirping the Lion's Pride Inn - Theme :D
China loves to buy stuffs... let them lose money =D