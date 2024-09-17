This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
World First Mythic Ulgrax the Devourer by Melee Mechanics in Nerub-ar Palace
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
<Melee Mechanics> has defeated Mythic Ulgrax the Devourer, the first boss in the Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First! Check out their
victory on Twitch
.
Only minutes after servers came up for US players, Melee Mechanics jumped out of the gate for a quick victory in the Race to World First. With two dead for the kill, the rest of the group made quick work of Ulgrax - congratulations on the kill!
Mythic Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Coverage
1
Comment by
Teckis
on 2024-09-17T14:37:29-05:00
Dam good job boys and girls!
1
