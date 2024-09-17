This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nerub-ar Palace Second Wing LFR Now Available
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
iMX3
With the Weekly Reset on September 17th, the second wing of LFR is now available for players and with it comes some new rewards for players to chase after!
Bosses Available with Second Wing
The second wing of LFR features
Bosses 4-6
of the raid:
Rasha'nan
,
Broodtwister Ovi'nax
, and
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
. Players will need to be
at least 567 item level
in order to queue into LFR Nerub-ar Palace.
Notable Rewards from Second Wing LFR
Rasha'nan
,
Broodtwister Ovi'nax
, and
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
drop a variety of unique rewards that players can earn:
Tier Set Armor: Shoulders, Chest, and Legs
Very Rare Cloak:
Wings of Shattered Sorrow
Very Rare Fist Weapon:
Void Reaper's Warp Blade
Profession Recipes:
Pattern: Duskthread Lining
,
Recipe: Sticky Sweet Treat
, and
Plans: Siphoning Stiletto
Difficulty
Type
Bosses 1-2
Bosses 3-4
Bosses 5-6
Bosses 7-8
LFR
Regular
584
587
590
593
Very Rare
—
600
600
600
Tier Set Armor: Shoulders, Chest, and Legs
Each of the bosses in this LFR Wing has a chance at dropping Tier Set Armor:
Rasha'nan
: Shoulders
Broodtwister Ovi'nax
: Chest
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
: Legs
The following classes share Tier Tokens:
Dreadful
: Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Warlock
Mystic
: Druid, Hunter, Mage
Venerated
: Paladin, Priest, Shaman
Zenith
: Evoker, Monk, Rogue, Warrior
Very-Rare Cloak Drop:
Wings of Shattered Sorrow
This Cloak drops off the fourth boss,
Rasha'nan
. This Cloak comes with a unique effect whenever a player takes more than 25% of their health at once. It also drops at a higher item level than other drops, specifically
600 item level
in LFR Difficulty.
Wings of Shattered Sorrow
- Any Role
Taking damage greater than 25% of your health grants you 103 Avoidance and increases healing taken by 10% for 10 sec. This effect may only occur every 90 sec.
Falling damage reduced.
Very-Rare Fist Weapon Drop:
Void Reaper's Warp Blade
This Fist Weapon drops off the sixth boss of the raid,
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
. This weapon comes with a set bonus if players have the
Void Reaper's Contract
equipped that also drops from this boss.
Void Reaper's Warp Blade
- DPS
Your attacks have a high chance to apply Queensbane to your target, dealing 113688 Shadow damage over 10 sec.
Void Reaper's Contract
- DPS
Your abilities have a high chance to summon a phantom ethereal, dealing 107787 Shadow damage to your target and 9700.83 Shadow damage to all other enemies caught in its path. If the target is below 35% health, this effect summons two additional phantoms at 25% effectiveness. (1s cooldown)
Ky'veza's Cruel Implements
- 2-set
Blacksmithing Recipe:
Plans: Siphoning Stiletto
This recipe teaches Blacksmiths how to create
Siphoning Stiletto
, a
one-handed Agility Dagger
.
Siphoning Stiletto
- Agility Dagger
Your damaging spells and abilities have a chance to siphon 119032 Health from yourself and cast it into the void for 3 seconds.
Upon its return, deal 240226 damage to a random enemy within 30 yards.
This is a Nerubian embellishement.
Leatherworking Recipe:
Pattern: Duskthread Lining
This teaches Leatherworkers how to create
Duskthread Lining
, an optional Embellishment reagent players can apply to crafted armor to receive a small bonus.
Duskthread Lining
- Optional Crafting Reagent
Provides the following property: While above 80% health, gain Versatility.
Unique-Equipped: Embellished 2.
Cooking Recipe:
Recipe: Sticky Sweet Treat
This teaches players with Khaz Algar Cooking how to cook
Sticky Sweet Treat
, a unique food item that grants players the
Spindle
character model for 20 minutes!
Sticky Sweet Treat
- Any Role
Use: Be a kid again! (5 Min Cooldown)
Duskthread Lining is a tailoring pattern, not leatherworking.
