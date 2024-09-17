World First Mythic Bloodbound Horror by Melee Mechanics in Nerub-ar Palace

Never really paid attention to the race. Are bosses falling this fast usually?
My wish:You have to complete all quests in a zone before entering the dungeon(s) there.You have to complete every dungeon at least once before being able to que for Normal Raids.You have to complete a raid on normal before being able to enter heroic version (same for heroic before Mythic)You cannot skip quest text - should be a 15-30sec timer for each.You cannot attack players 5 levels or lower 1on1, unless they attack first or attack with a group. You cannot skip expansions. Every expansion should be completed before you can go onto the next.If something like this existed, everyone would be happier. No more powerlevelers. No more rushers and grinders. No more skipping ahead. So sick of people running raids and dungeons and have no idea why their character is there. The integrity of WoW as a gameworld has been dying for years. Everything is faster and easier with more ways for players to NOT EARN things properly. Ah, to dream!