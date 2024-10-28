NetEase Celebrates 20 Years of WoW with Chinese Exclusive Flying Spectral Tiger Store Mount

Oh boy can't wait for the comments on this one
Does it have an auction house built in?
Incoming crying in 3, 2, 1...Yes, it's a store mount, no, it does not affect you.YES I WANT IT, but too bad so sad for me.
So.. is the old tiger going to get updated to have flying...? Or is this one of those things we'll have to wait till the year of the tiger to see this for the US and get a different version of the spectral tiger...
i just have this to say , What The ...?
I wouldn't even pay the discount of $82 for it.
If they released this in the west, tens of thousands of players would buy it.
This Flying Animation. XDD
"The low price" L O L
So, not only is it incredibly expensive, but it's also another case of China getting a China-exclusive mount? Why? lmaoPeople have wanted them to provide ways to get TCG mounts for the rest of the world for years -- and the Twitch thing hardly ever does them anymore.
after all the brutosaur purchases we deserve it, dont be surprised if it comes to NA/EU for the same priceBlizz pulling off Riot 2.0 with the 250$ skins
Blizzard give us the Spectral tiger on the Trading post and we will forget about Real Money Mounts
here we go again :D
SHAME SHAME SHAME *bell rings*
I can’t help but laugh these days. Everything is just so silly.
Let the US and EU regions rage begin